The Travelers Companies: Delivering Cash Flow To The World

As we continue to navigate the uncertainty through the global pandemic, that is now going on week 7 in the U.S., for investment opportunities, it has become harder and harder to find those will perform not only before and after, but also during this time period. There is one industry that we have seen do well and that has shown clear evidence of performance. That is - insurance. The evidence I am referring to is the announcement that insurance companies are making, such as All-State (ALL) giving back 15% of premiums back, as well as Geico, to their policy holders. There is also another name that stands out within that crowd, and that is none other than - Travelers Insurance (TRV) - whom also stated they are giving back 15% of premiums to their policy holders, as well.

The business model for insurance, is fairly simple. Customers - which are individuals, families and businesses - pay a premium for a level of insurance. Insurance companies then invest those proceeds, to also earn a return. Then, they estimate an allowance for claims and losses based on recent performance. They use that to predict what future losses may be with their current customer base. Insurance companies do much better than expected when losses/claims are lower than what they estimate them to be. During the coronavirus, there has been less opportunity for accidents and other business accidents - primarily due to the stay at home orders and most businesses having their doors shut or production facilities at a standstill.

Traveler's (TRV) Q1 2020 Performance

Traveler's was able to deliver the 15% discount to customers, speed-up payment of commissions to their agents/brokers, as well as donated $5 million to the coronavirus relief fund. They did this, all while delivering strong performance for Quarter 1 of 2020, showing net income of $600 million and a growth in top-line revenue. Premiums were up almost $400 million for this quarter versus last year's first quarter. Despite incurring additional costs for salaries, benefits back to their customers, they still showcased $600 million in net income or $2.34 in earnings per share for the quarter.

Further, their balance sheet is strong, which is highly important during any pandemic. They have $76.7 billion in investments, alone, which almost entirely covers their total liabilities of $84.2 billion! Since insurance companies do not have inventory and most assets are short term in nature, I like to look at total investments, plus cash, premiums receivable and reinsurance recoverable. I then take this total over total liabilities. Traveler's ratio is 1.12 and is over the 1.00 that I like to see. During a crisis, Traveler's stands to be able to pay and cover their liabilities.

Giving back to their customers, to the relief fund and employees isn't the only cashflow they are giving out. The board also declared a 4% dividend increase during their quarter 1 earnings release! This was Traveler's 17th consecutive year of dividend increases and doing this, during this time, is another stroke of confidence and their business model. Traveler's is getting another year closer to the illustrious 25 consecutive year mark, to be a dividend aristocrat.

Therefore, with that, is it also time to be a new shareholder?

Traveler's (NYSE:TRV) Stock Analysis

Though 22 analysts expect $9.33 in earnings per share for the year, I will actually go conservative and say it will be $8.00 in earnings per share, taking an almost 15% haircut, similar to the premium they have given back to their customers. At a share price of $100.82 (close of business of April 24, 2020), this calculates to a price to earnings (p/e) ratio of 12.6. This is favorable to the p/e ratio of the S&P 500, of 20.34. This is a sign of undervaluation against the market.

Further, Traveler's just announced their 17th year of consecutive dividend increases. As a shareholder, you are safe to be paid to not only wait for other opportunities but to also share in this opportunity. The 4% dividend increase, boosted their dividend yield to 3.37%, which is definitely higher than the S&P 500. Given an expectation of $8.00 in earnings per share, the dividend payout ratio of 42.5% showcases safety from a dividend cut, which has been seen quite a few times already during this pandemic.

Lastly, the stock is down over 26% this year. It's obvious there is a significant portion of this due to the overall market downtrend from the pandemic. Also, the market is down slightly over 12%. Therefore, Traveler's is down significantly more than the market, which may be an additional sign of undervaluation for investors to consider.

Traveler's (TRV) A World Class Investment

Traveler's continues to be a great company that has touched many places in a positive light during this pandemic. Employees need further funds to help protect their family? Traveler's helped cover that. Customers are looking for some form of relief, Traveler's played a part (though potentially small) in sending back a portion of the premium. They further provided funds to the coronavirus relief fund and also raised their dividends, sending funds back to shareholders.

Traveler's balance sheet and Q1 financial performance was sound. They have enough liquidity to pay current obligations and long-term debt remained unchanged through the end of Q1. Further, top-line revenue shows signs of growth and net income still was positive, at $600 million. Given their equity investments and the rise in the market through April, Q2 has the ability to show promising results.

Lastly, their dividend is safe and has a yield above average. The payout ratio is moderate and they have consistently raised dividends for 17 years, another year closer to dividend aristocrat status. Therefore, being a shareholder, you continually are rewarded. The price to earnings ratio, yield and stock price performance show strong signs of undervaluation.

Therefore, I plan on initiating a position in Traveler's (TRV), as all signs point to an undervalued investment in today's market. This could also be a dividend aristocrat of the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TRV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.