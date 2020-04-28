Wolf's Coronavirus Discounts: Leggett & Platt

I do consider Leggett & Platt one of the exceptions to this rule - Leggett & Platt is a "BUY".

I don't own many discretionary companies, nor have I bought many during the crisis.

Discretionary companies are very commonly undervalued at this time of turmoil. From A-companies like Ross Stores, down to more speculative ones like Hanesbrands.

This "perfect storm" for businesses like real estate, oil, and other sectors which have been hit particularly hard by the crisis also includes multiple consumer discretionary companies. At present, this sector only makes up about 3% of my portfolio, and I've been careful about putting more money to work here.

Still, there are some true shining stars out there - examples that trump the otherwise risky nature of a time when people just aren't buying things. Whirlpool (WHR) is a company I've been banging the drum for. Thor Industries (THO) is another I've been banging on about earlier, but a company I haven't updated on yet (though I intend to).

Today, however, we're going up two notches from Class 4 and taking a look at a solid Class-2 stock in the discretionary sector which isn't Whirlpool. It's Leggett & Platt (LEG).

Leggett & Platt - What does the company do?

We've spoken a bit to company operations at earlier times. This will serve to be a reminder of what the company does.

The company, founded in 1883, is in the business of selling bedding/springs (which they also patented/invented), quilting, wires, rods, seating solutions, bed frames, hydraulic cylinders, tubing cables, and other related products. Company sales are diversified both in terms of markets and products.

And customers include some of the best companies on the planet.

The company is, to a very high degree, vertically integrated. Over 60% of its raw material needs in terms of steel are produced through the melting of metal scraps at an Illinois steel mill.

In 2019, the company realigned its structure in terms of segmentation to become more efficient - from 4 to 3 segments. These also represent the company's reportable segments going forward.

Having been in the industry for over 100 years, part of the company's advantage is long-standing customer relationships, overall economies of scale, global distribution and aforementioned vertical integration. LEG also has an impressive portfolio of IPs, amassing more patents in the "bedding" segment than any other company on the planet.

There's also the quite natural advantage that Leggett & Platt's products aren't offerings with a short life cycle - these products, even under less-than-ideal conditions, can last for decades. The company's vertical integration means that LEG can produce product at prices competitive with those found in low-cost economies, with margins of 75-80% looking at the base material price in terms of production, where the company estimates <25% COGS.

The company targets organic growth, but also M&A-related growth - such as with the much-spoken about ECS acquisition which was the latest, larger piece of the puzzle back in 2018. The company has some impressive records, such as the fact that operating cash flow, despite M&As, has exceeded CapEx and dividends for decades on end. Its character is that of a very conservative business that's weathered storm after storm - the type of business we should be looking at in times such as these.

So, in short, Leggett & Platt is a company that, on the surface, is pretty easy to comprehend. We're looking at a business that makes bedding, mattresses, foam, machinery, and products for a variety of different related industries, and have done so for decades. It's highly vertically integrated. LEG has proven its mettle numerous times over the past 100 years, and has shown us that when things change, they change with them.

Let's look at results.

Leggett & Platt - How has the company been doing?

And here we find something I've pointed out in my earlier articles. The company's fundamentals speak for themselves. We're looking at a "Safe"-rated, BBB-rated company with a payout ratio, despite sporting a 5.35% yield, of no more than 62% on an NTM basis. While dividend growth can be considered on the lower side at an average 5-year 5%, the company is going to be a dividend king soon, with a 48-year streak in its bag. The company has what's considered a "narrow" moat.

We have 2019 results, and I'm going to post some of them here.

We see that while certain things are still in challenging times, such as debt, a lower RoIC and flat-ish margins, some key factors are pointing straight up, such as sales, EPS, dividends and operating cash flows. The interpretation here is that ECS has been M&A'ed, those sales have been added, and now the company needs to deliver on margin goals as well as absolute sales goals. While it may look that the trend is overall favorable, the fact is that LEG has underperformed the overall bull market over the past few years.

The goals for the company going forward center around its plan to leverage its massive network and global operations to enjoy increased margin, sales, and revenue growth due to its M&A businesses, while making legacy segments even more profitable. Margins are expected to tick higher, and the company targets a long-term ~50% EPS payout ratio for its dividend.

While we can point to current challenges, we also need to remember key facts. These include:

The company's unparalleled success ratio over 100 years.

The fact that the company has built 1st or 2nd-place market share positions in most of its current active categories.

The well-covered and historically-safe dividend.

The company's M&A success ratio, which is good.

Prior to the coronavirus, the company expected to bring the net debt to EBITDA back down to 2.5X...

...and even with the coronavirus, this plan should only be delayed, not put into danger of failing long term. The company has had some buyback activity over the past 10 years, but not massive amounts, and in comparison to other companies, not even close.

Despite comparative RoIC being lower, it's also important to point out that the company's margins in terms of RoE are absolutely class-leading at nearly 30%, with a 27% RoE on an LTM basis. While RoIC is down comparatively, it's still higher than the 8% benchmark, and the FCF margins approach 8-10%.

The sub-par characteristic of LEG and the reason for its downgrade from a Class 1 stock to a Class 2 stock is the ECS acquisition, which couldn't have come at a worse time, pushing the net debt to EBITDA above 3X (3.32X, NTM basis) and the interest coverage at 5.68X on an NTM basis.

All that being said, however, Leggett & Platt is still a well-functioning company which went into the coronavirus crisis with both eyes open. While an increased indebtedness level is something to keep an eye on, it's very unlikely to influence the company's medium- to longer-term activities, at all. Expectations are for things to go lower in 2020, naturally, but we need only look back to see that Leggett & Platt will likely produce our mattresses, springs, and products for decades to come.

So how has the company been doing? All things considered, quite well.

Let's look at risks.

Leggett & Platt - What are the risks?

Nothing changes the fact, unfortunately, that Leggett & Platt is a consumer discretionary company with the weaknesses and exposure of a consumer discretionary stock.

LEG still has raw material cost exposure. Even though they make their own metal, they buy the scrap, and their vertical integration is only partial.

Even though they make their own metal, they buy the scrap, and their vertical integration is only partial. FX can also wreak havoc in the company's margins, and unfavorable exchange rates can drive earnings lower - and have in the past.

Perhaps most of all, however, the company is exposed to consumer trends, with spending cycles being subject to a multitude of factors. Coronavirus here is just one example. It's likely that people aren't exactly running out and focusing on buying new beds at this time, and down-cycles have previously shown what they do to company earnings.

In the end, however, even considering the coronavirus, nothing mentioned here are novel risks or new factors that the company hasn't dealt with - and effectively - in the past. So while these risks exist, I don't personally consider them more than a recurring thing that hasn't, and is unlikely to at this time, bring the company into any more serious long-term negative situation.

Still, they need to be considered prior to investing.

Leggett & Platt - What is the valuation?

I've had a buy stance on the company in the past, based on valuation. So when looking at the company today, valuation is naturally key here.

Things for LEG are looking quite excellent, all things considered. While risks exist, the company rarely trades below fair value and currently trades around 13.2X weighted average P/E.

In terms of 2020 currently expected earnings, we're looking at a 18.9 ratio, but this ratio is extremely likely to only be temporary - much like dips in the company's earnings previously experienced.

While the company isn't as undervalued as some of the companies we've been looking at, it still sports a 20% undervaluation from what I consider to be a good midpoint between current and forward expectations of $36/share, which would put it at around 15X P/E for 2021E earnings. Remember, this company typically trades closer to 20X earnings, and my price target corresponds pretty well (22X P/E) to even the 2020E earnings.

Forecasting LEG is more accurate than you might expect from a consumer discretionary. While there is uncertainty in the past, it's not worryingly high as with some companies.

The fact is that even trading sideways at current valuations of 13 times earnings for the next 2-3 years, the company is more than likely to deliver market-beating returns approaching 9-10%.

This quickly goes up to 13-20% annual rates of return if you allow for the fact that LEG is typically traded at far higher valuations than that.

The keyword here is safety. It's safety found in a 5%+ yield in a company that's nearly a dividend king, makes a consumer discretionary, but an inarguably important and fundamental range of products, and is a proven company with a century-long history.

My own ratings and measurements speak for themselves. While Class 2, LEG sports a high 18.0 in quality, beat only by Whirlpool in its class, and a high opportunity rating, bringing it to a total of 3.2 out of 4.3. This may not sound high, but in relative terms, it is incredibly high. It's the second-highest out of all consumer discretionary stocks I follow, beat only by Whirlpool, which comes in at a 3.6.

If we compare the two side by side, then Whirlpool currently wins every category except dividend safety streak and yield - hands down - but if you're unwilling or already have sufficient Whirlpool exposure, then I present LEG to you as an alternative in the otherwise trouble-fraught consumer discretionary sector.

My thesis is simple.

Thesis

The fact that a company, which typically trades at around 19-20X earnings, is trading at 13 times earnings because of a headwind that will likely only influence profits for one year means that there's opportunity and undervaluation.

I consider Leggett & Platt to be a qualitative company with a broad appeal to any portfolio. It's resilient, and despite being a consumer discretionary, can be argued to provide products that are fundamentally required on a continuous basis by customers and industries. While the company experiences volatility as a result of demand cyclicality, we need only look at the historical records to see how Leggett & Platt deals with changing circumstances or trouble.

The lynchpin of investments in these times is, as I see it, fundamental safety and good prospects for above-average returns at below-average prices. While Leggett & Platt isn't the company in discretionaries I consider the most undervalued relative to its quality score, it's second on that list, behind the appliance giant Whirlpool.

Much like with other appealing sets of companies, I own both, and I intend to keep buying both over the long term.

My belief is you should do your own due diligence here - as you have the opportunity to lock in a 5.35% yield in nearly a dividend king with excellent overall long-term safeties, and prospects for a 9-20% annual rate of return for the next few years even if the coronavirus crisis draws out more.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

At 20% undervaluation from what I consider to be a conservative valuation at 2020-2023 earnings, I consider Leggett & Platt to be a buy with a 9-20% annual potential upside.

