Short Volatility Strategy And Its Edge Over The Long Term

Two front VX futures are in contango for the most of the time which means there is negative roll yield.

In last two months we could see volatility ETPs price rise hundreds of percent from its lows from January. Many investors say it's not good time to short volatility but I think it is. If you are longer term investor, now it's the best time to go short on volatility and here are some reasons why.

Cost of contango

Many of volatility ETPs try to track short term volatility by using the index SPVIXSTR as its benchmark. This index offers exposure to the VIX through the front two VX futures contracts. The weight of contracts held in portfolio is rebalanced daily to make average time to expiration equal to one month. It's basically rolling the part of contracts to the next month every day.

These contracts are in contango for the most of the time. As you can see from the picture below, the front two contracts were in contango for more than 86 percent of the time in last 15 years. It means that 86 % of time the roll yield was negative.

Source: Spreadcharts.com

Maybe you could say "Yes but now it's in backwardation, so the roll yield is positive. Shouldn't I buy it?". That's explained in the next part of the article.

Mean reversion of volatility

If you look at the long term chart of VIX, you can see that there is a long time when VIX is pretty low (under 20) and then there are spikes in volatility which are relatively rare.

Source: Bloomberg

During the spikes in volatility, the VX futures are pushed up by VIX but the contracts with longer time to expiration tend to react milder. It causes the inversion of term structure from contango to backwardation.

Backwardation can persist for some time which means that the roll yield is positive but since the volatility is mean reverting, decline in value will compensate the increase caused by backwardation. In fact, decline in value of the VIX and the VX futures, respectively will not just compensate it but it'll also be the reason, why most of the volatility ETPs will again lose the big part of gains it experienced during last months.

As soon as the VIX will be back at its normal levels, the VX term structure will probably be back in contango, which will still be the main reason of the price erosion of these volatility ETPs and the main edge of this approach over the long term.

Leveraged ETPs

There is also one more edge that is connected with all leveraged ETPs and it is tracking error. Almost all the leveraged ETPs underperform its underlying index over the long term. It's because they are leveraging only daily performance.

Both of the leveraged ETPs TVIX and UVXY have the same underlying index SPVIXSTR. I'll choose 1x leveraged fund like VXX and 2x leveraged fund like TVIX to show how this tracking error works. Let's say that both of them start at the price of $100. During the day one VXX goes up 25 % to $125 and TVIX goes up 50 % to $150. On day two VXX loses 20 % of its price, which means it'll trade back at $100 but TVIX loses 40 % and it's price goes to $90. It means that leveraged fund lost 10 % of its initial value while the price of the underlying stayed at the same price.

Source: Quastic.com

How to trade it without risking too much

At first I'd like to mention that directly shorting these volatility ETPs without hedging isn't a good idea. Except of the riskiness of this approach it is also very expensive to short it directly.

The easiest way how to go short is to use options, especially vertical spreads. It's because they offer limited downside with decent risk reward ratio. At the time of writing this article it is possible to buy Jan15'21 vertical bear put spread 20/15 on UVXY for $200 which offers RRR of 1.5:1. If I take into account the mean reverting nature of volatility, inefficiency caused by leverage and contango costs in the long term, then I think this RRR is pretty good.

This one is just a basic approach to shorting volatility and it can be developed into more complex strategy, for example by hedging with VIX options or volatility ETPs that track mid term volatility.

Conclusion

Leveraged volatility ETPs have several characteristics that each investor should know before trading them. The first one is cost of contango, which causes the most of the price erosion over the long term. The next one is mean revertion of volatility. There's high probability that VIX will go back down to its normal levels and volatility ETPs will follow its performance. The last characteristic is connected with all the leveraged funds and it's tracking error which also causes value decay over the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are short UVXY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.