Investment Basics: How To Not Fail

Keeping it simple will give you the best long-term results, safely growing your nest egg.

It happens every few weeks, especially in the time of COVID-19, where you'll read that some retail investor lost a ton of money or their entire life savings following one bad decision or a string of mistakes without learning from them. Sure, investing can be quite complex in time of record-low interest rates, volatile equity and credit markets, corporate bailouts, rising bankruptcy trends, accounting and securities frauds, etc. However, losing money often stems from investors failing to educate themselves before putting their hard-earned capital to work. They hear about a "fool-proof" trading strategy, a sure-fire stock tip, or some other approach that will allow them to get rich quick. Well, in practice, that's really never the case. There are no get-rich-quick schemes. If you think any particular investment is without risk, you're only fooling yourself. There is no free lunch on Wall Street. Investors will save themselves a lot of blood, sweat, and tears if they learn from others. As Warren Buffett famously said:

"It's good to learn from your mistakes. It's better to learn from other people's mistakes."

The DON'Ts

It's always sad to hear/read about someone working their entire life saving for retirement only to lose it all in the blink of an eye. Hopefully, this list of DON'Ts will save at least one person from that tragic outcome.

Investing on margin: borrowing money through an investment broker to buy an investment, often leveraging up exposure to juice returns.

The all too common consequence is a margin call. If the investment moves against you, below a certain point, your broker will force you to comply with a maintenance margin which requires adding cash or additional securities. If you cannot, the positions will be liquidated in force, typically that same day. Retail and institutional investors lose a lot of money this way all the time. The coronavirus has wiped out more than $150 billion in margin debt for the S&P 500 alone.

All eggs in one basket: the opposite of diversifying.

This applies to both security selection and asset allocation. Putting all your money into one position, whether stocks or cash, carries too much risk. Any company can be disrupted, found fraudulent, harbor value-destroying management, or go bankrupt. On the other end of the spectrum, cash dies to hyperinflation. Protect your wealth by owning different investment classes and different securities that carry disparate, off-setting risks and rewards.

Short-selling: borrowing a security, selling it at a given price, with the requirement of buying it back at a later day, hopefully at a lower price.

Short-selling has limited upside and unlimited downside since stock prices can theoretically increase to infinity. This has happened with literally thousands of biotechnology firms which are thought to be structural failures, only to find that the company passes Phase I trials and secures capital, and the stock quintuples. Using a more concrete example, traders thought shorting Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was a reasonable bet at $200/share in late 2018 only to see the stock advance to $900+ in two quarters, a 450% increase. You don't need a mathematician to figure out the colossal damage to an investment portfolio, and many shorts were forced to unwind their positions.

Portfolio turnover: how frequently securities are bought or sold.

First, making more purchase and sale transactions can quickly eat your account alive with trading fees. Second, even if your brokerage platform doesn't charge trading fees, higher trading activity often carries a net negative effect to long-term returns. That's partially why retail investors are advised to choose passively managed vehicles.

Penny stocks: micro-cap equities are historically renowned for generating the highest alpha in the investment universe, more than small-caps, mid-caps, and large-caps. The problem is sorting through every business, identifying whether they are actually cheap, and whether they will actually deliver a return on investment, let alone return of investment.

Permanent capital impairment is a serious risk in this space, and many of them are micro-caps for a reason. They can be majority-owned that have misaligned interests with minority shareholders, are structurally unprofitable, are indefinitely illiquid, or carry other risks rendering them value traps.

Stock options: most commonly used through calls and puts, or a combination thereof, either to speculate or hedge on price movements.

Purchasing options is an effective way to utilize leverage with capped dollar risk. However, it carries expiration risk. Without exercising the option, the contract expires worthless. Conversely, writing options can be a useful income strategy, or to enhance your cost basis on an existing position, but involve substantial volatility risk.

Timing the market: this speaks for itself. Timing the market is extremely difficult over time. Sure, everyone gets lucky once in a while, but no one can consistently identify market tops and bottoms.

There's no time like the present, and it pays to have skin in the game. How much you participate depends on your risk tolerance. And most importantly, don't let your emotions take control of you. Stay objective and maintain a long-term horizon.

The DOs

I can't say my core principals should apply to everyone, but it may serve as a good foundation to build on and to avoid unnecessary risk.

Start small: you don't need to build an investment portfolio overnight. You can start by researching one company per week.

Understand how the company makes money, how does the business look 5 to 10 years from now, is it creating its own market or disrupting an existing one, does the business add value to its customers and society, would the world be worse off without them or could the world function without it, does management have good experience, is the business cyclical or non-cyclical, capitally intensive or not, what are most likely scenarios for runway growth and trajectory of margins, how strong is the balance sheet, what are returns on capital in the last 3-5 years, etc. If you like what you see, then go for it, if not, then move on.

Diversify: you can buy stocks, hold cash, buy gold, own treasuries, etc. Carry a healthy allocation in each and think about what each investment class does for you. Yes, cash is an investment. Are you trying to grow your wealth or preserve it?

This certainly depends on your age, risk tolerance, etc. Personally, I've had a heavy lean on equities my whole life. However, given the market is not cheap, I usually carry a considerable amount of cash/treasuries for a possible doomsday scenario. I also have exposure to gold through high-quality gold miners to offset inflation and to participate in a risk-off environment like we are experiencing today.

Passive investing: you can find exchange traded funds that have no investment management fees (i.e. no advisor).

Some hedge funds and mutual funds carry fees between 1% and 3% of assets, whereas some ETFs have annual fees that run between 0.04% and 1.00%. It doesn't sound like much on a 1-2 year basis, but after decades of compounding, those few hundred basis points tally up to a substantial amount of money.

High quality companies: there are some companies that simply won't go away or it will take decades for their business models to be disrupted.

Plenty of companies have: no identifiable moat, do not reinvest in operations/employees, long cash conversion cycles, carry high short interest, employ aggressive accounting, are constantly tapping capital markets, executives that are dumping options and stock hand over fist, etc. Don't ignore red flags. Think like an owner, not a speculator.

Be consistent: to be sure, you don't need to be making investment decisions every day, week, or month. But you should be learning and growing all the time, and once an opportunity shows itself, then you can pull the trigger. Also, realize that opportunities will probably never look perfect. If it hits 8/10 of your criteria, then make the move.

Furthermore, an angel isn't going to come down from heaven to tell you when the golden opportunity is to buy. That's your job, and always remember it. Imagine buying a very high quality business for $0.50 on the dollar. Plenty of those came about in the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, and there's more opportunity in the 2020 Coronavirus Debt Crisis. Just make sure you don't buy a company spiraling towards bankruptcy or with any of the aforementioned red flags.

Compounding: Einstein said compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world, and it's totally true.

After collecting your work check, interest on treasuries, dividends or whatever, make sure to put some into savings and the rest to work in your investment portfolio. At a 10% interest rate, your portfolio will double in 7.2 years, also known as the Rule of 72. However, in this environment, more actuaries are now assuming that long-run annualized returns will run between 5.5% and 6.5%, which would lead to a doubling of capital in 12 years. It's going to be increasingly difficult for new generations to reach retirement, so make sure compounding works for you and start early.

Open an IRA: If you haven't already, do it. Not much to be said here other than you're exempting a portion of your income from taxes.

Depending on whether it's a traditional or ROTH IRA will determine whether your cash flows are taxed going in or as you collect them. Contribute whatever you can every year, and if possible, maximize your contribution. That will ensure a financially secure and longer lasting retirement. Just keep in mind that you should not withdraw these funds unless for extreme emergency because they will likely be subject to taxes and penalties.

Bottom Line

Hopefully, these lists of DOs and DON'Ts will help less experienced investors navigate these turbulent times. These points are by no means comprehensive, but it may give readers a starting foundation to grow their investment portfolio with more confidence. Risk-takers also might, for example, reconsider the use of margin debt and ultimately save their portfolio from almost certain death. If you found this article interesting, please leave a note in the comment section below. As always, thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This content is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.