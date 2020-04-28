Lancaster Colony - An Expensive Dividend King

In today's economic environment, I am focused on adding quality dividend growth stocks in sectors that should perform well during the pandemic. I have focused my attention on companies in sectors such as consumer staples, information technology, telecom, etc. Sectors such as these won't face the same level of revenue decline as other sectors, such as restaurants and retail. So today, I wanted to focus on a Dividend King that produces some quality food products. In this analysis, I will review Lancaster Colony (NYSE:LANC) to determine if the company is considered undervalued and is a potential investment for me. What we will see is that despite the economic downturn, LANC is still trading at a high multiple. Let's dive into the numbers and see what this is all about.

Lancaster Colony was founded in 1961. The company doesn't have the largest brand portfolio; however, the brands the company has developed or acquired over the year are household names. The brand list includes Marzetti dressing and dips, New York Brand garlic bread and Texas toast, Sister Schubert's rolls, Flatout wraps, and other brands. Brands are distributed to consumers and restaurants, a new fact I learned while performing research for this article!

Financial Overview

Lancaster Colony last reported earnings in February 2020. Man, that feels like forever ago, doesn't it? A lot has changed since the company's last earnings release and the market is well off of its record setting high levels. But as an investor, you had to like what you saw from the company.

Lancaster set a new record for sales, per the earnings release. Sales topped $355m last year, which was a 1.6% annual increase. The sales were great, but the more impressive figure was the company's 9.3% increase in their gross margin during the same period. One of the company's core initiatives is to improve efficiency and cut costs (If you don't believe, head over to their investor relations page. Cost savings and efficiency improvements are discussed everywhere in their investor presentations and various releases). From an earnings aspect, it was a great overall quarter.

Now, let's look at one of my favorite aspects about Lancaster Colony. Open up their balance sheet and hold up your hand. Hold up two fingers. That number two on your hand is greater than the company's outstanding debt balance. You read that correctly, Lancaster Colony has no debt.

For me, having no debt (or even low debt) is a HUGE benefit for a company during these economic times. We have seen oil companies slash their dividends left and right due to their high debt balance and plummeting revenues. There was a similar story for retail companies as well. Not having debt means that the company does not have to use any of their cash flow to cover their outstanding debt obligations and interest payments.

To highlight this benefit, let's take a look at Lancaster Colony's statement of cash flows from their last 10-Q. This covered a six-month period, so please remember that when reviewing these figures. Lancaster Colony's net cash provided by operations was $105.4m during the first six months of the fiscal year. The company did not have to make any payments to debt holders and the company paid $37.1m in dividends. Hypothetically, let's say that the impact of the coronavirus reduces the company's net cash from operating position by 50%, the company would still have their dividends covered by $15.6m. That is why having no debt is so critical during these times. The company doesn't have to worry about deciding between paying shareholders or debt holders if the company suddenly had a significant decrease in revenues. Which, as we know, many companies are experiencing today.

Speaking of the pandemic and the potential impact it may have, what will the impact of be on Lancaster's financial statements when the company releases earnings in May? In short, this is a bit of a mystery. Unlike other companies, Lancaster Colony has not provided an update disclosing the impact on the company's fiscal year forecast. Without the update from the company, it is purely speculation from investors and potential investors like myself.

However, that doesn't mean that we can't try. Earlier in the article, I mentioned that Lancaster Colony sells directly to consumers and to restaurants. Because of their multiple channels, Lancaster Colony is in a unique position. One aspect, consumer staple companies, are performing very well as consumers are buying more groceries and stocking their pantries to weather the pandemic and the "stay at home" orders. Heck, that's why we published an article finding 3 Consumer Staple companies with strong yields that will perform well during the pandemic (click here). For this division, I would expect to see an increase in sales.

On the other hand, you have the company's other sector. The sector that sales to restaurants. Unlike the consumer business, my expectation is that this business will not perform nearly as well. Sure, many restaurants will have allow people to order take out. But it is impossible for the take out sales to replace, or even come close, to replacing regular sales. Thus, I would expect this division to be hit hard as there has been a significant decrease in sales.

Now that I have set the expectations, let's look at the company's last 10-Q to see the figures reported for each division. Last quarter, the company recorded $355.1m in sales. Retail net sales were $186.2m, or 52.4% of the total. The other 47.6% were attributed to restaurant sales. So basically, the sales between the two divisions are even. Predicting the impact of coronavirus on their sales is hard. Retail will increase and restaurants will decrease. The final percentages are still to be determined.

That is why having no debt is crucial for Lancaster Colony right now. As I pointed out earlier, their cash flow can decrease by over 50% and the company still has plenty of room to cover their dividend. As a dividend growth investor, that's what is important to me. That's the name of the game right there!

Dividend Diplomats' Dividend Stock Screener

It wouldn't be a dividend stock analysis without running a company through our Dividend Stock Screener. The Dividend Diplomats' Dividend Stock Screener examines the following metrics and is what we use to determine whether a company is considered an undervalued dividend growth stock.

P/E Ratio (Valuation)

Dividend Payout Ratio (Safety)

Dividend Growth Rate and History (Longevity)

For this analysis, I will use the company's 4/24/20 close price of $135.49, average analyst earnings of $5.45 per share (per Yahoo! Finance), and an annual dividend of $2.80 per share. Let's see how the company performs

1) P/E Ratio - For this metric, we compare the company's current valuation to the broader market. Since we look to invest in undervalued dividend growth stocks, we use this metric to help identify those undervalued companies. Currently, LANC's P/E ratio is 24.86X. This is well above the current S&P 500's P/E ratio of ~20X. LANC does not pass this metric.

2) Dividend Payout Ratio < 60% - The dividend payout ratio is one of the most critical metrics for dividend investors, especially when times are tough. A company cannot pay out more in dividends than the company earns in the long run. That is not sustainable. In our screener, we use a 60% threshold as we believe this percentage indicates the company is serious about returning a nice dividend to shareholders without sacrificing the safety of the dividend. That's the sweet spot for us. LANC has a dividend payout ratio of 51%. Thus, LANC passes this metric of the stock screener.

3) Dividend Growth Rate and History - Dividend growth over a long period of time is important to us. We are constantly looking to investing in Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings due to the fact the companies have managed to increase their dividend through various economic cycles. Through good times, and bad times, these companies have managed to consistently increase their payout to shareholders. What is not like about this? Lancaster Colony is a Dividend King and has increased their dividend for 57 consecutive years. It can't get too much better from a dividend history standpoint. From a dividend growth standpoint, LANC's 3-year average dividend growth rate is 8.74%. Very, very solid. LANC easily passes this metric of our stock screener.

Summary

Overall, I love Lancaster Colony's long dividend history and the fact that they are a Dividend King. That is an impressive feat itself. And I must say, I LOVE the fact that the company does not have any debt. However, I will not be investing in Lancaster Colony at this time. Why? The company's current price multiple is too high for a company that may be severely impacted by the current pandemic. A high percentage of the company's sales are made to restaurants, one of the sectors that have been decimated by the pandemic. While I am not concerned about the company's dividend safety at all, as I've demonstrated throughout this article, a P/E Ratio of 24X that is much greater than the market is just too high for me to invest in when there are plenty of other great dividend growth stocks trading at a lower multiple. For example, why wouldn't I look at 3M Company (NYSE:MMM), another Dividend King, that is trading at a lower multiple, with a higher yield, and is set to benefit from the pandemic? Therefore, I will take my research elsewhere and look for the next undervalued dividend growth stock.

What do you think of Lancaster Colony? Do you agree that they are trading at too high of a multiple? Or are you ready to invest in the company at these share prices?

