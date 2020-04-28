AmerisourceBergen Corporation Is A Safe Addition To Your Dividend Growth Portfolio
Summary
In times of turmoil investors should stick to either safe stocks or take risks when everyone is afraid.
The case for AmerisourceBergen Corporation is for a safe and solid investment in times of uncertainty.
In this article, I analyze the company's fundamentals, valuation, risks and opportunities and found it compelling.
Introduction
This is a time of uncertainty. In my latest update of my dividend growth portfolio, I addressed the challenges of investing during the time of Corona. Most of them are mentally, and I simply