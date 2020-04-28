AmerisourceBergen Corporation Is A Safe Addition To Your Dividend Growth Portfolio

Introduction

This is a time of uncertainty. In my latest update of my dividend growth portfolio, I addressed the challenges of investing during the time of Corona. Most of them are mentally, and I simply keep executing my plan. In times like these, I keep looking for a good risk and reward ratio. Usually it is either stable companies with stable cash flows like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) or very risky companies with very high reward like Energy Transfer (ET). AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) is an example of the former.

Companies with a stable outlook during these challenging times have some things in common. They have worldwide reach and offer products and services that are relatively immune to the collapse in demand that the virus has caused. ABC is operating in such a field, and therefore is an interesting prospect to analyze.

In this article, I will analyze the company using the graph below. I will analyze the company's fundamentals and valuation. Then I will look into the growth opportunities and the risks. I will try to determine whether the company is a suitable investment for long-term dividend growth investors during this challenging era.

(Graph made by author)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers. It also provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services.

Fundamentals

AmerisourceBergen Corporation showed significant growth in its top line over the past five years. It is not as robust as we see with some companies in the tech sector, but close to 40% top line growth signals CAGR in the high-single digits. Top line growth for ABC comes from organic expansion in the U.S and internationally, and also through acquisitions like the acquisition of HD Smith in 2018. I believe that the top line growth will slow down due to the virus, but in the medium term the company will keep showing strength and solid growth both organically and inorganically.

Data by YCharts

The bottom line is far more impressive. The company saw its earnings per share soaring by almost 350% in the past five years. However, this figure is a little misleading as it is based on GAAP earnings which tend to be more volatile. Even when using the adjusted EPS, the company saw its earnings growing by almost 80% in the past five years. The forecast for 2020 is high single-digit growth, and the company expects similar growth in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

The dividend is the crown jewel for every dividend growth investor, and this one is extremely safe. It was raised by the company every year in the past 14 years. Moreover, the payout ratio sits at just around 50% using the GAAP EPS and lower than 25% when using the non-GAAP measure. The company raised it in double digits on average over the past decade. The only downside is the relatively low yield, yet with the current payout there is room for fast growth, when the economy goes back to normal.

Data by YCharts

In addition, the company also spends additional free cash flow on buybacks. I believe that lowering the share count especially when the valuation is attractive is a positive signal, as it shows the financial strength of the company. In the past decade, the company offered investors a significant share count reduction, so the company managed to create value for its shareholders in more than one way,

Data by YCharts

Valuation

The current valuation of ABC is attractive in my opinion. The forward P/E is hovering around 11, and it is similar to the average in the last 12 months. Investors should take into account the possibility of EPS revisions that are likely to lower the EPS and the future P/E with it. However, I believe that with the current margin of safety it is still worth it.

Data by YCharts

When I look at the graph from Fastgraphs.com the picture is similar. When the black line is in the dark green area, the company may be undervalued. While I believe it is hard to determine undervaluation during this turmoil, I do agree that for long-term investors it is going to be a great entry point.

(Source: Secure Your Future - FAST Graphs)

When I look at the combination of the fundamentals and the valuation I see quality that is sold for a reasonable price. There are companies that were beaten harder by the market, but most of them do not offer the level of quality. Buying an undervalued or a fairly valued company which gives high quality is a great way to conserve and grow wealth in the long term.

Opportunities

The opportunities I am going to focus on are the ones that will help ABC during this uncertain time. While weaker companies will get weaker, the strong will get stronger as they, like ABC, have the means to survive and even grow during the crisis. ABC enjoys global reach. As the pandemic hits worldwide, every country will lift lockdowns in different times. It makes ABC less sensitive to the American market, which is an advantage when as the pandemic's center shifts from Europe to America.

In addition, the company has a leading position in its industry. It is the leading distributor of specialty pharmaceuticals and animal health products. Moreover, it has a strong and well-known brand, which will allow it to use its recognition and reputation to grow its business. In uncertain times, businesses tend to buy from safer businesses so there is less risk to their cash flow.

The company also enjoys an experienced leadership team that will be able to capitalize on its advantages. In times of crisis, you want an experienced leader at the helm. The current leadership proved its ability to grow but organically and inorganically, while maintaining distribution to its shareholders.

Risks

While the company seems immune to the coronavirus due to the industry it operates in, we are still facing a very high level of uncertainty. There is no reliable forecast to when the lockdowns will be lifted, or a vaccine will be mass-produced. We are surrounded by assumptions, and understanding cash flows, and evaluating stocks is extremely difficult. Therefore, any change to my assumptions may have a significant impact on the valuation and margin of safety.

ABC is operating in a highly regulated sector, the healthcare sector. The coronavirus crisis is bringing to the surface some flaws in healthcare systems worldwide. Politicians will try to fix them, some will try to gain good publicity, and others will try to regulate the markets. Adding to that the elections in November 2020 in the United States where the corona and the healthcare system will probably have a massive role, there is a high level of political uncertainty to deal with.

The Opioid Crisis may have left the news, but it's still in motion as states are suing drug manufacturers and distributors. Teva (TEVA) just six months ago offered a $48 billion settlement, and ABC may need to reach a settlement as well. ABC together with its peers Cardinal Health (CAH) and McKesson (MCK) are negotiating a settlement as well, and so far, the states have rejected their offer of $18 billion. There will eventually be a large expense, but the amount is uncertain which adds to the level of total uncertainty.

Conclusions

ABC is a solid company with solid results. It pays its shareholders dividends and buys back its own shares to add value to shareholders. It is doing it while increasing both the top line and the bottom line. The valuation is fair and even somewhat undervalued, and the combination of strong and high-quality fundamentals with decent valuation is present here.

The company has several growth opportunities that will help it to weather the current storm. However, there are several risks. The risks are not immediate, and they are mainly adding to the level of uncertainty. I believe that any opioid settlement will be manageable as the payments will probably be paid over the next decade or even more, and the current management team has proved that it can achieve its goals both short term and long term. Therefore, I believe that the current price is a good entry point for long-term dividend growth investors who look for a safe investment.

