Blackline: Finding Value In SaaS

Blackline helps companies close the books faster and cheaper. Blackline is already cash-flow positive and has a massive market opportunity in front of it. It's the market leader in the market it created. It has a set of products that no one can compete with and is partnered with the No. 1 ERP vendor in the world. At today’s valuation, Blackline offers an attractive entry price.

Business Overview

Blackline is a leader in finance and accounting software and helps companies automate and streamline a variety of processes, including the financial close process, account reconciliation, and intercompany accounting. By providing a scalable and transparent platform, Blackline acts as the central workspace for finance and accounting professionals and enables them to take raw financial data from multiple systems and transform it into reliable, audit-ready financials for finance and accounting professionals.

Blackline generates revenue by selling subscriptions to its cloud-based software platform as well as from professional services engagements. As of Q4 2019, subscription revenue contributed 93% of revenue, while professional services were only 7% of the mix. The subscription contracts are typically priced on a number of factors including number of users having access to the solution as well as the number of modules used by the customers. Although subscription contracts are generally for one year in length, Blackline is seeing a growing percentage of contracts with three-year terms, suggesting an increasing affinity toward Blackline’s longer-term structures. Irrespective of the contract length, all contracts are billed annually in advance, with the first year of subscription fees typically payable within 30 days after execution of a contract, and thereafter upon renewal.

Financial Close Market

The financial close market is a market that is poised to grow exponentially over time regardless of economic condition around the globe. Every company must close its books every month. It's a never-ending process. And they all want to do it faster and cheaper. Blackline’s software cuts costs, reduces errors, and shaves days off the time it takes to close the books every month.

Blackline created this market which has a massive potential for growth. Market research firm Frost & Sullivan estimates the market size to be $18.5 billion, with 165,000 potential customers worldwide.

Source: Company Presentation

93% recurring revenue mix with high retention rate

93% of Blackline’s revenues are recurring SaaS fees. Most SaaS contracts have terms of one year and can't be cancelled. Even though they are paid up-front, the company recognizes revenue in installments over the one-year term of the contract. A high recurring revenue mix is important because of the predictability, or visibility that goes hand-in-hand with the recurring revenue stream and the strong cash flow potential it presents. Furthermore, the company enjoys a ~110% net revenue retention rate, meaning the average annual revenue growth of a customer cohort from one year to the next is 10%. Its retention rate is net of customer churn. I believe such a level of revenue retention demonstrates that the installed base isn’t tapped out and customers can still absorb more users and more applications from Blackline.

Source: Company Presentation

Blackline faces limited competition

Blackline’s primary competition is spreadsheets. Its solution replaces labor-intensive manual accounting and finance related processes which have been traditionally done in Excel spreadsheets and on paper. Managing accounting processes such as the Financial Close in spreadsheets is cumbersome and requires manual reconciliation on a periodic basis. In other words, users have to download data from the various systems such as the general ledger, the billing system or the invoicing system and create formulas across multiple spreadsheets to reconcile the various balance sheet accounts. Such a process is not only time consuming, and expensive in nature, but also inefficient, labor intensive and prone to error. Managing such processes on spreadsheets makes it difficult to audit as well and also makes it difficult for senior executives to keep tabs of the status on the close process.

Beside Excel, some competitors offer some of Blackline’s products but no one company offers a full suite of integrated products like Blackline does.

Source: Company Presentation

Furthermore, SaaS business model comes with a high switching cost which limits a level of competition between competitors to some extent. Blackline’s first mover advantage combined with a huge market potential allows a number of players to grow together even under very pessimistic scenario.

Incumbent ERP providers does not compete directly with Blackline as it is difficult to replicate Blackline’s functionality through on premise technology, and Blackline’s ability to connect >30 different ERP systems.

Partnership with SAP will accelerate top line growth

SAP is the world's largest ERP software vendor. This means SAP became a global reseller for Blackline in 2018. Having the No. 1 ERP vendor as a partner is a huge. It will be a big source of growth in the coming years. Revenue from the SAP partnership increased last quarter to 25% of Blackline's sales.

Source: Company presentation

Blackline also has global partnerships with international accounting firms Ernst & Young and Deloitte. These relationships are key to accelerating the company's growth. Sales through its partners tend to be larger because the partners work with bigger companies on large, transformative ERP projects.

Strong Profitable Growth with scalable business model

Blackline is a high-growth company with solid momentum behind it. It has grown its number of customers by 23% CAGR over the last five years. Last year, Blackline’s revenues grew 27% to $289 million. Bloomberg consensus forecasts Blackline’s revenues to grow around 20% to $343 million and $413million in FY20 and FY21, respectively. Not only Blackline can grow its top line, the business can scale as it grows. The company’s profit margin would expand exponentially as it scales over time. Blackline has been doing consistently for years. Since 2015, its operating costs have steadily declined as a percentage of sales.

Source: Company Presentation

The company has been generating cash profits since 2017. Due to its capital light business model, the company has also been generating positive free cash flow since 2017.

Source: Bloomberg

Valuation

On a 12-18-month view for Blackline, I forecast an 11% upside potential for investors based on its long-term average forward EV/sales multiple of 8.5x and Bloomberg consensus forecast sales of $413 million in FY21.

Source: Bloomberg; Author’s calculation

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.