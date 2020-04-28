American Eagle Could Be Undervalued, But Sales Could Hurt

Last Wednesday marked a rough day for certain retails, with Macy's (M) sinking on news about seeking new debt, L Brands (LB) plunging on a pulled Victoria's Secret stake, and American Eagle (AEO) falling 16.5% after pulling guidance and announcing bond issuance. Management has reiterated the company's liquidity position to be enough to last through all of 2020 and offers a possible good short-term entry price as the stock nears a retest of its early April low. Shares look undervalued and primed for a rebound, but the risks around retail and American Eagle's sales could potentially lead to further lows ahead.

Pulled Guidance Not an Issue

American Eagle finally pulled its guidance, after store closures exacerbated already waning store traffic, leaving the current quarter and full-year results up to a guessing game. Management remains "uncertain how soon store traffic would reach pre-pandemic levels once stores reopen, and that could mean further hit to its full-year sales". In addition, dividends were deferred and share buybacks were suspended to ease the stress on its capital structure. With stores closed and traffic poor, American Eagle decided that stores "would start a curbside pick-up service, like most non-essential retailers have, next week" to offset losses to a small extent. Pulling guidance and having shares tumble 16% on the news doesn't seem to add up, as most retailers have already done so, especially as American Eagle will continue sales online and curbside to help increase sales.

Note Offering Adds Cash

A planned offering of new notes due in 2025 surfaced on Wednesday with the total amount planned at $400 million, adding to the company's $362 million in cash and equivalents. Initial purchasers will also have the option to buy up to an additional $60 million in principal within 13 days. All notes will be 5-year, unsecured, unsubordinated convertible notes accruing interest semi-annually, so a small interest expense will now be added to liabilities should the offering complete in full, but which will cause no troubles in paying.

Liquidity Is Fine

While most retailers are struggling with liquidity concerns and high debt amounts, American Eagle does not face the same issues, with a solid cash position allowing easy sailing as opposed to most of the rest of the sector. Management stated that the company entered into 2020 with a strong balance sheet and financial position while having no prior debt. To further increase liquidity amid the store closures, which account for a majority of revenue, the company drew $330 million from its $400 million revolving credit line, as well as cut capital expenditures by $100 million to preserve its $417 million in cash, equivalents, and short-term investments. Even with online sales increasing to 29% of revenue, those are not expected to fully cover any losses from closures, and the aforementioned curbside pick-up will alleviate that to a small degree.

Net Income Lower on Higher Revenue

Retail sales fell off a cliff in March, and American Eagle's previous quarter results were posted in February and already had shown a sharp decline in net income. For the fiscal year, net income fell $70.6 million to $191.3 million, and EPS shrunk to $1.13. Operating income also fell by $104 million.

Source: 2019 10-K

However, much of the negative impact on net income was felt in Q4, reported in Feb. 2020. Net income for the quarter was a minimal $4.8 million, contributing only $0.03 in EPS. Store sales had already shown signs of slowing, and net income and EPS reflected that in Q4 2019.

Valuations Below Historical Averages

From a traditional valuation standpoint, American Eagle looks undervalued from a short-term standpoint with ratios below both that of its sector and its historical average - a forward P/E of 10.95, forward price/sales of 0.35, and a P/B of 1.12.

The current forward P/E is estimating ~$0.64 in EPS for the fiscal year; however, with the past quarter only contributing $0.03, before the lockdown began and intensified, Q1 and even Q2 results could be deeper into the negatives than the consensus -$0.09 and $0.06, giving it a much higher forward P/E than currently estimated, as the retail industry continues to suffer.

Forward price/sales at 0.35 are far below the average of 0.80 that American Eagle has posted; this could offer an attractive undervaluation assuming that Q1 woes have passed and that the rollout of curbside pick-up will help sales recover from a low. However, this could be a big jump to make, if sales do not continue to increase as millions have filed for unemployment within the key teenage and young adult target market.

P/B at 1.04 is at fair value by textbook definition, yet American Eagle typically trades on an average P/B of 2.36. Liabilities after the drawn credit and planned offering will now be significantly higher once accounted for in the balance sheet, while cash acquired from the two will likely be spent on resuming operations and necessary expenses (since capex has been decreased). Book value per share will likely decrease and could cause the new P/B to reflect old averages even as book value is worse off until cash on hand can increase or liabilities are paid off.

Existential Risks

Risks are pretty clear for the retail sector - stores are closed, people can't shop in malls, and e-commerce sales will not be able to cover revenue streams in full.

Another risk to retail lies within discretionary income of consumers - currently, with millions out of work, can a stimulus check and unemployment really provide the same freedom of spending that a normal job in a normal economy would? Individuals or families who have lost jobs are most likely primarily focusing spending on rent, groceries, utilities (the absolute necessities), and some are struggling to even cover those expenses. As discretionary income has evaporated for a portion of Americans, purchases in clothing could continue dropping.

Continuing with discretionary income, if/when the social distancing ends, and jobs start to be added again, are salaries going to be high enough to provide such discretionary income to fuel consumption as it had been in 2019? Small and medium-sized businesses might have to drop salaries (as has been done with theme park operators reducing salaries by 25% already for existing employees) in the future as their revenues might not be able to float payrolls as high as last years' levels.

A third risk lies within the outbreak itself - certain states are attempting to slowly reopen economies, while the government is contemplating an extension of stay-at-home orders as cases could rise again. If stay-at-home orders are extended, this would mean longer store closures for retailers and larger hits to sales; and following reopening, whenever that is, consumers might shy away from malls due to larger amounts of people circulating in one area, running the risks of infection.

Conclusion

As shares close in on a retest of early April lows, a short-term bounce could be in play, although the overall market scenario and retail picture as certain states weigh reopening could, ultimately, change the picture. Liquidity has been strong to start the year and boosted further by drawn credit as well as reduced expenditures. Management believes that liquidity will see the company through 2020 at least - this is a fair estimate, as the company has had no prior long-term debt and a large balance of cash on hand and has planned to begin curbside pick-up to aid online sales to offset store revenue losses. From a valuation standpoint, most forward-looking price valuation methods are pointing towards the share being potentially undervalued, although a poor future outlook might not fully be evaluated into those ratios just yet. Existential risks surrounding discretionary income changes and consumer behavior could further dampen sales and lead to new lows, especially if we see another wave of stay-at-home orders or an extension of the current ones, although shares are showing signs of a fair entry price to return to fair valuations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AEO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.