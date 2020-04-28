Microsoft Shares May Plunge Following Quarterly Results

Microsoft (MSFT) will report results on April 29 after the close, and despite pulling guidance from its More Personal Computing business unit, the stock has come roaring back from the steep March decline. But the equity is expensive at its current valuation. The valuation is now at the highest level over the past few years despite the uncertain outlook in the global economy.

The uncertain business outlook and the stock's steep valuation is likely one reason why options traders appear to be making big bets that the stock drops following its quarterly results tomorrow. I first noted this bearish betting in my SA Market Place service for subscribers on April 27. Technically the stock has also broken a critical uptrend and could suggest that momentum in the stock is now shifting.

Stock Is Not A Bargain

Analysts' consensus earnings estimates forecast earnings to rise by 11.3% in the fiscal third quarter to $1.27 per share. Meanwhile, revenue is forecast to increase by 10.2% to $33.7 billion. Those estimates have been trending lower over the past month, with earnings estimates falling by over 4% and revenue estimates dropping by around 2.3%.

For the full-year earnings are expected to rise by 16.5% in 2020 to $5.53 per share, followed by growth of about 10.4% to $6.11. But despite the strong earnings, the stock is now trading at over 28 times one-year forward earnings estimates and about 24.3 times 2-year forward estimates.

These valuations make Microsoft expensive on a historical basis versus its previous longer-term trends.

Bearish Bets

Options traders were making sizable bets that the stock falls by the expiration date on May 15. The open interest for the $172.5 puts increased by 22,000 contracts on April 27. The puts traded on the ask and were bought for around $7.25 per contract on April 24. It means that the stock needs to fall below $165.25 to start earning a profit. The bet is massive, with the open interest increase worth about $15.9 million.

Technical Twist

Meanwhile, the chart shows that the stock has fallen below a critical uptrend that started off of the March lows. Additionally, the stock peaked around $179, which allowed it to fill a technical gap from late February. But now the shares are trading lower and will not find its next level of technical support until $161.70, a decline of about 5.5% from its current price of around $171 on April 28. Additionally, the relative strength index has been trending lower since peaking in mid-April. It could also suggest that the recent rally in the stock may now be over.

Risks

Overall, there are risks to this assessment as the company can provide a better than expected growth outlook, which could support the stock's current valuation. Additionally, should the stock rise above $175, it could go on to climb to around $179. Meanwhile, it is always unclear with options trades if someone is making an outright bet on a stock moving a specific direction or if it is being put on a hedge or merely meant to protect from losses for a long position.

Microsoft is a great company with a suite of products that offers excellent value to its customers, that over the long term, is likely to continue to thrive. However, over the short to medium, the stock may find itself overdue for a pullback.

The focus of Reading the Markets is to find stocks that may rise or fall using fundamental, technical, and options market analysis. Additionally, we search for clues from the broader markets to discover trends and gauge direction. I use videos and written commentaries to get the story out. Additionally, I have started to create educational videos to help people catch on to my approach. Hope to see you soon -Mike

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.