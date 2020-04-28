Dave & Buster's: A Post-Pandemic Bust

This year, the S&P 500 fell from its high of 3,386.15 to 2,237.40 due to the adverse effects of COVID 19. After falling almost 34%, market participants began shouting, "buy the dip." If you look up the phrase buy the dip on Google Search, you will see hundreds of financial articles with this phrase in them. In March of this year, I read an article from MarketWatch talking about this very subject of buying the dip. In this article, an analyst from Newfound Research LLC said the following:

A call to 'buy the dip' is inherently a market timing call and should be recognized as such. If investors are going to make such a call, we believe it is important for them to consider where they believe the market is mis-pricing future expectations: yield, growth, or risk appetite.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment's (PLAY) core concept is to combine dining and entertainment for both adults and families under one roof. The company was founded in 1982, during the glory years of the arcades, and has managed to thrive as most arcades went out of business because of home-gaming systems. They have survived three recessions, though they were significantly smaller during these past three recessions. Now that the stock price of PLAY is substantially less than its high of $45, many investors may be tempted to "buy the dip," though I will try to convince you otherwise.

Risk Appetite

As Mr. Hoffstein from Newfound Research said, it is crucial to consider your risk appetite. As you will see below, PLAY has a buffet of risks for you to choose from.

Failure To Meet A Debt Covenant

Bankruptcy caused by not meeting a debt covenant is the most significant risk factor that investors must take into consideration if they choose to buy or hold their investment in PLAY. Once the Stay-At-Home orders are lifted, the company may be able to generate enough cash to pay its expenses to stave off suppliers but will it be able to make enough to protect them from failing to meet a debt covenant? Below is a text that I took from PLAY's Form 10-K:

Failure to obtain such a waiver would have a material adverse effect on the liquidity, financial condition and results of operations and may result in filing a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in order to implement a restructuring plan. The outbreak of COVID-19 has caused significant disruptions to the Company's ability to generate profitability and cash flows, and uncertainty regarding the length of the disruption may adversely impact our ability to raise additional capital.

The type of debt covenant that is the most significant potential cause for Dave & Buster's to go into default is a positive debt covenant that specifies a certain threshold that a financial ratio must achieve. For example, the EBITDA/Interest Expense ratio. Usually, these ratios are calculated from data that occurred during the last twelve months. The two issues for the company are that if they increased their interest expense when they used the remaining credit available from their revolving credit line and the COVID 19 pandemic decrease their ability to generate EBITDA. Even if they get the cash necessary to stay afloat from their secondary public offering, a decrease in the numerator and increase in the denominator might negatively affect them after the first quarter.

Since we do not know what the debt covenants are and if the lenders will be more lenient on the company for the time being, in my opinion, any investment in PLAY is pure speculation.

Getting Diluted

According to their 2019 10-K, Dave & Buster's has 30,603,340 shares outstanding. The company plans to raise $75 million in equity to strengthen its balance sheet due to the adverse effects of the pandemic. I believe that the market has already accounted for this dilution in the current share price. Still, if they are not successful in raising funds necessary, further dilution could occur.

New Regulations As A Result Of COVID 19

Many people feel that there will be new regulations imposed upon non-essential venues. Some of the most common regulations in the rumor mill are the following.

First, many people feel that restaurants will have to increase the space between tables. The only way to achieve more space in the short term is by removing tables. By removing tables, the restaurants lose the number of people they can serve at one time and the company sales drop. A lot of restaurants have To-Go services; therefore, they can make up for some loss in dining space. PLAY does not have To-Go or delivery services, so any decline in their dining area will not be made up for.

Over half of Dave & Buster's revenue comes from gaming. In 2019, the company's revenue for the year was $1,354 million; 58.4% of that came from amusement and other revenues. Not only is gaming responsible for most of the company sales, but it is also even more accountable for the company's EBITDA. The cost of food and beverages was 26.3% of food revenues in 2019, and the cost of amusement was only 10.8%. The company's gross margin in 2019 was 17.2%, all thanks to the entertainment side of the restaurant. So, any regulations that limit their amusement revenues will be harder to make up for. Just a reminder, usually, the entertainment and gaming industries suffer considerably during a financial crisis.

Conclusion

In my opinion, the risk of investing in PLAY is greater than the possible reward. My primary reason for this opinion is due to the lack of information on the debt covenants. Next, the company does not have another revenue source like To-Go or Delivery to make up for any loss caused by regulations in a post-coronavirus economy. Lastly, the core strategy is to draw customers into the establishment through entertainment. Therefore, any off-premise revenue source would get little attention as there is no way for the customer to have the entertainment experience.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.