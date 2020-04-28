Xiaomi: The Hidden Opportunity

Xiaomi (OTCPK:XIACF) is poised to benefit from a recovery in global smartphone shipment driven by 5G which should drive growth in its smartphone shipment and Monthly Active User (MAU). After share price decline by around 50% since its IPO in July 2018, Xiaomi's shares offer an attractive risk/return proposition at current levels (0.5x PEG) given its scalable and unique business model that is well-entrenched in China and offers access to fast-growing EM, especially in India.

Business Overview:

Xiaomi is one of the fastest-growing smartphone and smart Internet of Things (IoT) hardware vendors globally. Xiaomi operates a unique business model with a highly efficient hardware ecosystem of products centered around Xiaomi smartphones. The core value proposition of affordable, but high-quality hardware has helped Xiaomi grow its market share in smartphones and IoT devices. Xiaomi's focus in hardware is not to make excessive profits, but to use it as a user acquisition vehicle.

Source: Company Filings

Xiaomi's founder & CEO, Lei Jun, promised to cap net profit margin from hardware business at 5%, demonstrating that he understands what his target consumer care about most, better price for quality. The company's mission is to:

"relentlessly build amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology"

Xiaomi's strategy is similar to that of Costco.

Source: Company filings

5G will drive smartphone sales over the medium-term

5G is expected to bring growth to the smartphone market. 5G performance is significantly better than 4G in terms of speed, throughput, latency, capacity, etc. Thus, 5G will have huge application potential in the future, which will promote shipments of 5G smartphones. Many markets are already in the initial stage of 5G construction, and some 5G smartphones have already been released to the market. With the expansion of network coverage going forward, I expect shipments of 5G smartphones to start to rise rapidly in 2021.

Xiaomi's smartphone shipment, the primary pillar of user acquisition, experienced strong growth in 2019. Beside its strong position in China, the company has seen strong success in India (the most populous country in the world behind China) and is likely to drive more growth in other emerging markets.

Source: Company filings

The company commented during Q42019 results that Chinese' offline consumption was initially affected by COVID-19 during Q1 2020 but demand has seen a quick recovery. The company expects its overseas business to be negatively impacted from COVID-19 in Q2 2020 but expects the demand will be deferred rather than lost.

Xiaomi has been dominating the India smartphone market with a 29% market share in 2019, on the back of its competitive smartphone portfolio, ecosystem and omni-channel expansion. The company is also aggressively expanding into Europe.

Source: Company filings

The portfolio of IoT and consumer electronics devices makes user base stickier to Xiaomi's ecosystem

Xiaomi built up its brand and acquired users mainly from its smartphone business. It then initiated its hardware ecosystem business with smartphone accessories including power bank, earphones, and later expanded into consumer IoT products. Mi-branded products span consumer to household products (such as sensors, smart speakers, autonomous cars, robots etc.) manufactured by its ecosystem of smart hardware manufacturers.

Source: Q42019 presentation

This creates a strong network effect and enhances user stickiness. As users experience the merits of owning a set of multiple connected devices on an integrated mobile platform, they will be more willing to purchase Xiaomi's products over other competitors.

Xiaomi's ecosystem of consumer IoT hardware and lifestyle products follow the same affordable pricing strategy with high quality. These products should form the next wave of growth in most new markets that Xiaomi enters.

Internet services monetization opportunity in China/globally

The company's Internet business is mainly monetized through advertising, gaming, and other value-added services. Xiaomi's advertising distribution channels mainly includes its mobile apps and smart TVs. Advertising services mainly include performance-based advertising services and display-based advertising services, which are charged based on different standards. For gaming services, the company provides digital sales, distribution and operational support services to third-party game developers, and shares the revenue with third-party game developers based on revenue-sharing arrangements. Other value-added services mainly include paid subscriptions, internet financial services and live streaming, etc.

The company's large hardware user bases enable internet business to have a very low customer acquisition cost. Through the selling of smartphones and smart TVs, the company has obtained a large number of customer bases for its internet business without additional cost. In 4Q19, Global MAU increased by 27.9% to 309.6million.

Its revenue from the internet services account for only 10% of the total revenue but 45% of gross profit, as gross profit margin of the segment is as high as 65% while that of the hardware business is roughly 7% in 2019. I expect this highly profitable internet services business with the rapidly growing MAU to grow faster than its hardware business, thus the company's overall profit margin will gradually improve over time.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Company presentation

I believe this is a unique business model in today's TMT ecosystem, where hardware and Internet service companies are typically totally segregated. Apple may be the only exception among hardware companies, with a significant revenue base from services while other hardware vendors have not been successful at creating a long-lasting non-hardware revenue stream.

At the same time, Internet services and software companies have tried their hand at hardware devices (e.g., Amazon, Alibaba, Google and Microsoft), but none has been able to scale up their hardware presence significantly. From this perspective, I believe Xiaomi's current business model, combining affordable hardware and monetization through a spectrum of Internet services, remains unique and difficult to replicate.

Financial Analysis & Valuation

Source: Bloomberg; Author's calculation

Based on Bloomberg consensus forecasts (FY20&FY21), Xiaomi is trading on a PEG of 0.5x. If the company could meet the street forecast and maintain its current P/E multiple, then the company's current share price ($1.31) offers around 50% ($1.98) upside by the end of FY21.

Risks

Smartphone market is matured and competition is fierce

COVID-19 resulted in a prolonged downturn in Global economy

US/China Trade War

Risk Mitigants:

Notwithstanding high smartphone penetration rates across the globe, roll-out of 5G will require users to upgrade their smartphones which will drive sales growth over the medium term.

Feedback from China is that negative impact from COVID-19 is limited with a recovery expected following a few months of lock-down.

Xiaomi does not have any exposure to US market at this stage and continues to focus on growth in Europe and other emerging economies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.