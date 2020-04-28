Sealed Air: Quickly Evaporating Equity

Sealed Air (SEE) provides food safety/security, and product protection solutions across the world. The Food Care division offers integrated packaging solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension in the meat, poultry, and dairy markets. The Product Care unit provides foam, plastic, and wood packaging solutions to protect the shipment of goods under the Bubble Wrap, Sealed Air, Instapak, and Korrvu brands, plus automated bagging systems under the Autobag name.

Fundamentals Weakening

Sealed Air was struggling before coronavirus, and the 2020 recession could make it difficult for the business to continue operating as a profitable concern.

The company's 33% gross operating margin during 2019 was better than normal vs. its competitors, but excessive debt/liabilities brought down final after-tax margins and returns to very low single digit numbers. And, remember these low readings were achieved during a growing economy, not the problematic backdrop of 2020.

Free cash flow during 2019 was $320 million and earnings were $263 million on $4.8 billion in revenues. Compared to the current $28 share price and $4.4 billion equity capitalization, last year's results look acceptable for long-term investors. But with just $127 million in working capital, $4.5 billion in long-term liabilities and $196 million in yearly interest expense, the COVID-19 caused economic shutdown globally leaves the company in a tough spot.

The only rising line on the graph below was a result of ramping debts and liabilities vs. assets the last five years. Then contemplate Sealed Air held a negative tangible book value of $200 million, carrying $2.4 billion in goodwill and intangibles as "assets" in December. 2019 cash flow to debt was running half the ratio of five years ago, during a good year. How much worse will the financial situation look on declining top and bottom line numbers, including the potential of even greater levels of debt?

BMO downgraded the company this week to Market Perform on worries the coronavirus shutdown will negatively affect demand for food and meat wrapping products. With roughly half of Sealed Air sales coming from food packaging and wrapping, the disrupted operations and closure of at least 24 meat packaging plants across North America in March-April could easily pull down profitability for the whole company.

The jury is still out whether the increase in shipping and related packaging product volumes to the home can offset a serious drop-off in industrial packaging needs. Current Wall Street estimates for 2nd Quarter GDP are calling for a 25-30% annualized rate of decline! There will likely be a significant ripple effect on Sealed Air's sales and profitability in 2020, greater than any modern recession.

Technical Sell Signals

On Monday the market rose sharply, with the S&P 500 up 1.5% and the Russell 2000 index higher by 4%! Not many stocks were down, just 20% of issues traded, but one of them was Sealed Air. The company has been on my screens of the technically weakest stocks in 2020. I recently shorted shares, as the stock price has not been able to get appreciably above its 50-day moving average. Monday's small drop pushed the quote below its 14-day moving average. Considering the vast majority of U.S. stocks are trading well above their respective 14-day averages after the 30% market rebound over five weeks, Sealed Air's failure to hold this line is quite noteworthy. It may portend a new sell-off is beginning.

Below is a 2-year price and volume chart, with some indicators I would like to highlight. Namely, I have drawn red lines and arrows to pinpoint similar trading setups like today. I am marking conditions where the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been above 50 for several weeks and the Average Directional Index (ADX) has been in decline for at least four weeks. The last part of my equation is a drop underneath the first line of defense for bulls, the simple 14-day moving average of price. If you had sold the stock right under the 14-day breakdown, you would have been happy a week later with the decision, 5 out of 5 times. We will see how the new occurrence plays out in coming weeks.

A final comment on the chart. I have circled in green the ultra-weak On Balance Volume (OBV) line in April. Greater volume buying vs. selling has not been an ingredient in Sealed Air's sharp rebound from its $17 price bottom in March. In fact, the near 52-week low in the OBV is somewhat concerning for bulls. If the global economy does not stabilize and begin to rebound in May-June, significant cash flow problems may require new debt or equity issuance and/or a dividend cut to sustain the high level of existing debt/liabilities.

Sealed Air has been performing in a subpar fashion for a number of years vs. competitors and the S&P 500 upside direction in general. Below is the latest 12-month price chart of the company against the main U.S. market index and packaging/container peers Amcor (AMCR), Berry Global (BERY), Crown Holdings (CCK), Ball Corp (BLL), and Silgan Holdings (SLGN).

Summary

If you are looking for a leveraged company, with direct negative exposure to the coronavirus shutdown as a short sell idea, Sealed Air may fit the bill. The company's stock performance has been weak and weaker for some time. With few hard assets to liquidate vs. billions in debt, investors are counting on a return to normal economic sales levels soon to support a turnaround in the share price.

What if the COVID-19 pandemic situation drags on and/or other black swan events depress income and confidence during 2020? What if new debt/equity issuance to stay solvent forces Sealed Air investors to revalue the common stock lower? Earnings could implode, and losses could mount in a deep recession. I know I am outlining a worst-case scenario for Sealed Air. Nevertheless, if you are not modeling truly recessionary outcomes in April 2020, under what circumstances would you? Wall Street hopes for a strong economic recovery are becoming the norm today. In the end, investors counting on a "hope" strategy to rescue their Sealed Air investment returns may be disappointed.

I am using a short Sealed Air position in a large diversified, long/short portfolio design. I feel the company will continue to underperform future S&P 500 price changes and my long positions overall. I am happy to pay the 2.2% dividend yield on borrowed shares, as I wait for the coronavirus shutdown mess to work its way through the economy. For individual investors, I cannot find enough bullish arguments or data points to hold Sealed Air long-term. I rate shares as an avoid, sell or short candidate.

Understand shorting involves higher risks than a long only approach to investing. You can lose more than you invest initially, if good news propels a stock higher unexpectedly. Please consider this article a first step in your research process. I suggest shorting a large number of individual stocks with your capital only as a hedge against your investments on the long side. Small short positions and a net-neutral to long portfolio design overall will keep your bearish picks from ruining your day, when one or more invariably outperform the market.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SEE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

