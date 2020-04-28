Epiroc In Good Shape Going Into An Uncertain Downturn

Long term, Epiroc is still very well-positioned as more mining moves underground and as more miners look to reduce labor and environmental costs by adopting technology.

Revenue could plunge 20% or more and the second half of 2020 could see further declines before some recovery in 2021 and a stronger rebound in 2022 and beyond.

Epiroc's first quarter outperformance wasn't quite as good as it first appeared, with boosts from forex and large retrofit orders, but the company's balance sheet and business are healthy.

All in all, Epiroc (OTCPK:EPOKY) (EPI-A.ST) shares have held up surprisingly well through a period of significant uncertainty and pronounced weakness in equipment orders - and that was before COVID-19 swept around the globe. I thought Epiroc shares had okay, but not great, upside potential back in the summer of last year, after which the share rose more than 20% before a sharp selloff that led to a roughly one-third peak-to-trough move and a subsequent 30% rally. Over that period, Epiroc has been a relative standout, outperforming peers like Caterpillar (CAT), FLSmidth (OTCPK:FLIDY), and Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY), though admittedly none of those are apples-to-apples comps.

At this point I still like the company from a business quality standpoint, and the shares are down about 10% from the time of that last article. I expect significant declines in the business in the next couple of quarters, but longer term, I still see this as a quality mid-single-digit grower and a beneficiary of technology adoption across the mining industry. The prospective return isn't superior now, and investors may want to wait in the hope of another pullback, but I'd note that quality companies don't always give investors that ideal margin of safety.

The First Quarter Was Good, But Maybe Not Quite As Good As It Appears

Like many industrials, Epiroc had a good first quarter, with COVID-19 not really impacting results until late in the period. Epiroc's revenue was a little short of expectations, but earnings beat (more on this in a moment), and orders were about 6% better than expected. Digging into the details, I come away thinking this was more of an "okay" quarter than a great quarter, and there's substantial uncertainty as to the depth of the correction in the middle of 2020.

Revenue declined 8% in organic terms, driving a small miss relative to sell-side expectations. As is often the case with European stocks, though, different third-party services produce meaningfully different figures for "average estimates", so your mileage may vary depending upon which source you use.

Revenue in the Equipment and Service (or E&S) business declined 8%, with Equipment down 25% and Services up 7%. Equipment was weaker than expected, and Services stronger, and this fundamental split between the E&S segments has been apparent for several quarters now as mining companies started backing away from equipment in mid-2019. In the Tools & Attachments business revenue contracted about 5%.

Gross margin improved by more than two points, which I attribute at least in part to a richer mix. Operating income declined 5% (with 40bp of margin expansion), with E&S down 5% (with margins up 60bp) and T&A down more than 6% (with margins down 30bp). While the operating income number was about 3% better than expected and margins were about 90bp ahead of sell-side expectations, a stronger forex tailwind accounts for nearly all of that. Corporate expenses were also lower, but I think that could prove more enduring.

Only Time Will Tell How Deep The COVID-19 Hole Is

Like almost every company, Epiroc guided to much worse performance in the second quarter, but without much context or clarity on just what is in store. That's fair, given all of the uncertainties in the outlook now, but it still creates modeling challenges.

Orders were down 4% in the quarter, about 6% better than expected, with outperformance in the E&S business. E&S orders were down 3%, with Equipment down 17% and Services up 12%, both beating expectations by double-digits, while T&A orders declined 7%. Services orders were boosted by some retrofit work that may prove to be more one-time in nature, so this beat may not be quite as strong as it would first appear.

Looking at other companies in the space, Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY) reported an 8% decline in its Mining and Rock segment, with mining aftermarket orders down about 2%. FLSmidth reported a 16% jump in orders on some sizable large orders, but also warned of a sharp impending downturn.

While about 90% or so of mines are reportedly still in operation, about 15% of copper mines have closed or significantly curtailed operations, and copper accounts for about a quarter of Epiroc's business mix. Gold mines appear to be holding up better (perhaps because of a skew toward Africa or less economic sensitivity), and that is closer to a third of the mix. All told, though, I wouldn't be surprised to see a 25% drop in Q2 revenue with double-digit drops also possible in Q3 and Q4 as miners stop buying equipment, run down parts inventories, and see reduced service visits.

Business will recover, but there is also uncertainty as to the pace of that recovery trajectory. Even before COVID-19 became an issue there were challenges in the mining sector, with longer permitting processes as jurisdictions tightened up on issues like environmental contamination, water use, and power use. With COVID-19 likely creating even more delays for permitting, I could see a "donut hole" in new project starts that would compromise Epiroc's recovery in 2021-2023. I don't suggest this as a base-case assumption, but rather a possible headwind/negative development to consider.

The Outlook

Epiroc will use this downturn as an opportunity to strip out more costs, boosting its cost-saving program from SEK 300M to 500M, with a step up in targeted savings in the second quarter. Management is also splitting the dividend into two payments, giving the company flexibility later in the year if that should prove necessary. Given the company's strong balance sheet, I don't think that will be a problem, and management noted that they're also on the hunt for add-on M&A opportunities.

I expect COVID-19 to push Epiroc into a double-digit revenue contraction in 2020 and I think it may be until 2022 before the recovery is really evident in the financials, but I still expect Epiroc to generate low-to-mid single-digit revenue growth over the long term, benefiting from more mining going underground and the adoption of more technology in mining. I also expect further improvements in margin and asset utilization to eventually drive FCF margins toward 20%, supporting mid-single-digit FCF growth over the long term.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA, I think the return prospects for Epiroc shares today are good, but not great, and certainly not "can't miss". I'd like a little more margin of safety (but then I always do…), but this is a top-notch mining company leveraged to some meaningful long-term trends in the mining industry. I think a purchase today would do okay over the long term, but I'll be waiting in the hopes of another pullback as the second quarter develops.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.