Universal Health Realty Income Trust: Unknown Dividend Aristocrat

The overall search for yield and safety has the potential to close the UHT's valuation discount as well. UHT is a clear buy for investors who are seeking predictable current income streams with a potential to capture meaningful capital gains.

UHT carries the lowest leverage among the sector peers that allows the management to consider new expansion options when the property cap rates are elevated.

The hallmarks of UHT are stable and predictable growth, conservative capital structure, and exposure to defensive but structurally in-demand properties.

UHT trades ~27% below the 52-week high and 25% below the average valuation of the healthcare sector REITs. The 25% discount is expressed on a growth and leverage adjusted basis.

UHT is a dividend aristocrat that has distributed the payments 34 years in a row at a CAGR of 2.2% and has massively outperformed its peers since 2000.

In this article, I will describe a rather unpopular REIT that has a long history of delivering stable returns and generating alpha of ~600% since the 2000. I will elaborate on the underlying business model, the growth prospects, and the key risks that could hamper the development. These elements will then be put in the context of current valuations, which would provide an answer as to whether the REIT is reasonably valued.

Illiquid small-cap REIT with a huge dependence on UHS

The REIT which I will be describing is Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT). It has ~$1.5 billion in market cap, which makes it the 4th smallest healthcare REIT among the other 17 peers. UHT is relatively illiquid with the average daily dollar volume of ~$5.9 million. The company has been a quite unpopular name in the Seeking Alpha community as well with just two articles written in 2019.

Let's have a look at how UHT generates profits.

UHT has seventy-one investments (i.e. properties) across twenty states. The lion's share of the properties is Medical Office Buildings (MOBs). Here is the split by property type:

The acute care hospitals is the second largest segment, accounting for 17% of the total gross real estate asset value.

A thing that is a bit specific to UHT is its relationship with Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS). The following excerpt from the SEC filing 10-k captures the story well:

We commenced operations in 1986 by purchasing properties from certain subsidiaries of UHS and immediately leasing the properties back to the respective subsidiaries. Most of the leases were entered into at the time we commenced operations and provided for initial terms of 13 to 15 years with up to six additional 5-year renewal terms. The current base rentals and lease and renewal terms for each of the three hospital facilities leased to subsidiaries of UHS are provided below.

Source: SEC filing 10-k, UHT

(A) UHS has one 5-year renewal option at existing lease rates (through 2031). (B) UHS has two 5-year renewal options at fair market value lease rates (2022 through 2031).

The revenues that were generated by leasing out properties to either UHS or its subsidiaries accounted for ca. 32% of the total revenues in 2019.

It is extremely important to note that UHS also has the right to purchase the leased properties (highlighted above) at the end of the lease terms at the fair value basis. This obviously is not a positive sign (as elaborated further in the article).

The key takeaways here are the following:

UHT is illiquid and relatively unknown that implies two things: (1) potential to capture the illiquidity premium; (2) potential for being an overlooked investment by the institutional investors.

UHT is considerably exposed to the MOB segment - very important to understand this segment to determine the growth prospects.

UHS is a critical piece in the UHT's business. UHS deserves some further attention in the assessment to evaluate the risks.

Stable alpha with reliable dividends

Before jumping into a deeper analysis, let's have a look on how UHT has historically performed, and let's put that in the context of the broader REIT index - Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ).

From January 1, 2000, to January 31, 2020 (before COVID)

From February 1, 2020, to April 19, 2020 (during COVID-19)

Distributed dividends since the inception December 24, 1986

The key takeaways:

UHT has outperformed the broader REIT market both on the price and the total return basis. The dividends have been the key constituent for the massive alpha returns since the 2000s. This sends a signal that UHT is a very stable and well managed company which can grow in a sustainable manner.

UHT (i.e. its beta) is highly sensitive to the systematic risk - at least judging from the COVID-19 shock, where UHT experienced a significant drawdown. This provides an opportunity for investors to open a position in UHT when the pessimism is high, and receive notable gains when the fears start to fade (as exemplified by the recent recovery).

UHT is a pure dividend aristocrat delivering stable dividends - growing at the CAGR of 2.2% for 34 years in a row. Again, this just confirms the resiliency of UHT's business (i.e. properties/leases).

Structural growth, accretive acquisitions, and healthy rent escalators

Historically, UHT has achieved its growth via favorable developments in the healthcare property sector, highly profitable acquisitions, and annual rent increases.

Since the MOBs comprise ~75% of the UHT's portfolios, this segment plays a crucial role for the future growth of UHT.

According to Corpus Sireo, the definition of MOBs is this:

MOBs are specialized healthcare real estate premises that are predominantly used for delivering ambulant medical care for patients as well as for accommodating additional medical and non-medical facilities, including healthcare retail premises, e.g. pharmacies, medical supply stores, opticians, laboratories and restaurants.

To gain an understanding on the MOBs, I have read through some publications on the overall healthcare REIT sector as well as specific reports on the MOB segment. The following three excerpts should do a fine job explaining the key aspects:

Michael Bilerman from Citi, published on REIT magazine 3/24/2020

The health care REITs also underperformed last year [2019], and while we like the demographic backdrop and trends, we continue to be concerned over senior housing supply and operating margins and are underweight in the sector overall in our model portfolio. That said, we do prefer the medical office building REITs, which have a cost of capital to acquire and grow and also offer some defensive characteristics.

Ian Anderson from CBRE, published on World property journal 12/6/2019

There is a continued rush by capital to this property sector. This is a generational, secular trend driving interest in this type of real estate. The median age of the American population is gradually increasing, and health care as an industry is moving more toward treatment at outpatient centers and medical offices than at hospitals.

Mike Hargrave from Revista, published on NREI journal 10/08/2019

The services delivered within medical office buildings [are] growing faster than the space [they are] delivered in. Additionally, increases in technology [are] allowing more and more procedures that were traditionally delivered within an in-patient setting to be delivered in an outpatient setting. So, demand for new state-of-the-art space is consistently increasing within the medical office building sector.

In essence, the underlying demand for MOBs is there and exhibits structural headwinds that will allow UHT to deliver on its top-line growth.

Now, turning to the acquisitions and rent escalators:

For small cap REITs, it is very common to grow via new share issuances. This is necessary to achieve a healthy level of diversification since the retained cash flows from core business activities are not enough to acquire properties in an optimal pace.

Source: YCharts

Since the inception of UHT, the share number of outstanding shares has actually not increased that much. Or at least compared to other similar size REITs in the healthcare sector.

Source: YCharts

In fact, since 2016, UHT has issued the least amount of new shares when compared to the peers.

Starting from 2000, UHT has gradually increased its portfolio by adding about two profit-generating buildings per year. This pace coincides with the overall dividend growth - slow but stable.

However, the path to the ~70 properties in the portfolio has been quite diverse - especially during the past three years. UHT has acquired properties via both loans and new share issuances, disposed some facilities, and initiated new construction as well. Here are the key activities in the 2017-2019 period.

2017 - Acquired two properties worth $9 million, which are fully leased with weighted average of 8.4 years. Disposed of a complex of MOBs for $57.3 million from which UHT realized a $27.2 million gain. Initiated a construction of a new MOB by investing $12.4 million.

2018 - Acquired one MOB for $4.1 million, which is fully let for 9.5 years. No disposals and new constructions were made.

2019 - Acquired one MOB for $5.1 million, which is fully occupied for at least 8 years. Sold one MOB for $2.5 million that resulted in a gain of $1.7 million. UHT initiated a rather significant construction project - $17.9 million expected to be completed in late 2020.

Finally, UHT has stipulated contracts with embedded guaranteed rent escalators. There is, however, no detailed description as to whether this applies for all properties, but, luckily, for MOBs, there is an explicit explanation showing that at least, for the lion's share of the properties, UHT receives ~2% of top-line growth.

Source: SEC filing 10-k, UHT

The key takeaways:

UHT is placed in a segment (i.e. MOB), which is structurally growing and has a favourable supply/demand relationship. This is extremely crucial for delivering sustainable growth in the future.

UHT relies on new share issuances to grow its top-line just as any other small-cap REIT. Yet, the relative portion of newly issued shares has been very low for UHT, which allows us to conclude that the management does not dilute the existing shareholders too excessively in the name of aggressive growth that might impose some risks on the underlying margins.

All in all, UHT prefers stable growth as exemplified by the steady rate of acquisitions/disposals. It tends to move slowly when it comes to the capital recycling program. However, each move seems to be very well thought through (e.g., buying buildings, which are fully occupied for many years ahead, and divesting the existing ones with a huge amount of realized gain).

Pros and cons of UHS

As said before, I think UHS deserves a separate chapter since it accounts for almost one third of UHT's rents. Here, it is important to understand three things: (1) is UHS a safe tenant, meaning that the estimated rents from UHS are predictable?; (2) what level of growth is embedded in the UHS agreements?; and (3) is it likely and what consequences it might bring if UHS opts to purchase the leased properties?

(1) UHS is a safe tenant

UHS is an American Fortune 500 company and is one of the largest providers of hospital and healthcare services in the U.S. Looking at the TTM basis, UHS generates about $11 billion in revenues and a bit over $1 billion in EBIT.

The fact about Fortune 500, and the graph below should be sufficient to back the thesis of being a relatively low credit risk company.

Source: YCharts

The graph shows that UHS has grown considerably its revenues, EBITDA and book value in the past 10-year period.

(2) 2% growth per year for at least 11 more years for 32% of total rents

I will not dwell into much detail here to avoid copy-paste from the 10-K. Please, have a look at page 4 in UHT's SEC filing 10-K under section "Relationship with Universal Health Services, Inc. ("UHS")"; and Item 2 in page 20.

For all of the MOBs (15 buildings), which are leased to UHS, UHT has 2-5% in rent escalators. There are 7 non-MOB buildings leased to UHS for which there are no rent escalators. Since UHT has not defined specifically the actual level of rent escalators for the MOBs, and we already know that 7 buildings have not any, let's average it out and assume escalators of ~2%.

(3) UHS is unlikely to buy the properties

From the previous chapters, we know that UHS has the option to buy the leased property at a fair market value.

First, take a quick glimpse on the following excerpt from the 10-k:

Management cannot predict whether the leases with subsidiaries of UHS, which have renewal options at existing lease rates or fair market value lease rates, or any of our other leases, will be renewed at the end of their lease term. If the leases are not renewed at their current rates or the fair market value lease rates, we would be required to find other operators for those facilities and/or enter into leases on terms potentially less favorable to us than the current leases. In addition, if subsidiaries of UHS exercise their options to purchase the respective leased hospital or FED facilities upon expiration of the lease terms, our future revenues could decrease if we were unable to earn a favorable rate of return on the sale proceeds received, as compared to the rental revenue currently earned pursuant to these leases.

Now, let's do a back of the envelope calculation of the potential impact that selling UHS's properties might bring.

Source: SEC filing 10-k, UHT, CBRES for cap rates

According to the rough calculation above, the properties leased to UHS have the potential to generate ~$358 million in case UHS exercises its option to buy the properties before rent expiry. This is quite expensive - $358 million constitute 72% of the total BV of UHT's assets, while in terms of generated rents, the UHS-leased facilities account for ~32%.

Another important thing to consider here is the share ownership of UHS - UHS owns 5.7% of UHT's outstanding shares. This makes it very unlikely that UHS would do anything that harmed the UHT's shareholder value.

The key takeaways:

UHS is a low credit risk tenant, which warrants a low but predictable future growth. Notice, how this far the following words have circulated across the whole article: "slow but stable", "sustainable", "predictable" etc.

The calculation of the UHS-leased properties indicates a potential hidden value in the UHT's balance sheet. The underlying NAV differs from the recorded book value. Since UHS owns a notable piece in UHT, and the potential FV of the properties greatly exceeds reasonable valuations (existing rents vs FV) - making it highly unlikely that UHS opts to exercise the "call option".

Balance sheet for opportunists and stable income seekers

The emergence of COVID-19 has turned the focus from buybacks and growth via debt, to the soundness of balance sheets. The consequences of social distancing have caused major challenges to many companies, including REITs.

The falling rents lead to tighter/or negative margins that, in turn, result in cash flow gaps (i.e. cash drains). To go through this, companies have to possess sufficient amounts of liquidity. Plus, if there are considerable debt maturities, which have to be rolled over, the chances are pretty high that either the cost of debt skyrockets or, worst, the banks require full payback because of the violated covenants.

Source: NAREIT

The table above summarizes the indebtedness of the publicly traded healthcare REITs. In terms of the percentage of debt in the capital structure, UHT could be considered the safest among them all. Debt ratio (debt to total assets) of 14% is a VERY safe level. Looking at the EBITDA's capacity to cover the outstanding debt, UHT is in a good position as well.

Source: SEC filing 10-k, UHT

UHT has no significant amount of debt coming due in 2020. This means that UHT can skip sourcing financing from lenders, which, broadly speaking, are unwilling to lend and thus require higher rates due to the uncertainties around COVID-19. Moreover, UHT has an access to $300 million of pure liquidity, which provides the potential to render the balance sheet twice as leveraged as it is currently.

The key takeaways:

UHT carries low level of debt on its balance sheet, and when measured in terms of the % of debt against the total assets, UHT is the safest healthcare REIT out there.

UHT has no meaningful amount of debt falling due in the short term.

The elements above in conjunction with ~ $300 million of pure liquidity (via credit facility) implies two things: 1) the risk of UHT going belly up is VERY minimal 2) UHT has an option to acquire new properties right when the cap rates are elevated.

The valuations

To assess the valuations, I have compared UHT to its sector peers (i.e. healthcare REITs). Below is my thought process for approaching the valuations in detail:

First, I start with P/FFO to get a broad level of understanding where UHT currently stands. Just looking at this metric alone, UHT is highly overvalued.

Second, to make the process of comparison more appropriate, I have factored in an estimated growth (2020) of FFO. Obviously, the more you grow, the more expensive you get. To express the valuations in a form which factors in the growth prospects, I have followed a similar logic to the PEG multiple. Just here the "E" (i.e. EPS) is substituted with "F" (FFO per share). Adjusting for growth, UHT still looks expensive.

Finally, to account for the embedded financial risk, I have multiplied PFG with debt to assets ratio. The lower the PFGxD ratio, the cheaper the company is relative to the sector peers. This step is critical to consider since the companies, which carry lower level of debt are usually trading at higher multiples. All in all, by taking into account both the level of debt and next year's FFO growth, UHT seems to land in a "slight undervaluation" territory.

Source: NAREIT

The key takeaways:

At a first glance, UHT may seem clearly overvalued - by looking just at the P/FFO multiple.

However, adjusting financial leverage and FFO growth, the conclusion could be made that UHT is slightly undervalued. It trades at a ~25% discount to the sector average on a PFGxD basis.

The Catalysts

More leverage - this is the time when UHT could exploit its existing borrowing capacity to acquire "structurally-in-demand" properties at a relatively depressed price. The COVID-19 has inflicted a severe damage on the overall real estate market causing the property cap rates to go down. Many of the REITs are carrying significant amounts of debt on their balance sheet since in the pre-virus economy, it made sense to capture the spread between cost of financing and property cap rates. In the context of that, UHT is an exception. UHT's balance sheet and ample liquidity reserves provide a good base to become "greedy when everybody is fearful". Once UHT initiates such strategy, the probability is high that the market will price the stock higher due to the following reasons: 1) larger future cash flows in the DCF model, 2) a message that the company is stable and that the conservative strategy is finally paying off.

- this is the time when UHT could exploit its existing borrowing capacity to acquire "structurally-in-demand" properties at a relatively depressed price. The COVID-19 has inflicted a severe damage on the overall real estate market causing the property cap rates to go down. Many of the REITs are carrying significant amounts of debt on their balance sheet since in the pre-virus economy, it made sense to capture the spread between cost of financing and property cap rates. In the context of that, UHT is an exception. UHT's balance sheet and ample liquidity reserves provide a good base to become "greedy when everybody is fearful". Once UHT initiates such strategy, the probability is high that the market will price the stock higher due to the following reasons: 1) larger future cash flows in the DCF model, 2) a message that the company is stable and that the conservative strategy is finally paying off. Search for yield - remember, UHT is a dividend aristocrat. The COVID-19 has caused many dividend paying companies to actually cut their distributions in order to protect their balance sheets and cover the opex as well as the debt expenses. Namely, it is becoming increasingly more difficult to find companies that provide safe and predictable income streams. This circumstance has the potential to provide a great stimulus to the UHT's share price - once the market and especially the retail investors recognizes UHT. The chance of UHT falling on the investors radar is quite high as the list of dividend aristocrats will get shorter and shorter.

- remember, UHT is a dividend aristocrat. The COVID-19 has caused many dividend paying companies to actually cut their distributions in order to protect their balance sheets and cover the opex as well as the debt expenses. Namely, it is becoming increasingly more difficult to find companies that provide safe and predictable income streams. This circumstance has the potential to provide a great stimulus to the UHT's share price - once the market and especially the retail investors recognizes UHT. The chance of UHT falling on the investors radar is quite high as the list of dividend aristocrats will get shorter and shorter. Active investing (as elaborated in my article on GMRE):

this could be a supplementary catalyst that could help UHT's share price to take off. During large market sell-offs, relatively illiquid and unpopular names are usually neglected (i.e. sold off first) amid a "flight-to-safety" movement - as outlined above. Usually, this provokes increased active investing where large institutional investors can finally "pick babies that have been thrown out with the bathwater". It should take only one meaningful buyer to open a position, that would lift the share price tremendously (send the signal to the market, and move the share price considerably due to the relative illiquidity).

Risks to the Thesis

1. UHS tenant. The performance of the UHT's top-line is significantly related to UHS as ~one-third of the total rents is attributable to the UHS and its subsidiaries. In case, it suffers some shocks in its business operations, these rents could be at risk. If that happens, there could be a massive drawdown in the UHT's share price.

2. Concentration risk. UHT is a small-cap REIT with only ~70 properties in the portfolio. So, if there are some states that decide to impose more stringent social distancing measures for a quite long term, the impact on the UHT's rents could be dramatic. For instance, in Nevada, UHT has more than 15 properties, which comprise 21% of the portfolio.

3. Structural shift towards more digital solutions in the post-COVID era (as elaborated in my article on GMRE):

There might be a risk that both the doctors and the consumers start to increasingly insist on digital treatment via the face-to-face interaction. If that is the case, the tenants would start to downsize and thus require lower rents.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.