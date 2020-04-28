Citi Trends: The Hidden Off-Price Retailer

CTRN is undervalued and its shares should be worth at least 50-75% higher than current levels, once stores reopen.

Apart from stores being closed at present, there is no fundamental weakness in the business model.

Business is likely to resume strongly despite increasing unemployment due to the strategic selection of store location, target audience, and its off-price model.

Introduction

Citi Trends (CTRN) closed all its stores on March 20th and placed all of its store and distribution centre personnel, as well as about 40 percent of its corporate staff on furlough (source). At the time of writing this article, only a small fraction of stores was open for business.

Since Citi Trends depends on transactions to occur in its stores, they won't make any money as long as the stores remain closed. Unfortunately, Citi Trends along with other discount retailers such as Ross Stores (ROST), Burlington Stores (BURL), and TJX Companies (TJX) do not have an e-commerce wing to fall back on during this time.

Hence, as long as stores are closed, there is no bullish thesis for these companies.

However, the company still has value and the potential to do well when the doors open. Through this article, I wish to outline the parameters that indicate that the stock is undervalued for its forward potential.

Background

Citi Trends is a discount retailer operating 574 stores in the US.

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, Citi Trends had a growing store count. While retailers like Macy's (M), J. C. Penney (JCP), Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ), and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) were busy trying to stay relevant and shutting stores during the peak bull market, Citi Trends was growing by opening 19 new stores in 2018 and aim for 20 new stores in 2019. With the activist investor involvement in the board (details discussed below), the company's refined strategy aimed at 30 new stores per year.

Valuation

As of Jan. 31, 2020, Citi Trends had $47 million in cash and cash equivalents. Other than operating lease liabilities, the company does not have long-term debt. This translates to $4.81 in cash per share, approximately 50% of the company's current share price.

Citi Trends is, currently, trading 52% lower than its book value and is the most undervalued discount retailer.

The next few sections talk about why Citi Trends is positioned to perform well when the stores reopen. In my opinion, CTRN's business model is much more durable in the type of economy we face than what Mr. Market is giving it credit for.

Proven to be Resilient During A Weak Economy

Citi Trends' sales growth continued strongly during the 2008 financial crisis when peer retailers and department stores were struggling.

Growing sales during the recession and after tie back to the company's primary objectives:

Our goal is to provide merchandise at discounts to department and specialty stores' regular prices of 20% to 70% - company Form 10-K

The foundation of the company's business is to cater to low to moderate income customers. Hence, despite their merchandise being discretionary in nature, sales growth during the financial crisis is indicative of the necessity for its customers. Moreover, financial distress would cause people to become deep bargain hunters in all their purchases.

Our stores average approximately 11,000 square feet of selling space and are typically located in neighborhood shopping centers that are convenient to low and moderate income customers - Company Form 10-K

However, this situation is not exactly the same as the 2008 crisis. Stores have been closed for more than a month. It is very likely that the company may be YoY flat or end up with lower sales than FY2019. We will know more about this when the company decides to provide an updated 2020 guidance. It is important for investors to look beyond the short term.

Rising Unemployment

Early reports of unemployment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic reveal that the most affected individuals are in the below 59k income category, with almost 25% of the workers in the 20-39k income range reporting job losses.

The customer base of Citi Trends has been primarily impacted by the COVID-19 furloughs and layoffs. In this situation, the customers are bound to seek value in their purchases and prefer discounted prices for their needs. It is very likely for performance from 2008 to repeat once the stores are opened, and I believe that consumers will continue their value-seeking behavior even as economic conditions improve.

Online Shopping?

A simple bystander would see the lack of e-commerce as a huge disadvantage for Citi Trends.

A Nielsen Study from 2019 reveals that African American's outpace the total population in their preference for physical shopping. ~80% of Citi Trends customers are African American (based on data from investor presentation provided below), I believe the absence of e-commerce is not going to hurt the company in the distant future.

Source: Nielsen Research

Source: CTRN Investor Presentation

Research reveals several trends among value shoppers.

75% of value shoppers are most likely to buy clothing at discount stores, with off-price stores as the most common destination for such items. Also, home decor and furnishings are highly preferred at off-price retailers. Clothing dominates Citi Trends' revenue mix.

Source: Company 2019 Form 10-K

Likely Retail Consolidation

The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to accelerate consolidation among broad-line retail. Retail bankruptcies are expected to increase in the coming months and we could be seeing further industry consolidation ahead. I believe Citi Trends to be one of the beneficiaries in this consolidation due to its resilience during periods of economic weakness.

I expect a large amount of inventory available for grabs once the economy reopens and off-price retailers are likely to have a field day.

Low Operating Expenses

We locate stores in high traffic strip shopping centers that are convenient to low and moderate income neighborhoods. We generally utilize previously occupied store sites which enables us to obtain attractive rents. Similarly, advertising expenses are low as we do not rely on promotion-driven sales but rather seek to build our reputation for value through everyday low prices. At the same time, from an investment perspective, we seek to design stores that are inviting and easy to shop, while limiting startup and fixturing costs. - Company Form 10-K

Strategy for New Store Locations

The company also utilizes previously occupied sites to negotiate favorable rent structures. Similar to the strategy adopted by Burlington Stores and Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI), the bankruptcy of retailers such as ToysRUs helps accelerate new store openings for this discount retailer as it gives them leverage in the negotiations with real estate companies.

Cash Paying Customers

Burlington Stores reveals that only 25% of their customers pay with a credit card. Moreover, their customers' average income is estimated to be around $67K. Based on the demographics and targeted segment for Citi Trends, I anticipate their customer base to have an average annual income to be well under $50K (validated by CTRN investor presentation data). Therefore, I expect a much higher percentage of cash paying customers for Citi Trends. This reduces the company's processing fees and other overhead associated with the transactions.

Source: Investor Presentation

Further, it also significantly reduces the company's regulatory liabilities in the event of a data breach. (Hopefully, we all remember TJX Companies data breach from 2006-07 in which more than 45 million records relating to credit and debit card numbers were stolen. Costs escalated from an original estimate of $25 million to $256 million. These costs included lawsuits, investigations, compensations, and computer system upgrades as a direct result of the breach and even after 12 years is the 2nd largest retail data breach ever).

Source: Burlington Stores Investor Presentation

Things to keep in mind

Activist Investor Involvement

Citi Trends has recently gone through a CEO change. With Macellum Capital Management involved in the company's board to effect positive operational changes in the company, the activist investor claims to target operating margin improvement through investments in inventory management, warehousing, supply chain, and distribution. The need for Macellum's involvement in Citi Trends benefits or investors is outlined better in Citi Trends: The Forgotten Discount Retailer.

The company has renewed its strategic objectives and appears to prioritize digitization of its operations since the CEO transition. I appreciate these initiatives but believe it is likely to result in increased expenses in the short term. However, with COVID-19 related shutdown of stores, in my opinion, the company may delay some of these investments.

Source: Investor Presentation

Stores Need to Open

As I mentioned earlier, the whole reasoning behind Citi Trends being well positioned for success in the reopening is contingent on stores reopening.

The longer it takes for stores to reopen, the more cash the company will burn through for rent and other recurring expenses. Despite furloughs and executive salary cuts, there is only so long a retailer can survive with closed stores. Indications from Federal and State Governments about the possibility to reopen the economy with caution is encouraging, and we will learn more in the weeks to come.

This is a short-term hurdle that every retailer (and many other businesses) is facing.

Even with stores opening, the company must take measures to promote the safety of staff and shoppers by introducing in-store physical distancing arrangements, hand, cart/basket sanitizer stations, and equip staffs with safety equipment to work through the crisis until a good percentage of the population has been immunized against the virus.

Inventory Turnover

Citi Trends lags in inventory turnover in comparison to its peer discount retailers. Off-price giant TJX turns over twice as much inventory as Citi Trends does in the same period of time. Given that the focus for Citi Trends is a specific subset of the population, and given the fact that the outlet is popular among its customer base, I believe this is not much of an issue.

Source: Author's calculations

However, with lower inventory turnover, lower operating margins, and lower ROE than peer discount retailers, I admit that Citi Trends can be expected to trade at a lower multiple.

Conclusion

The market is pricing Citi Trends like it would price Macy's and J. C. Penney during this time of uncertainty. It is important to remember that Citi Trends was built to provide value to customers in the form of huge discounts. We have seen Citi Trends grow during the recession and the economic recovery in 2008, and I believe we will see the same in the months to follow. It is likely that Citi Trends stock will trade at a PE ratio of 15-20 when regular operations resume. There is a 50-75% upside with that in the next 12 months, and I recommend Citi Trends to bargain hunters.

