3.77 Mb/D Reduction In U.S. Gasoline Supply, Bullish UGA

Rig count decreasing from 1,012 to 529 will likely prevent expanding production to meet recovery demand.

Gasoline production is 2 mb/day below EIA demand forecast for Q3 and Q4.

US gasoline supply and demand are balancing.

UGA and RBOB is expected to increase in price.

COVID-19 gasoline demand and production are equalizing.

Date 03/13/20 03/20/20 03/27/20 04/03/20 04/10/20 04/17/20 Supply 9.974 8.958 7.456 5.818 5.915 6.205 Demand 9.696 8.837 6.659 5.065 5.081 5.311

Gasoline production cuts trail demand cuts to create an inventory of 20 million barrels (blue) above the 5-year average (gray band).

Gasoline inventory above the 5-year average drove American Funds Intermediate Bond Fund of America Class R-2 Retirement (MUTF:RBOBX) and The United States Gasoline ETF (NYSEARCA:UGA) prices to 1/3rd their typical range.

Five factors may cause UGA and RBOBX to increase higher than their typical trading range:

Gasoline Demand increase is forecast (EIA) at 7.1 mb/d in Q2 rising to 8.9 by Q4. Q2 forecast is above current gasoline production.

US rig count has decreased from 1,012 to 465 in the past year. EIA forecasts US oil production decreasing 4-5 million barrels per day (blue). The EIA forecast is likely optimistic given the severe reduction in rig count and rapid depletion of fracked wells. Lower US oil production may hinder increasing gasoline production to 8.9 mb/d by Q4.

Gasoline could become the next "toilet paper" for hoarding. There are 270 million cars in the US whose tanks are being filled "Just-in-Time". This leaves ~8 gallons of unused storage space in each tank (a guess based on my car). If people fear a gasoline shortage and shift to "Just-in-Case", filling 5 gallons of this space, 32 million barrels will be pulled from inventory. This is 10 million barrels more than the current glut. Shortages could happen even with inventories above the 5-year range.

Access to foreign oil may be complicated by trillion dollar money printing to stimulate the post-COVID-19 economy. Foreign oil sources may want gold or a basket of currencies for selling oil.

Political instabilities are always a threat.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UGA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.