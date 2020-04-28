The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio - John's March Update: A New Way To Look At The Portfolio

We implemented a new graph that was suggested by a SA subscriber who suggested it in the comments and gave me a great template to work with.

I love hearing feedback from readers about things that they believe will improve the value of my articles and help others better understand what is happening within the portfolios that I write about. I believe feedback is extremely important because I am a self-taught investor and that tells me that there's always room for improvement. Personally, I think that reading the comment section helps remind me why I chose to start writing these articles in the first place.

In the March Taxable Account Update, the following comment was left by Serenissimus as a suggestion for creating a graph that better indicates explains how income is changing for John and Jane on a monthly basis from a year-over-year perspective.

With a little bit of guidance from Serenissimus, I was able to create one graph that represents the Traditional IRA and another that represents the Roth IRA. The primary downside to these graphs is that they can look a little choppy when dealing with short periods of time (EX. March has verified income for 2018, 2019, 2020, while April only has income verified for 2018 and 2019). As mentioned in the comment above, the primary purpose of creating these graphs is that it will show "the progressive increase from year-to-year in a particular month's income" while avoiding direct comparisons with the months that come before or after during the same year.

I plan to continue using these graphs going forward and will likely begin using a rolling five-year history in order to prevent the graph from getting overcrowded. Now that I have the formatting correct on these graphs I will also be using them in the Taxable Account updates and in Jane's Retirement portfolio as well.

At the same time, I would love to hear some feedback from readers on this including any suggested changes that would help improve the readability (that is if there even are any suggested changes).

Client Background

First of all, I want to emphasize that this is an actual portfolio with actual shares being traded. This article focuses on John, who is a recent retiree (retired on January 1, 2018) who has requested my help in managing his own portfolio instead of paying a financial advisor. It is important to understand that I am not a financial advisor and merely provide guidance for his account based on a friendship that goes back several years. In this article, I will refer to John as "my client," and I do this for simplicity's sake, but I do not charge him for what I do. The only thing John offers in return is allowing me to write anonymously about his financial journey with the hope that I can potentially help others who are wanting to achieve the same thing but do not have the direct resources to make it happen!

John was able to set himself up for a comfortable retirement by eliminating all of his debt so that the only bills are the absolute basics like property tax, water, etc. John has sources of income that have provided him with a comfortable retirement outside of the investments discussed in this article, and (up to this point) he has not needed to draw funds from his retirement accounts.

John is only a few years away from needing to satisfy his required minimum distributions (RMDs) from his Traditional IRA. It is important to remember that the Roth IRA does not have this requirement, which means John can withdraw funds at will from his Roth. On his Traditional IRA, it is important to be more strategic because we want to make sure that the cash being generated by his investments outpaces his minimum distribution for as long as we possibly can.

Here are some important characteristics to keep in mind about the Retirement Portfolio:

Capital appreciation is the least important characteristic of this portfolio. This doesn't mean we don't care about it (because all investors do to some degree), but it does mean that we are less concerned about the day-to-day fluctuations of stock prices. I do trade stocks in the retirement portfolio on a more regular basis because the gains are sheltered from taxes. The number of trades that take place on any given month depends on market volatility and whether or not a stock has reached the price target that I have set for it. Trades are not executed in an attempt to lock in "quick profits" and readers should also understand that John and Jane do not compensate me for anything I do.

For those who are looking to understand John and Jane's portfolio I have included the link for the March articles below:

The Retirees' Dividend Portfolio: John And Jane's March Taxable Account Update

The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio - Jane's March Update: Don't Forget The Preferreds

Dividend And Distribution Increases

British Petroleum (BP)

Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF)

Chevron (CVX)

Dominion Energy (D)

Pfizer (PFE)

T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

We already covered BP in March Taxable Account Update but will include a summary of the dividend increase.

British Petroleum - The dividend was increased from $.615/share per quarter to $.63/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 2.4% and a new full-year payout of $2.52/share compared with the previous $.2.46/share. This results in a current yield of 10.77% based on a share price of $23.39.

Canadian Utilities - Even utilities haven't been spared in the most recent downturn, however, investors should take note of CDUAF's strong performance and investment-grade debt rating. Over 80% of the company's earnings come from regulated services which means that we can expect consistency in the company's earnings during these tumultuous times. CDUAF has provided a 10-year dividend growth rate of 7.4% which is outstanding for a utility whose primary earnings are generated by regulated services. CDUAF shares are currently available at a discount relative to the premium we have seen during the second half of 2019. Share prices haven't looked this attractive since the end of 2017/beginning of 2018.

The dividend was increased from $.4227 CAD/share per quarter to $.4354 CAD/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 3.0% and a new full-year payout of $1.74 CAD/share compared with the previous $1.69 CAD/share. This results in a current yield of 5.32% based on a share price of $23.98 USD/share.

Chevron - Oil majors have all taken a major hit but their stock prices have started to rebound after oil price futures went negative because of a lack of demand for oil. I believe we will now see low-cost producers weather the storm and rise again when oil prices move back to an expected range. When compared with two major competitors it should be noted that CVX has the strongest balance sheet and continued to reduce the total amount of outstanding debt over the last several years.

The dividend was increased from $1.19/share per quarter to $1.29/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 8.4% and a new full-year payout of $5.16/share compared with the previous $4.76/share. This results in a current yield of 5.93% based on a share price of $87.01.

Dominion Energy - As a regulated utility, Dominion is a pretty good bet for investors who are looking for consistent dividends and represents a safe bet for investors who are looking to ride out the current crisis. On a less positive note, I believe that sensible investors should be prepared for lower dividend increases especially when we consider suspension/delays to pending rate hikes. Shares of Dominion are a compelling buy when the P/E ratio drops below 17x.

The dividend was increased from $.9175/share per quarter to $.94/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 2.5% and a new full-year payout of $3.76/share compared with the previous $3.67/share. This results in a current yield of 4.83% based on a share price of $77.92.

Pfizer - PFE is in the process of spinning-off its Upjohn division (this is the business line for off-brand and generic drugs) and merging it with Mylan (MYL). Ultimately, analysts expect PFE shareholders will receive approximately 57% of the outstanding shares in the new company while MYL shareholders are expected to receive the remaining 43% of shares. The event is expected to be tax-free for PFE shareholders which is a major benefit for those who hold shares in a taxable portfolio. We aren't in-love with PFE's stock so depending on how the crisis develops over the next month will likely determine if we sell shares to rebuild John's cash on hand. PFE offers a compelling long-term investment for investors who can snag shares under $35/share.

The dividend was increased from $.36/share per quarter to $.38/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 5.6% and a new full-year payout of $1.52/share compared with the previous $1.44/share. This results in a current yield of 4.07% based on a share price of $37.38.

T. Rowe Price - I recently wrote an article about TROW because I wanted to examine what it means to be a debt-free company listed on the S&P 500. My article, Debt-Free Companies Of The S&P 500 - T. Rowe Price Group was a pretty interesting research project and did a lot to further my knowledge/understanding of the company. A major takeaway that investors need to be aware of when it comes to TROW is that the company just added to its share buyback authorization which is for 24.1 million shares or roughly 10% of outstanding shares. The company currently trades at a P/E ratio of 12.4x which is fairly attractive given its 10-year P/E ratio average comes in at 16.7x.

The dividend was increased from $.76/share per quarter to $.90/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 18.4% and a new full-year payout of $3.60/share compared with the previous $3.04/share. This results in a current yield of 3.59% based on a share price of $100.34.

Retirement Account Positions

There are currently 26 different positions in John's Roth IRA and 31 different positions in his Traditional IRA. While this may seem like a lot, it is important to remember that many of these stocks are held in both accounts and/or are also held in the Taxable portfolio. Whether you hold 5 positions or 50 positions it is extremely important that your portfolio is set up in a way that helps you generate returns, the returns you want while simultaneously reducing risk.

Traditional IRA - During the month of March, we added to the following positions:

Valero Energy (VLO) - 25 Shares @ $62.37/share.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) - 50 Shares @ $13.50/share.

Main Street Capital (MAIN) - 50 Shares @ $26.86/share.

Digital Realty Preferred Shares Series J (DLR.PJ) - 10 Shares @ $23.78/share.

DLR.PJ - 40 Shares $23.80/share.

VLO - 10 Shares @ $36.10/share.

There were no shares sold in the Traditional IRA during the month of March.

Roth IRA - During the month of March, we added to the following positions:

Ventas (VTR) - 15 Shares @ $52.00/share.

OXY - 65 Shares @ $13.50/share.

JP Morgan Chase (JPM) - 5 Shares @ $95.46/share.

Eaton Vance (EV) - 15 Shares @ $34.59/share.

TROW - 10 Shares @ $93.84/share.

Cohen and Steers Infrastructure Trust (UTF) - 100 Shares @ $18.32/share.

TROW - 5 Shares @ $91.35/share.

Brixmore Property Group (BRX) - 50 Shares @ $11.41/share.

There were no shares sold in the Roth IRA during the month of March.

We did make the decision to add shares of OXY and this was largely based on the extremely low price and is a final add-on to an existing position in what has become a speculative company. There are no plans to add more shares until we see improved oil prices and a more reasonable balance sheet. Shares of UTF became very attractively priced during the month of March which led us to add another 100 shares at an attractive price.

March Income Tracker - 2019 Vs. 2020

The following images are intended to provide readers with a better understanding of what John's Traditional and Roth IRA accounts look like. John's Gain/Loss numbers are based on prices from April 24th at market close.

SNLH = Stocks No Longer Held - Dividends in this row represent dividends collected on stocks that are no longer held in that portfolio. We still count the dividend income even though it is non-recurring.

On the lists provided below, it is important to know that not all stocks on that list were owned at that point in time (2019 tables represent what holdings were still held at the end of 2019). All of the stocks you see were acquired over the course of a year.

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis for the Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Based on the current knowledge I have regarding dividend payments and share count, the following tables are a basic prediction of the income we expect the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA to generate in FY-2020 compared with the actual results from 2019. I will note that there will be some major adjustments to these estimates in the coming months as many companies have suspended or adjusted their dividend due to current market conditions.

Below is an expanded table that shows the full dividend history since inception for both the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA.

As another bonus, I have included line graphs that better represent the trends associated with John's monthly dividend income generated by his retirement accounts. As year three begins, we should continue to see a more stable pattern that comes from the deposit of regular dividend income. The images below represent the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA, respectively.

Here is a table to show how the account balances stack up year over year. I previously used a graph to demonstrate this but believe the table is more informative. If we continue to see heavy volatility in the market, I may choose to include a graph at that point in time.

Lastly, on the topic of transparency, I like to show readers the actual gain/loss associated with each position in the portfolio because it is important to consider that in order to become a proper dividend investor, it is necessary to learn how to live with volatility. The market value and cost basis below are accurate as of the market close on April 24th, 2020.

Here is the Unrealized Gain/Loss associated with John's Traditional IRA.

Conclusion

John's portfolio had a decent month but we are prepared for a less fruitful April than original estimates suggested because of dividend cuts/suspensions that will undoubtedly have ramifications on John's income. At this point, it appears that the two main companies that are cutting/suspending dividends within the Retirement Accounts are Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) and Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT).

We expect to see more cuts from companies like Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) because their most recent payouts were announced prior to COVID-19. I will be adding a section in my upcoming articles that are dedicated to examining dividend cuts and their impact on the portfolio. I plan to continue documenting dividend decreases until the time comes when it is no longer necessary to have such a formalized documentation of these events.

New Article Format: I'd love to hear from readers in the comment section about your positions and also any feedback about the article in general. If you enjoyed the article, let me know in the comment section and hit "Like" or "Subscribe." The purpose of this article is to provide investors with an example of a real portfolio that is impacted by real changes in the market.

In John's Traditional and Roth IRAs, he is currently long the following mentioned in this article: Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE), BB&T (BBT), Bank of America Preferred Series L (BML.PL), BP (BP), Brixmor Property Group (BRX), Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF), Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT), CVS Health Corporation (CVS), Chevron (CVX), CyrusOne (CONE), Dominion Energy (D), Digital Realty Preferred Series J (DLR.PJ), Duke Energy (DUK), Eaton Vance (EV), Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund (EAFAX), EPR Properties (EPR), EPR Properties Preferred Series G (EPR.PG), General Dynamics (GD), Healthcare Trust of America (HTA), Iron Mountain (IRM), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Kimco Preferred Series L (KIM.PL), Kinder Morgan (KMI), Kite Realty Group (KRG), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), LTC Properties (LTC), Main Street Capital (MAIN), Altria (MO), Realty Income (O), Owens & Minor (OMI), Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY), Bank OZK (OZK), PacWest Bancorp (PACW), PepsiCo (PEP), Pfizer (PFE), Park Hotels & Resorts (PK), PIMCO Income Fund Class A (PONAX), Regions Financial (RF), RPT Realty (RPT.PD), South California Edison Preferred Series D (SCE.PD), STAG Industrial (STAG), AT&T (T), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), T. Rowe Price (TROW), Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF), Valero (VLO), VEREIT (VER), Valley National Bancorp (VLY), Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ), Ventas (VTR), Walgreens (WBA), WestRock (WRK), and W. P. Carey (WPC).

