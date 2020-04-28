Verizon: 4% Dividend Hurdle

The stock has repeatedly failed to rally when the dividend yield dips down to 4%.

Despite the tough times in the domestic wireless sector, Verizon Communications (VZ) continued to deliver solid results. The numbers just aren't impressive enough to warrant a rush to new highs reinforcing a consistent tepid investment thesis at $60 and a 4% dividend yield. While the coronavirus outbreak isn't expected to impact long-term results, investors should quickly realize that increased usage by consumers is far more than offset by impacted customers and reflective of the general problem with 5G.

Image Source: Verizon website

Creeping Along

The wireless giant had a generally decent quarter with the EPS headed for $0.10 growth, if not for the $0.04 COVID-19 related impact mainly due to higher bad debt expense. The numbers are even more impressive considering Verizon is still getting dinged with $0.03 from the commission expense deferral.

Source: Verizon Q1'20 presentation

The EPS numbers were the positives with $0.06 growth despite all the headwinds, but revenues continue to lag while 5G was suppose to start ramping up by now. With limited revenue impacts from the virus outbreak, Verizon still couldn't grow revenues in the quarter.

For Q1, revenues were down 1.6% to $31.6 billion. Even wireless revenues were down 0.5% to $22.6 billion. The numbers were far better than the 4.6% dip at competitor AT&T (T), but still not great considering 5G was suppose to be a tailwind by now.

The network usage patterns confirm the biggest frustration with the start of 5G services. The wireless giant saw wireless data surge 9%, VPN usage jump 65%, Collaboration tool usage up 10x and Video up 41% while revenues were down in the quarter.

Companies such as Slack Technologies (WORK) and Zoom Technologies (ZM) have seen surging demand and stock prices. Both companies are true beneficiaries of wireless network providers building scenarios where they have to invest billions in network upgrades for other companies to benefit.

Source: Verizon Q1'20 presentation

Similar to AT&T, Verizon had a large bad debt expense in the quarter. The company wrote off $228 million in the quarter which isn't a large amount for a giant company like Verizon, but a sign of the downfalls of the virus that generally boosted usage.

The wireless giant had originally expected at least low single digit revenue growth with up to 4% EPS growth. These numbers are all off the table as Verizon sees no general benefits from the increased demand, but only faces the downside risk of consumers and small businesses no longer able to afford services.

Analysts have the company earning $4.83 per share in 2020 placing the stock at about 12x analyst estimates.

Back To The 4% Dividend Problem

The market has constantly told investors that Verizon isn't appealing when the dividend hits 4% As clearly detailed above, the wireless company just doesn't have the growth trajectory to warrant investing at a low yield.

The company has the solid cash flows to survive this weak period so investors are offered risk protection here. Verizon generated Q1 operating cash flows of $8.8 billion and free cash flows of $3.6 billion. The cash flows easily covered the $2.5 billion quarterly dividend, but the wireless giant has to spend an incredible $5.3 billion in the quarter on capital expenditures while not exactly seeing the benefits.

Source: Verizon Q1'20 presentation

For going on a decade now, the stock hits a wall when the dividend yield reaches the 4% level. Verizon doesn't offer the growth to warrant investors buying the stock with a lower yield and now competitor AT&T offers a 7% dividend yield. Even more interesting is the spread between the dividend yields. Verizon now has the lowest spread in the yields since the financial crisis at 2.65 percentage points below AT&T.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Q1 results highlight the disappointing state of the domestic wireless market. Verizon wasn't able to benefit from higher network usage and the move appears to signal the biggest fears of oncoming 5G demand coming up with limited revenue benefits.

As the dividend yield dips close to 4%, Verizon isn't the best deal in the wireless sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.