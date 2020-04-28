Jupiter Mines: Full Steam Ahead

If manganese ore prices remain at this level for a quarter, Jupiter will realize additional EBITDA of around $19 million.

Since the lock-down in South Africa began on March 27, global manganese ore prices have increased by a third.

Introduction

A month ago, I wrote an article on SA, in which I explained how the lock-down in South Africa would be beneficial for local manganese ore miner Jupiter Mines (OTC:OTC:JMXXF) as it would significantly decrease global manganese stockpiles and fears about a possible shortage would to lead to a meaningful increase in manganese ore prices.

The lock-down is now easing and open-cut mines like Jupiter’s Tshipi are allowed to return to full operations. The price of manganese ore is now around a third higher, which will allow the company to reap significant profits over the next few months.

(Source: SMM)

The lock-down and its effects on global manganese supply

South Africa’s nationwide lock-down due to the COVID-19 pandemic began at midnight on March 27, with only health care, law enforcement, food sales and distribution, and utilities operations exempt. In the mining sector, only mines supplying coal to state-owned utility Eskom were allowed to operate at full capacity as electricity provision was classified as an essential service. As South Africa accounts for around 40% of global manganese ore supply, this meant the removal of 1.2mt of ore from the market.

On April 14, various mines in the country were allowed to restart operations at 50% capacity, including Tshipi. However, reduced capacity translates into higher operating costs per unit of production and is unclear how many of the manganese mines reopened. Tshipi has low cash costs (around $2.10-$2.30 per dmtu on a FOB basis) but the same does not apply to many other local mines and opening of many of them at half capacity doesn’t make sense from a financial point of view.

(Source: South32)

The reason costs at Tshipi are so low is that it's the most modern manganese mine among the large players in South Africa.

The lock-down was extended until the end of April and open cut mines can operate at full capacity from the beginning of May, provided they put in place rigorous screening and testing processes. Undoubtedly, the latter should slow down operations and increase costs. Also note that underground mines aren’t allowed to operate at full capacity as they typically require more employees in tight quarters.

Most of South Africa’s manganese ore mines are located in the Kalahari Manganese Field and are open pit operations, so I think we can assume that they will be back to full operations in a few weeks. Reopening a mine is not as simple as flipping a switch so I expect many operations will need around two or three weeks to return to full capacity.

(Source: Jupiter Mines)

Since the shutdown of South Africa’s manganese ore industry lasted from March 27 to April 13 and operations at 50% were allowed between April 14 and April 30, I think the lock-down removed at least 1.9mt of supply from the global market. An unknown amount will also be removed until mines resume full operations.

COVID -19 and its effect on demand

Manganese ore is mainly used in the manufacturing of steel and demand for the latter has dropped significantly due to the effect of the COVID-19 epidemic on the auto, construction and other industrial sectors.

However, governments around the world usually turn to infrastructure projects in times of financial crises with the aim to boost GDP.

Looking at China, stocks of steel products held by traders fell by 1.15mt to 20.13mt as of April 23 thanks to strong demand from the construction sector

Sure, stocks are still near a five-year high, but this was the sixth consecutive week in which they declined. Also, more than 70% of the fall was accounted for by construction use rebar and wire rod.

(Source: Reuters)

According to the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA), steel production in the country will have a significant recovery in the second quarter of 2020 as infrastructure investment and production resumption gains more momentum. The planned investments in 31 provincial-level regions stood at $947 billion for 2020 and the country will also intensify the renovation of old urban residential areas in 2020.

In the USA, president Trump has been calling for $2 trillion infrastructure spending.

Jupiter’s dividend and expected effects from higher manganese ore prices

The strategy of Jupiter is to receive dividends from its 49.9% interest in Thsipi and distribute them to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. The payout ratio is over 90% and the company has paid out A$0.115 ($0.08) per share in dividends since its listing in 2018.

The next dividend is set to be announced by the end of April and some investors seem concerned that there won’t be one but I think it will stand at around A$0.01 ($0.006) per share. I see no reason why Jupiter would stray from its strategy even in these dire times.

As of the end of February, Jupiter had A$29.3 million ($18 million) in cash. In March, it received a ZAR125.6 million ($7.6 million) dividend from Thsipi and its marketing arm generated another A$3.6 million ($2.2 million) in profits. I think the amount of the dividend will be close to the sum from the Tshipi dividend plus the funds generated by the marketing entity.

As for manganese ore prices, Jupiter investors can expect a significant windfall in the near future. I think the current manganese ore prices can be sustained for at least a quarter as steel production is increasing and stockpiles are low. If we assume $1.5/dmtu higher manganese ore prices over a period of three months, this translates into an additional EBITDA of around A$60 million ($37.8 million). Almost half of that amount is attributable to Jupiter.

(Source: Jupiter Mines)

Conclusion

The one-month shutdown of South Africa’s manganese industry has resulted in significantly increased manganese ore prices as well as depleted stocks. With governments around the world investing heavily in infrastructure to boost their economies as the coronavirus is contained, steel and manganese ore demand are set to be strong in the coming months.

Jupiter’s Thispi mine can resume operation at full capacity from May 1 and I expect EBITDA for the next few months to be high. The dividend usually distributed in the month of October is likely to be at least A$0.03 ($0.02) per share.

Overall, I think Jupiter is undervalued and should be worth at least A$0.40 ($0.25) per share, which is the same price at which it carried out its IPO in 2018.

Note that the main listing of Jupiter is on the ASX and that the volumes on the OTC in the USA are light.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JMXXF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.