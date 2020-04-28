LendingClub: Vulnerable To Consumer Credit Woes

Even before the coronavirus hit, LendingClub was seeing originations volumes decelerate. Q4 originations were up only 7% y/y, vs. 16% y/y in Q3.

LendingClub (LC) is in a tight spot at the moment. The coronavirus has forced an unprecedented global shutdown that many businesses have called the worst crisis they've ever faced - and even as some states look to re-open parts of the economy over the coming weeks and months, the economic damage from the past few months will reverberate throughout the economy for many more quarters.

Shutdowns and layoffs affect lower and middle-income consumers the most - which is exactly the type of customer profile that signs up for LendingClub's loans. Already, newspaper headlines have reported consumers skipping or negotiating credit card payments, as well as missing other critical payments like rent. Though we haven't yet seen the underlying performance of LendingClub's credit portfolio, we can directionally say for certain that these loans are going to nosedive.

Accordingly, shares of LendingClub have shed more than 45% since the start of the year:

Data by YCharts

Now trading near 52-week lows, losses in LendingClub accelerated over the past several weeks as investors digested disappointing bank earnings. Among the biggest themes from banks this quarter is that they've been building up massive reserves for credit losses, especially in consumer credit cards. For example, JPMorgan Chase (JPM), the nation's largest bank by deposits, allocated $3.8 billion in credit card loss reserves in Q1, out of $4.4 billion for the consumer division as a whole (spanning auto and mortgage loans) and just $6.8 billion for the entire bank, including corporate clients. The main message here: the deepest credit losses will be borne in the unsecured consumer debt space, which is LendingClub's entire book of loans.

The risk to LendingClub is twofold. First, investors' lowered risk appetite for consumer debt will stifle LendingClub's originations, directly impacting LendingCLub's already-weak revenue growth rates. Second, the loans that LendingClub holds on its own balance sheet and doesn't securitize out to third-party investors now poses substantial credit risks.

In short, resist the temptation to catch a falling knife in LendingClub. The market still doesn't have a grasp on the scale of the pending consumer debt crunch, and LendingClub is directly exposed.

Originations volumes will fall

Unfortunately for LendingClub, origination volumes were already weak to begin with, even before the coronavirus hit the U.S.

Figure 1. LendingClub origination volume trends

Source: LendingClub Q4 earnings deck

As seen in the chart above, the pace of Q4 originations slowed down to just 7% y/y growth, decelerating nine points versus the prior quarter. Transaction fees make up the bulk of LendingClub's revenue (79% of LendingClub's FY19 revenue), and so a slowdown in LendingClub's originations will have a nearly parallel impact on revenue.

What's equally concerning is that, at least as of Q4, lower-grade originations were growing faster. LendingClub grades its unsecured consumer "Notes" from A to D, with A being those of the highest credit quality (in an effort to improve credit quality, LendingClub has stopped originating Notes of grades E-G). In Q4, D-graded notes grew 16% y/y, while A and B notes grew 8% y/y and 9% y/y, respectively; and C notes contracted by -3% y/y.

This year, as investors expect defaults to rise on unsecured consumer debt, demand for LendingClub's Notes-based securitization will fall - impacting the company's ability to extend credit and generate loans. Institutional investors make up the bulk of LendingClub's funding sources. As shown in the chart below, banks and institutional investors account for just under 60% of LendingClub's Q4 origination funding:

Figure 2. LendingClub funding sources Source: LendingClub Q4 earnings deck

Right now, banks are under pressure to lend directly to consumers and small businesses. Institutional investors, as well as fund managers controlling "managed accounts", may be put off both by the increased default expectations plus competition from other high-yield debt offerings that have recently floated the market. For example, Carnival Corporation (CCL) just floated a bond offering yielding ~12%, which is more attractive than the 6.1% average return offered by a D-graded LendingClub note, per LendingClub's historical returns data. Investors are asking themselves what's really riskier, unsecured consumer debt or junk bonds from companies with billion-dollar market caps.

Either way, due both to competition from high-yield alternatives as well as default expectations, investor demand for LendingClub securities will dampen this year, which will likely swing LendingClub's originations growth negative.

Balance sheet risk

As seen in the chart above, LendingClub has also trended toward holding nearly a quarter of its originations on its own balance sheet. If third-party institutional demand suffers this year, LendingClub may need to fund more of its originations out of its own balance sheet - but either way, its present inventory of Notes is cause enough for concern.

As of the end of the fourth quarter, LendingClub's most recently-reported period, the company held $1.85 billion of loans on its balance sheet, including $0.72 billion that is held for sale (unloading these notes may be more difficult given present circumstances).

Figure 3. LendingClub Q4 balance sheet Source: LendingClub 10-K

Historical charge-off rates for LendingClub have trended between 7-12%, as shown in the chart below (though the good news is that about three-quarters of LendingClub's loan investor is held in its "standard" program with lower ~7% charge-offs)

Figure 4. LendingClub charge-off history Source: LendingClub 10-K

Macroeconomic pressures are almost certain to drive charge-off rates higher in 2020. As a point of reference, if we assume LendingClub's core portfolio sees charge-off rates increase three points to ~10%, then about ~$185 million is at risk for LendingClub. That's quite a substantial figure against a company whose market cap has sunk to just under $500 million.

Key takeaways

There's no doubt that LendingClub is facing unprecedented challenges at the moment. The fact that the company has recently announced a layoff of 460 heads (roughly 30% of its headcount) and instituted 25% executive pay cuts is an indicator of its present struggles. We expect higher loan defaults to present both a direct risk to LendingClub's balance sheet as well as harm the company's already-flailing originations potential.

Resist the temptation to catch a falling knife here; LendingClub's problems aren't likely to resolve in the near term even as some parts of the U.S. reopen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.