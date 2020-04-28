IPO Update: TRX Insurance Proposes IPO Terms

TIRX has produced contracting revenue in a growing industry and the IPO appears excessively priced, so I'll be watching it from the sidelines.

The firm operates an online insurance marketplace in China.

TRX Insurance aims to raise nearly $13 million in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

TRX Insurance (TIRX) has filed to raise $12.8 million from the sale of Class A shares, per an amended F-1/A registration statement.

The company provides insurance services to consumers and business owners in China.

TIRX has produced contracting revenue within a growing industry and the IPO is excessively valued, so I'll be avoiding it.

Company & Technology

Beijing, China-based TRX was founded to provide a wide range of insurance brokerage services for Chinese individuals and businesses of all sizes.

Management is headed by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Zhe Wang, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously an investment manager at Huaxia Bank.

The company has brokerage relationships with more than 40 insurance carriers across China and operates a number of subsidiaries.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Property & casualty insurance for auto, commercial property and liability

Life insurance for individuals and groups

TRX has received at least approximately $7.7 million from investors including Wang Investors (presumably related to Chairman and CEO Zhe Wang), Xu Sheng Investors, and Wu Investors.

Customer Acquisition

The company currently has eight branches in Tier 1 cities and markets to customers via a dedicated direct sales force.

TIRX plans to use part of the IPO proceeds to expand its network to more than ten branches within the PRC by 'early 2020, to eventually become a leading national insurance intermediary company.’

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have increased as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage FYE Oct. 31, 2019 39.8% FYE Oct. 31, 2018 33.5%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was negative (1.4x) in the most recent reporting period, markedly worse than in the previous period.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 report by Swiss Re, the market for insurance in China will increase by 4x by 2032, reaching $2.36 trillion in size.

By comparison, the U.S. insurance market is currently approximately $1.47 trillion in size.

The main drivers for this expected growth are China's continued economic growth, high level of government expenditures, greater consumer awareness and continued innovation.Premium growth rates will reach more than twice the global average within ten years and retirement annuity demand will be driven by an aging population.

Major competitive vendors include:

Other insurance brokers

Insurance companies selling direct

Commercial banks

Postal offices

Car deals

Hospitals

Management says its entrepreneurial attitude, smaller size, and superior customer service will enable it to better respond and adapt to changing market conditions.

Financial Performance

TIRX’ recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Variable topline revenue, contracting most recently

Uneven operating profit

Positive but variable cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior FYE Oct. 31, 2019 $ 2,002,217 -35.2% FYE Oct. 31, 2018 $ 3,087,708 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin FYE Oct. 31, 2019 $ 102,670 5.1% FYE Oct. 31, 2018 $ 1,459,217 47.3% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) FYE Oct. 31, 2019 $ 105,362 FYE Oct. 31, 2018 $ 522,944 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations FYE Oct. 31, 2019 $ 229,053 FYE Oct. 31, 2018 $ 1,374,546

As of October 31, 2019, TIRX had $6.2 million in cash and $830,732 in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended October 31, 2019, was $217,041.

IPO Details

TIRX intends to sell 3 million shares of Class A stock at a midpoint price of $4.25 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $12.75 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders will be entitled to 18 votes per share. The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $28 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 37.5%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is Network 1 Securities.

Commentary

TIRX seeks U.S. public investment in the wake of another Chinese firm recently going public, Huize Holdings (HUIZ).

Unfortunately for TIRX, its financials show a markedly worse picture than Huize’ strong growth at IPO, with TIRX reporting sharply contracting revenue in the most recent period.

Additionally, the firm is producing very little revenue, so is a tiny company in a large market.

Sales and marketing expenses have increased as revenues have dropped, a poor result.

The market opportunity for providing an online insurance marketplace in China is indeed large, but TIRX can’t seem to generate significant revenue or growth that would indicate a good place for investor support.

As a comparable-based valuation to Huize, TIRX’ valuation expectations are unreasonably high and off the mark, especially for a firm that is producing contracting revenue.

So, TIRX appears to be too early for going public in the U.S. and needs to prove its ability to grow topline revenue in the large and growing Chinese online insurance market.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

