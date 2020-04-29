Valeo Underrated By The Street As It Continues To Outperform Build Rates

That sort of outperformance isn't sustainable, and auto customers may be building some inventory ahead of production restarts, but Valeo is seeing good adoption of its ADAS, lighting, and cameras.

With global light passenger vehicle unit sales down more than 24% year over year in the first quarter of this year, you can probably imagine how the shares of most auto parts suppliers are looking these days. Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEY) (FR.PA) certainly isn't unusual in that regard, with the shares down almost by half over the past year and down about 40% since the start of the year.

I continue to believe Valeo is a long-term winner in the evolution toward hybrid and electric cars, but the company is most definitely not out of the woods yet. It's going to take a couple of years to reach/surpass 2019 levels of revenue and profits, and there are ongoing cash burn risks with the company's JV with Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), not to mention valid concerns that the COVID-19 recession will push back the adoption curve of hybrids and electrics. On the other hand, this is a company that has been solidly outperforming underlying builds and has a strong hybrid/EV offering. This is a high-risk selection, but one that I think is worth serious consideration.

Not So Much "Good" As "Substantially Less Bad"

While analysts had expected that Valeo would stay ahead of build rates, the company nevertheless surprised with the magnitude of its beat. Organic revenue was down 8% (which is why I can't call this a good quarter), but revenue was about 5% better than expected, and the company beat underlying production volume by 1,600 basis points in the original equipment business (the aftermarket business had a stronger performance, with 2% contraction).

Valeo's outperformance was broad-based. Comfort and Driving Assistance outperformed builds by over 2,200bp, with just 2% contraction as Valeo saw strong sales of ADAS and camera products. Powertrain product sales contracted 7%, beating production by more than 1,700bp, and Visibility also remained a strong contributor, with organic contraction of 9% and outperformance of more than 1,500bp. Thermal was the outlier, with 14% organic contraction and more than 1,000bp of build-rate outperformance.

Valeo does not provide quarterly financial information beyond sales, and management really wouldn't go into any meaningful detail on margin trends for the first quarter. Given margin mix, I would think that the strength in Comfort/Driving Assistance should be supportive of margins, but again, we're talking about overall contraction, so decremental margins are all but certain.

A key question, and one that additional auto supplier and auto OEM earnings reports may help clarify, is the extent to which Valeo's outperformance represents significant share gain and the extent to which it represents inventory builds at customers. Valeo management was clear that there was no planned inventory build with OEM customers, but it's tough to reconcile the reports results otherwise.

I'd expect some correction in the next quarter if it is inventory-building (I can't imagine many auto companies looking to further build inventories), but it's also not such a bad thing for customers to have inventory on hand to help drive the eventual recovery, and the correction doesn't necessarily have to be a severe one.

Buckling Down On Costs

Management didn't give detail on first quarter margins, but they did provide some useful guidance on overall cost and margin trends. Valeo management is keenly focused on cost management during this downturn and is looking to "variablize" as much of the cost base as possible. Temporary work hour adjustments in France and Germany are certainly helping, and management talked of decremental margins of just 20-25% as a result. That's not going to be sustainable (particularly when business starts to turn), but it's impressive all the same given the circumstances.

Valeo is also taking steps to reduce the cash burn during the downturn. Management is slashing short-term capex (down 45% to 50% in Q2), but is also still keeping the flexibility to resume capex investment as need in the second half to support a resumption of meaningful production volumes. The extent of cash burn attributable to the Siemens JV is also a concern, and I'd expect that, given the development timelines, it will be harder to cut burn here until the second half of the year. Management also slashed the dividend; European companies aren't as attached to the idea that dividends are untouchable, and I think this is more a prudent cash-saving measure than a sign of distress.

Valeo had about EUR 1.8B in cash at the end of 2019 (and about EUR 3B in net debt). The company secured a new EUR 1B credit line and has about EUR 2.3B in drawable credit lines. With the steps management is taking to cut costs and cash burn, I think the cash burn will be very manageable, and liquidity isn't as much of a concern as the stock price would seem to reflect. Now, if the shutdowns and huge drops in vehicle production rates continue, all bets are off, but there aren't many auto parts suppliers that could withstand ongoing 20%-plus declines in build rates.

The Outlook

I continue to believe that Valeo is the best-positioned European auto parts supplier for the migration to hybrid/electrical powertrains, and one of the best-positioned in the world as well. I have reduced my near-term earnings expectations, but I do believe that the auto market is one of the markets more likely to see a more V-shaped recovery, and I do expect some further stimulus efforts to support the industry.

I expect Valeo's revenue to fall more than 10% in 2020, start recovering in 2021, grow around 4% (annualized) between 2019 and 2024 and grow above 4% on a long-term basis. I also expect the ramping up of hybrid and electric vehicle programs to drive meaningful margin improvements (including earnings at the Siemens JV), but I don't expect FCF margins to exceed long-term averages until 2024 and beyond, and even then, not by dramatic amounts. From the 2019 starting point, I'm expecting a 10yr annualized growth rate of around 8% for free cash flow.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and margin-driven EV/revenue, Valeo looks very undervalued to me today, with double-digit prospective annualized returns from here. The shares currently trade at less than 0.5x forward revenue, though expected EBITDA margins in 2020 would argue for at least a 0.6x forward multiple. I don't believe Valeo's cost or liquidity challenges threaten its status as a going concern, and I believe hybrid/EV rollouts are a "when, not if" proposition. None of that means that Valeo couldn't disappoint with costs, cash burn, market share, or other performance metrics, but I think the share price currently reflects a highly bearish long-term outlook.

