AT&T: Permanent Damage To Entertainment And Warner Media Does Not Destroy The Dividend

Even if this eventuated, their dividend coverage should remain adequately strong, whilst still allowing their leverage to improve over the years even if a recovery never happens.

Given this, it would only be natural that some investors are questioning the sustainability of their cherished dividend, and thus, I provide a stress test against a very bearish scenario.

Introduction

Following the economic turmoil from the coronavirus, many large companies across the United States are reducing or even completely suspending their dividends, which is a nightmare scenario for many income focused investors. Given AT&T (T) has a dividend yield of almost 7%, net debt over $150b, and has seen disruptions across various business segments, it is only natural that some investors may be concerned that this giant is approaching the end of its multi-decade dividend streak. Instead of analyzing their dividend sustainability by simply just reviewing their historical performance, I felt it would be interesting and worthwhile to construct a very bearish hypothetical scenario and subsequently explore their ability to still sustain their dividend.

Dividend Coverage

When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since dividends are paid from cash and not from “earnings”. The graph included below summarizes their cash flows from the last quarter and previous three years.

Their historical performance should still be briefly reviewed before providing the very bearish hypothetical scenario, as it provides data and context to draw upon. Despite them frequently carrying a high dividend yield that is normally associated with stretched dividend coverage, during the three years of 2017-2019, their average dividend coverage was a very solid 162.71%. This indicates that they have easily been able to fund all of their dividend payments with extra cash remaining for other uses, such as deleveraging, which sets them up well to endure this downturn.

Whilst the first quarter of 2020 saw their operating cash flow decrease by 19.78% year on year, and thus their free cash flow also decreased, it was still adequate to cover their dividend payments, albeit with a smaller margin of safety. If their working capital movements are excluded from both 2019 and 2020, the equivalent decrease is only a more modest 7.84%.

Data Source: AT&T’s Q1 2020 8-K and 2019 10-K SEC Filings.

The graph included above summarizes their operating segments and the income they contribute, with the Entertainment Group and Warner Media housing the areas of their company that are facing secular declines and have seen the largest disruptions from the coronavirus. If it is assumed that they permanently lose half their income from both these segments, it would reduce their total by 16.75% based on their results for 2019. It was subsequently assumed that this translates equally to their operating cash flow, which thus falls by the same percentage. To be very bearish, it was also then assumed that despite losing this significant portion of their operating cash flow, their capital expenditure remains unchanged compared to 2019 at $20b. Even after this incredibly bearish scenario, their dividend coverage would still sit at a comfortable 137.80%. This would allow them to sustain their dividend even if their earnings never recovered and still provides room for further deleveraging, albeit at a slower pace at approximately $5.6b per year.

Financial Position

Even though their dividend coverage would remain adequate, it nonetheless is still important to consider the potential impact to their financial position. The three graphs included below summarize their financial position from the last quarter and previous three years.

Since their financial position as it stands at the moment has already been widely discussed, there is little reason to once again cover this in great detail. Overall, their leverage at the end of the first quarter of 2020 was broadly the same as at the end of 2019, with all of their financial metrics aside from their interest coverage indicating that they have a moderate and safe level of leverage. Whilst their interest coverage of 3.71 is an improvement compared to previous years, it nonetheless is still on the low side of safe and thus indicates that servicing their debt is a little burdensome. Given the combined picture formed by all of their financial metrics, this is no reason to be concerned. Their broad level of leverage is basically the same as that of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), which was discussed in detail in my previous article.

If the aforementioned very bearish scenario eventuated, despite their financial position taking damage, their overall leverage would still remain within the upper limits of modest and safe. Their net debt-to-EBITDA would increase to 3.15, which is virtually equal to that of 2017, whilst their interest coverage would fall to 2.91. Admittedly, this level of leverage could be concerning for some companies in certain situations; however, this is not the case for them since they still have free cash flow after dividend payments to further reduce their leverage.

Even though the aforementioned approximately $5.6b of free cash flow remaining after dividend payments does not stand tall next to their net debt of $154b, it would still reduce their net debt to approximately $126b by the end of 2025. This is once again making very bearish assumptions that their earnings never increase after taking this large drop, nor that their capital expenditure is reduced. After this time has elapsed, their leverage would have reduced, with a net debt-to-EBITDA of approximately 2.58. Whilst this performance would not normally be considered particularly strong in absolute terms, considering the very bearish assumptions, it would be relatively strong.

Apart from having modest and safe leverage, their liquidity is also decent and has not deteriorated materially during the first quarter of 2020. Whilst their current and cash ratios of 0.76 and 0.14, respectively, are rather on the lower side of safe, there are no reasons to be concerned. Given their massive size and decent overall financial position, they will continue finding support in the debt markets to refinance any upcoming debt maturities and provide liquidity when required, even if their earnings were to take a large impact.

Conclusion

It should be remembered that I am not forecasting that this scenario will eventuate, but rather providing it as an example to illustrate their dividend sustainability in a very bearish scenario. I believe that the best investment opportunities are those that can be justified even with bearish assumptions. The bottom line is that even if they take a large and permanent impact to their earnings, they should still have room to cover their dividend payments and deleverage, albeit at a slower pace. Given this and the fact that their shares still offer a lovely dividend yield of almost 7%, I believe that maintaining my very bullish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from AT&T’s Q1 2020 8-K (previously linked), 2019 10-K (previously linked) and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.