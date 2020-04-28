SPXS: Key Trends Useful For Hedging And Day-Trading

I developed an "event-based daily variation ratio chart" to explain the trends as well as get insights for future trades.

The SPXS is also used for day trading taking into consideration the high intra-day price variations but here also, the data indicates that the level of volatility seen in March is no longer present. I also compare the SPXS with the SPXU and GLD.

During the recent market correction the volumes traded has risen dramatically but has reached a peak and data shows that there is beginning to be a preference for a gold ETF.

There are precautions to be exercised by investors who are using the ETF for hedging in order to be protected against capital destruction if choosing not to be into cash.

The SPXS is a leveraged ETF used as a hedging tool either during or in anticipation of a Stock Market Correction.

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3x Shares ETF (SPXS) tracks the performance of the S&P 500 Index (SPY) inversely by a factor of 3. The SPXS is used both as a hedging tool and in one-day investment strategies.

It is important for investors to be aware that by focusing on large caps and less on the broader market which also consists of mid and small caps, the index is more impacted by international developments. In this respect, it allowed some traders to benefit from the downsides in the stocks of large-cap firms with significant Chinese revenue exposure during volatile episodes of the trade war.

I analyzed the volume traded, daily high and lows as well as the price action in order to identify trends and use market dynamics to explain the reason for variations.

I also consider the ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF (SPXU) which is another leveraged ETF for shorting large cap stocks, not only to confirm the trends seen in the SPXS but also for comparison purposes. These are currently two of the most popular tools for hedging.

For day-traders, I elaborate an event-based historical chart to explain how events have impacted on the ETF prices and more importantly, to identify potential forthcoming gains.

Volumes vs. price action

The rate at which traders have been shorting the market, as shown by the volume of SPXS shares traded has been on a steep rise since the third week of February. The daily volume, currently at the 80 million level, which is eight times the quantity traded in start of February.

Figure 1: Evolution of the SPXS in terms of volume traded per week

Source: chart compiled from data from finance.yahoo.com

This was a bearish market, with analysts at Goldman advising investors to triple sell and predicting in Mid-March that the S&P 500 could go down to 2000. There have been many corrections with the latest one on April 21 following the oil price crash.

Figure 2: Price evolution of SPXS and SPXU

Source: Ycharts

However, during the same period, there has been an increase of only 2% in the stock price of the SPXS and also the SPXU. At the same time the S&P declined by 18%.

Since both these two leveraged ETFs track the S&P at 3 times the inverse, theoretically, they should have undergone an upside of at least 50% (3 x 17.61). However, this is not the case because of the compounding effect as I will explain in the risk part but for now, I consider the SPXS in a hedging scenario.

Using the SPXS as a Hedging tool

When hedging highly leveraged ETFs it is important to be able to adjust the portfolio accordingly. For example, if an investor had a 50% SPY and 50% inverse ETF in his portfolio (scenario 2) , there would have been a loss of only USD 8,000 during the period compared to a loss of USD 18,000 in case there was no hedge (scenario 1).

Figure 3: Example investment portfolio without and with hedging

Source: Portfolio built internally and excludes fees

On the other hand, the only way to achieve 100% capital preservation was to be 90% short (scenario 3). However, this is an extreme hedging case, close to be completely short and many investors would opt for scenario 2 instead or choose leveraged ETFs which have less than a 3x inverse exposure to the SPY.

Furthermore, it is not necessary to excessively short the market to maintain investment objectives but rather to adjust one's position regularly. This can mean daily reduction or addition to positions as part of a calendar-based strategy. However, this process may involve fees and a very prudent approach using extended market indicators which is more within the reach of the professional portfolio managers.

For the average investor, a trigger-based approach is more appropriate. For example, at the start of an uptrend which started in the third week of March (figure 4) and ended well into the second week of April, an investor could have minimized losses by selling SPXS positions. In this case, razor-sharp timing or advanced indicators are not required, as after corrections the market has always recovered. I further explain the reasons using the event-based chart.

Figure 4: Price evolution of SPXS and SPXU with shaded part

Source: Ycharts

On dissecting the trend from figure 1, we find that while there are still high volumes compared to January 2020, daily volumes are now decreasing. A peak weekly volume of 88 million was reached on April 4, 2020.

This decrease in volumes for an ETF can be difficult to digest as there are still many uncertainties, unless for the fact that investors are showing less of an interest in the SPXS in favor of another hedging instrument. It is indeed the case here and investors seem to be hedging using gold.

The flight to gold ETF

Gold, one of the most traditional hedges can be easily traded via ETFs like the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD).

Global gold ETFs saw net inflows of USD 8.1 billion, across all regions in March 2020 - "the highest quarterly amount ever and the largest tonnage additions since 2016" according to the World Gold Council. The reason is a flight to safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Figure 5: Evolution of SPXS compared to GLD

Source: Data for SPXS and GLD from Yahoo Finance

This flight to gold should accelerate as Bank of America Corp. (BAC) "raised its 18-month target price for gold to USD 3,000 an ounce". The reason given was that "The Fed can't print gold."

The chart shows that while the volumes of SPXS exchanged are still high compared to mid-February, it is now decreasing. At the same time, the volumes of gold traded are increasing. However, these trends (in yellow and purple) need to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

I now consider the use of the SPXS as a tool for day trading, where traders keep a close eye on the daily price actions.

Day trading

One of the characteristics of the SPXS is intra-day volatility (high index price variations). It is this characteristic that makes intra-day trading (buying and selling within the same trading day) profitable. For example, someone who had bought the ETF on March 13 (figure 6) at a low of USD 17.65 and sold at a high of 24.03 would have made a whopping 36% excluding fees.

Figure 6: Daily high and low of the SPXS and SPXU

Source: Data for SPXS and SPXU from Yahoo Finance

Timing is key in order to achieve such a figure but with patience and some experience, even a non-professional could have made 9%, a quarter of the amount but still highly profitable at the thought that during the same time most stocks and the SPY underwent a 10% correction.

I further investigate whether current market conditions can enable such high gains. To this effect, I generated a chart by subtracting the daily highs from the daily lows and dividing the difference by the lows in order to get a daily variation ratio. I further added the events which caused these variations to generate an event-based daily variation ratio chart.

Event-based daily variation ratio chart

One key observation is that the daily variations have been trending lower (shown in green), making them less appealing for the average day trader as lower variations mean lower yields. Taking above example for March 13, when WHO classified COVID-19 as a pandemic, the variation ratio was 0.36 equivalent to a yield of 36% but lock-down impacting earning news on April 16 generated a ratio of only 0.04 or 4% yield. All yields exclude fees.

Also, the fact the peaks are distanced means that between these there have been periods of recovery of the SPY (which the SPXS tracks inversely) as I mentioned in the hedging section.

Figure 7: Event based daily variation ratio chart

Source: Data compiled from figure 5 and augmented by market events

Also, the difference in variation ratio for the SPXU is generally more than the SPXS, especially on March 16 and 24.

In addition, the SPXU also trades at a lower expense ratio and provides for a higher dividend yield for those who hold it. However, when trading extremely high volumes, it is much less liquid than the SPXS in terms of the volume of shares traded on a daily basis.

The comparison below sheds more light and I included gold ETF's one month performance.

Figure 8: Comparison SPXS, SPXU and GLD

Source: Seeking Alpha

Coming back to the events-based chart, the daily differences between the highs and the lows have now decreased considerably. The volatility level is no longer the same as in March.

Figure 9: Variation ratio of the SPXS plus the yield excluding fees

Source: Table compiled from data from Yahoo Finance

Even on April 21, following downside in oil prices and energy stocks, when the volume was at the 80 million level, the variation ratio has been decreasing. It is now only 0.06 (6%) compared to 36% on March 13.

According to me, the extreme levels of volatility which were seen in March will not be seen again because of some certainties, with the most prominent ones being fiscal (aid for small companies and checks for tax payers) and monetary (Fed reducing rates).

Also, technology, which was previously viewed as a disruptor and negatively impacting job numbers is now an important ally to governments throughout the world by enabling video conferencing and "Work from home", which is enabling whole sections of the economy to stay open.

However, there are still events which can generate volatility, that is, a variation ratio higher than 0.06 (yield > 6% excluding fees).

Figure 10: Events likely to result in high volatility learning from figure 7

In addition, the possibility of backlash against China over its handling of the coronavirus can also generate significant volatility due to the impact on large caps.

Therefore, there are opportunities to profit from the SPY undergoing volatility as a result of the above events. However, it is important for me to make sure that investors get an idea of the risks involved when trading the SPXS or SPXU.

Caution when trading the SPXS or SPXU

When we talk about SPXS or the SPXU, it is more about trade than investment. Investing is an approach that works more on "buy and hold" principle and where the timing factor is less important. However, in trading, timing is of paramount importance.

The best strategy when trading the SPXS is to look for a window of opportunity depending on events and buy into it for holding during a period of one day. Holding it for a time-period longer than that will introduce the effects of compounding.

As I explained in detail with examples in the investment thesis on the SPXU, more specifically in the risks section, there is the fact that leveraged ETFs are re-balanced on a daily basis. Moreover, higher the volatility (swings) between the time period (when trading for more than one day), higher is the compounding effects on the daily returns on the index price.

The more leveraged there is, as is the case for the SPXS, the more pronounced is the effect of compounding. Hence, the target return of three times the inverse of the daily performance of the SPY is not easily achievable.

When trading for longer periods than one day, I strongly recommend investors to monitor and adjust positions on a daily basis.

Key takeaways

The ability to purchase and sell ETFs is attractive to smaller investors in their hedging strategies, more than futures and options calls. In this respect, inversely leveraged ETFs can be used to protect an investment portfolio if used appropriately.

Also, trend analysis shows that GLD, a gold ETF and hedging tool traditionally used to shield against inflation is now being increasingly used to protect against market uncertainty. Further observation will confirm if this is just a temporary occurrence.

Moreover, as for day-trading, events based analysis shows that there has been a decrease in daily variation ratios of the SPXS and SPXU, that is, they are now subject to lower volatility than in March. This trend looks to continue except for some volatility generating events.

When considering a short period of time and with the appropriate timing, investors can make highly profitable trades using 3x inversely leveraged ETFs but it is important to take into consideration the compounding effects if traded over a longer time period.

