U.S. Soybeans 2020/21 Outlook: Production Projected To Increase

Soybean acreage in 2020 is projected to increase by 10% to approximately 83.5 million acres; the projected yield per acre is approximately 49.8 bushels. If expected projections are realized, and ending stocks remain at 425 million bushels, soybean output in the 2020/21 season will be approximately 4.5 billion bushels, an 18% increase year over year according to the USDA.

Data released by the USDA during its Agricultural Outlook Forum in February, pegged projected soybean acreage to increase to 85 million acres, compared to 2019 acres. Prospective plantings survey reports conducted by the USDA in March before the COVID-19 implemented precautions indicated that farmers intended to plant 83.5 million acres of soybean, a 1.5 million decrease in acres compared to the projected estimates released in February.

Source: IHS Markit

In this article I will discuss 2020/21 soybean outlook in the U.S. First, I will discuss how major soybean growing states are projected to increase planted acres. Finally, I will discuss factors that can lead to a decline in projected production. Investing in the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) is a way for investors to track prices higher and lower.

U.S Soybean Production was Lower in the 2019/2020 Season

Soybean acreage in the US in 2019 was approximately 76.1 million acres, while the harvested area was approximately 75.9 million acres while total yield per acre stood at approximately 47.9 bushels, thus leading to approximately 3,633 million bushels of soybeans produced in the 2019/2020 season. Soybean acreage in 2019 reduced due to a decrease in planting that was mainly attributed to unfavorable weather, thus leading to pushing projected planting and harvesting periods, thus exposing crops to harsher weather conditions, in turn, leading to lower output. The Trade war between the U.S and China also exacerbated the situation further as most farmers opted to grow other crops, while those who opted to grow soybeans were selling less in foreign markets thus keeping the domestic supply quite high.

Source: Vox

Soybean Growing States Projected to Increase Planted Acres

Soybean planted acres in 22 of the 29 states in the U.S is projected to increase in 2020 or remain unchanged, according to data released by the USDA. Three of the major growing states are projected to increase their 2020 planting area. Illinois is projected to lead in the amount of planted acres in 2020 by 10.5 million a 6% increase compared to 2019 where planted acres were approximately 9.9 million acres. Iowa is also projected to increase its planted acres to 9.3 million from 9.2 million acres in 2019, a 1% increase. Minnesota is also projected to increase its planted acres from 6.8 million acres in 2019 to 7.4 million acres in 2020, an 8% increase.

South Dakota is projected to have the largest percentage increase compared to last year's planted area which was approximately 3.5 million to 5.4 million, a 54% increase. The second-largest projected planted area is from Texas, which has a 44% increase compared to last year's planted acres, followed by Michigan which has a 25% increase compared to last year's planted acres. Other states that have a relative percentage increase in the planted acres include, North Dakota with an 18% increase, Missouri with a 14% increase, Ohio with a 12% increase, and Kansas with a 10% increase, Arkansas with a 9% increase and Nebraska with a 4% increase.

A decrease in projected planted acres is expected from Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, North and South Carolina. The projected planted area from Indiana is expected to remain unchanged from last year's projections. The increase in projected planted acres is due to a couple of reasons: First, a reduction in acreage allotment for other crops such as wheat and cotton has led to soybean gaining a portion of acreage in those areas. Second, an increase in soybean demand is also a reason for the increase in acreage in 2020. Third, an increase in meat consumption in 2020 has played a role in the projected increase. Finally, planting conditions in some states are considered more favorable in 2020, compared to last year's planting conditions.

The increase in acreage is undoubtedly expected to put downward pressure on soybean futures prices. In the best case scenario, soybean consumption should be greater than 4.25 billion, so as to prevent higher ending stocks and downward pressure on soybean futures prices.

Production Risks

The projected planting area in 2020 is expected to increase. There are some factors that might hinder the realization of the increase in projected production. The ongoing coronavirus might pose a great challenge to soybean planting as lockdowns imposed due to the virus may pose a challenge for farmers to gain access to farm supplies such as seeds, and fertilizers as well as a drop in labor. Another major challenge arising from the virus is on how to protect the farmers if and when they decide to carry on with planting as planned. Weather conditions in some of the growing areas is also a cause for concern as in some areas the soil is still wet and not ready for seeds, this might push planting periods further, delaying harvests thus resulting in lower yield.

Although the Phase 1 Trade deal is a positive factor to consider, it can also pose a risk in that there is a decline in global economies and this can lead to delays and uncertainties. China, according to the Phase 1 Trade deal is projected to purchase $12.5 billion worth of agricultural produce from the U.S in 2020; there are already delays in the kick-start of the purchase due to the coronavirus. In 2021 China is projected to purchase $19.5 billion worth of U.S agricultural produce, the impact of the coronavirus is affecting and will continue to affect the economic growth of China, this might pose a challenge, as China had stated they would purchase agricultural produce based on "market conditions".

Conclusion

Projected soybean acreage and production are expected to increase in 2020. An increase in planted acres will lead to an increase in output. The impact and the effects of the coronavirus might lead to disruptions in planting, harvesting, and supply and this might lead to a decrease in the projected soybean production in the 2020/21 season.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.