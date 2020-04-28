Gold Fields Looks Solid As Price Of Gold Climbs, Production Losses Modest

Source: company website

Gold miners have been on a tear lately, as the price of gold has jumped in response to cutting interest rates to almost zero, the huge government stimulus recently enacted, and the Federal Reserve saying it'll do what it takes to defend the economy, businesses, and the American people.

One of the top performers in the gold sector has been Gold Fields (GFI), even though it has also been one of the most volatile. I believe that's occurring because both shorts and longs are targeting the stock, which has brought wide swings in its share price on both sides of the play.

In this article we'll look at what the future for the company looks like over the next year or so, and why I prefer to trade it rather than buy and hold.

Production losses

On April 23, Gold Fields reported its production losses at its South Deep mine in South Africa were muted, with estimates that the company will only lose about 22,000 ounces in production at the site because of the national lockdown. Outside of that, there hasn't been much impact on production from COVID-19.

For the quarter ended March 31, the company produced 537,000 ounces, down by 5,000 ounces from the 542,000 ounces produced in the same reporting period of 2019. Gold Fields also noted that all regions were tracking its annual guidance. In response to the update, its share price soared to a 52-week high of $8.48, eventually pulling back to close at $7.98 on Thursday, April 23. While the outlook has improved, the company stated that things remain fluid, and it could change because of further lockdowns going forward.

"The impact of the pandemic has been relatively muted on our operations, with production only slightly affected. However, the situation is fluid and there is the possibility of further lockdowns and restrictions in the countries in which we have a presence which may lead to production disruptions in future."

Besides South Deep, the other mine most likely to be affected by a lockdown associated with coronavirus in the second quarter would be Cerro Corona in South America.

Gold Fields is looking to have its workforce at 50 to 60 percent in May at South Deep, 80 percent in June, and by the end of June, running at full capacity.

For now, it appears the company is headed for better revenue numbers than expected. That is being bolstered by the rising price of gold.

Some numbers from its operational update

One of the more important numbers the company revealed in its operational update was that it had cut its net debt from $1.664 billion at Dec. 31, 2019, to a much smaller $1.260 billion, an improvement of over $400 million.

The company also reported it has over $1.5 billion of committed, unused debt facilities, along with about $800 million in cash on hand, for a total of approximately $2.3 billion.

For full-year 2020, the company projects gold production to come in at a range of 2.2 million ounces to 2.25 million ounces, down from the prior guidance of 2.275 million ounces to 2.315 million ounces. The outlook for costs remains the same, with AISC projected to be in a range of $920/OZ & $940/oz, and AIC estimated to be between $1,035/oz and $1,055/oz. With the price of gold expected by most to retain support and climb over the next couple of years, it's easy to see why Gold Fields is optimistic, even with the modest decline in production capacity.

Production could surprise to the downside if further lockdowns are instituted.

Geographic diversification

With Gold Fields' geographic portfolio spread across several countries, it should have an advantage over most of its competitors under the current market conditions.

The company has operations in Australia, Ghana, South Africa, and South America. While that has potential advantages for the company, all the jurisdictions it operates in have put lockdowns in place in response to the pandemic. That could be transferred to Gold Fields if governments believe things could get worse.

Even with its geographic diversity, the gold miner still has almost two-thirds of its gold reserves located in South Africa, so it has the potential to be significantly disrupted if government leaders increase the parameters of the lockdown.

Conclusion

Gold is attracting increasing amount of attention from investors and financial institutions because of concerns about safety and inflation increasing because of the trillions in stimulus by the U.S. government and the Federal Reserve creating a huge amount of dollars. That has triggered a strong rally in the price of gold that has the potential for multi-year legs.

It has also brought about a lot of volatility to the sector because of conflicting forces sending different signals to the market.

For example, several weeks ago there were some that questioned whether or not gold was still the best risk play to protect their wealth. That idea came about because of investors having to cover their positions by raising cash. Their positions in gold was a victim of that need. Apparently young investors and financial writers unfamiliar with the history of gold came to those conclusions. Some have went so far as to say this time it's different. Obviously, no, it's not.

The price of gold is going to continue to rise, albeit with more volatility than usual because of the current economic conditions that have some investors confused.

For Gold Fields, it has moved up and down in wide swings in response to those price fluctuations, and will continue to do so until there is more clarity as to the time it'll take to work through the COVID-19 challenge as it relates to social distancing.

Once that becomes clearer, the market will be able to focus on historical factors that have accompanied bull gold markets, which I believe will settle the price of gold down. Gold Fields will respond by its share price operating in a tighter range.

For that reason, until that happens, I prefer trading gold in general, and Gold Fields specifically, rather than buying and holding. Once the price of gold starts to move like it usually does in a bull market, Gold Fields should improve as a buy and hold play.

Even so, if investors get in at a good price point, and don't mind the extreme volatility that comes with holding Gold Fields, they should do well over time. My concern is that investors will chase the price and end up at a price point that traps them for a long time if they don't get out quickly.

I've been moving in and out of Gold Fields over the last couple of months, and have had to be patient and wait until the company corrected before taking a position.

The good news is even if you get in and it continues to fall, it inevitably makes a quick rebound and rewards you. The bad news is the price has risen so quickly, if you chase it, as mentioned above, you could end up having to sit on it for a long period of time, or sell for a significant loss.

Those who are patient will get rewarded. And if you prefer to buy and hold, simply wait until the inevitable correction and get in at a great price point. Then just sit and wait for the market to work on your behalf.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.