Martin Midstream Partners: Better Than Before, But More Transparency Would Be Nice

On Wednesday, April 22, 2020, troubled midstream partnership Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) announced its first quarter 2020 earnings results. At first glance, these results were mixed as the company managed to beat the expectations of its analysts in terms of bottom-line earnings but failed to achieve their revenue targets. A closer look at the actual earnings report reveals quite a few things to like here and management appears to be optimistic about the company's current positioning. However, as I have pointed out before, I do not particularly trust the company's management team and the risks here may be somewhat higher than that of a midstream company that focuses exclusively on pipelines and this is particularly true given the broader macroeconomic trends affecting the energy industry as a whole.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Martin Midstream Partners' first quarter 2020 earnings report:

Martin Midstream Partners brought in total revenues of $198.883 million in the first quarter of 2020. This represents a 17.14% decline over the $240.033 million that the company brought in during the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $15.600 million in the most recent quarter. This represents a 62.40% increase over the $9.606 million that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

The partnership utilized $5.9 million in asset sales to buy back and retire $9.3 million of its outstanding senior notes that were trading at a discount.

The partnership reported a distributable cash flow of $18.297 million in the current quarter. This compares very favorably to the $4.753 million that the company reported in the equivalent quarter of last year.

Martin Midstream Partners reported a net income of $8.815 million in the first quarter of 2020. This compares very favorably to the $3.656 million net loss that the company had in the first quarter of 2019.

It seems quite likely that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is going to notice is that essentially every measure of financial performance improved compared to the prior-year quarter. Oddly, however, the company provided no information whatsoever explaining this in its earnings release. I will admit that I find this lack of transparency concerning and it does little to improve my confidence in the partnership's management. It did provide somewhat more information on the earnings conference call but still far less than I would have liked. Overall, Martin Midstream Partners does appear appear to be improving from where it was a year ago, but I would very much like to have more insight into the current state of its operations than management is actually providing.

Martin Midstream Partners is somewhat unique in the midstream segment as it is much more diversified than most of its peers. The company operates four key business segments: Terminalling & Storage, Sulfur, Transportation, and Natural Gas Liquids:

Source: Martin Midstream Partners

The sulfur unit may be one of the more unique ones here. This business unit stores and prills molten sulfur, which the company uses to manufacture fertilizers and other sulfur-based products. Admittedly, most people do not think about sulfur when they think about fertilizer, but many fertilizers do commonly include potassium sulfate, magnesium sulfate, and ammonium sulfate, all of which require sulfur to produce. As this product is used by industrial and agricultural customers, it gives Martin Midstream Partners access to a customer base outside of the energy industry, which is something that almost no other midstream company has. Unfortunately, this unit did not perform up to expectations during the first quarter. This is because weather conditions forced farmers to delay the planting season this year so they did not buy as much fertilizer during the period as management expected. Hopefully, this is something that will be corrected in the second quarter as they do still need to grow their crops. The nation's refineries also had lower activity than usual, largely due to the oversupply of energy resources due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the partnership to generate fewer fees from sulfur prilling. This problem will probably not be rectified until refinery utilization returns to normal.

The company also operates a fleet of 544 tanker trucks that transport lubricants, diesel products, general chemicals, liquefied petroleum gas, and other commodity chemicals throughout the Southeastern United States. It also has a fleet of 33 marine tankers that transport these same compounds along the nation's rivers.

Source: Martin Midstream Partners

This is also something that is somewhat unique among midstream partnerships. Most investors only think of pipeline companies when they think of the industry, but since the midstream segment technically involves the transportation of resources by any means, this would technically qualify. Unfortunately, this segment delivered mixed results in the first quarter as lower refinery demand reduced the use of its trucking fleet, but it did see higher demand for its marine barges. Energy demand has generally been down across the board so this could be just companies and investors using the barges for storage of resources, much as they have been doing with oil tankers. It does not really matter, though, as even that use still provides cash flow to Martin Midstream Partners.

The company also has a natural gas liquids business that purchases natural gas liquids from refineries and natural gas processors and ultimately sells it to marketers and wholesale distributors.

Source: Martin Midstream Partners

This unit also delivered somewhat disappointing performance during the quarter as butane margins were lower than what the company expected. The warm winter may have also had an impact on the demand for natural gas liquids in general, but the company did not come right out and say that.

Clearly then, the company as a whole failed to live up to the expectations that management originally laid out for it. However, this is all of the detail that it provided, which is one reason that I have been bashing the partnership's management for not being more transparent. It did update its 2020 guidance for this fiscal year in light of the changes in the industry that were brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is the new guidance:

Source: Martin Midstream Partners

This is quite a bit lower than what the company guided to at the start of the year. The numbers could be realistic based on the performance that it saw during the first quarter, but I do think that management is being somewhat optimistic here about the economy returning to normal once the lockdown ends. I suspect that we will see people continue to hesitate to go out in public and several businesses may never restart. We are also quite likely to continue to see an oversupply in the energy markets for quite some time as people will still likely be hesitant to travel. Thus, I would not be surprised if the actual results come in worse than the company expects, especially since the forced government shutdown lasts for longer in the second quarter than it did in the first.

One of the biggest problems that Martin Midstream Partners has had is the company's high level of debt. It is therefore good to see that it took some steps to address this problem in the first quarter. As noted in the highlights, the company used the proceeds from $5.9 million in asset sales to buy back $9.3 million of its own senior bonds. It was able to accomplish this because its bonds are currently selling at a significant discount to par value. Following this move, the partnership had a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.7. While analysts normally consider a company's leverage to be reasonable if this ratio is under 5.0, I usually like to see this much closer to 4.0 to add a margin of safety that ensures that the company can still cover its debt payments in the event that its cash flow declines somewhat, which is a very real possibility here.

The company's debt could also begin to pose a problem later in the year. The company has $400 million worth of 7.25% unsecured senior notes outstanding (minus the amounts that it has already bought back) that mature on February 15, 2021. However, the company needs to refinance this issue by August 19, 2020 or its revolving credit facility will also come due. When we consider the current environment affecting the energy industry, it is questionable whether or not it will be able to accomplish this and then it has a problem with the revolving credit facility.

In conclusion, the company missed its own management guidance in this quarter and there was a severe lack of transparency on the conference call. It also looks like there is a likelihood that the company will miss its full-year guidance as I doubt the economy will recover anywhere near as rapidly as management seems to think. When we combine this with the very near-term need to refinance its debt, Martin Midstream Partners looks like a company that is best avoided.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.