TechnipFMC's Onshore Business Dips, But Backlog Provides Some Stability

Cost Cutting Puts Other Plans On The Backburner

TechnipFMC's (FTI) has invested significantly in Subsea 2.0 and iEPCI technologies. However, significant goodwill impairment charges and operating loss in the Subsea segment point out the inherent weakness in the current environment. The longer-than-expected completions activity slowdown will drag the Surface Technologies segment margin lower in the short term. The company's stable backlog keeps its medium-to-long-term revenue generation potential intact, although project deferrals can reduce the Q2 topline. The company's primary objectives in the changed scenario are the savings from cost restructuring initiatives and dividend reduction.

Despite the efforts to preserve cash, its free cash flow was negative, while the debt-to-equity ratio deteriorated in Q1 following the drop in shareholders' equity. However, it has a robust liquidity backup. Given the circumstance, I do not see returns from the stock price increase in the short term. In the medium term, with the backing of strong liquidity, it can turn around and produce positive returns.

Inbound Order Shifts

In Q1 2020, FTI's inbound orders decreased marginally compared to a quarter ago. As of March 31, its backlog amounted to ~$22 billion. The reason it was relatively insulated from the demand erosion in the coronavirus aftermath was the projects were deferred, but not canceled, after the upstream companies reduced capex. Approximately $8 billion of the backlog is scheduled for 2020, with the remaining $14 billion planned for 2021 and beyond. So, the current energy market situation has led to lower revenue generation potential in the near term, while the medium-term prospect has gone up.

LNG Price Stabilizes

In the past year, the U.S. LNG export price has declined by 11% until January 2020, according to EIA. The market was suffering from low demand, particularly the Asian market when the coronavirus hit. However, since the LNG price has been more resilient compared to the sharper decline in natural gas price (16% down) in the past year. The prospect for new LNG projects to reach final investment decisions (or FID) has deteriorated after the virus-event. While I do agree with the analysts that price would remain depressed in 2020, it is possible to see many of the international projects going through, albeit with a delay.

Now, LNG accounts for more than 50% of FTI's current backlog. The company's notable LNG projects include Yamal LNG (complete), Coral Floating LNG (60% complete), and Arctic LNG 2. Among these, the Arctic LNG 2 project is the most significant, and the company expects revenues from this to increase sharply in 2020. Given EIA's forecast that a competitively priced U.S. natural gas will serve the emerging Asian markets, the U.S. LNG-export capacity will keep growing at least until 2030. So, the company is engaged in other LNG Projects, including Sempra's Costa Azul and Ruvuma. However, Exxon Mobil (XOM) has recently delayed the FID in Rovuma. Plus, FTI has recently secured FEED rules on some LNG prospects in the Middle East.

The petrochemical sector has been another growth area for FTI. After securing inbound order of $9 billion in the past two years, the company seeks an additional $1 billion in the new order in 2020. Plus, to diversify away from fossil-fuel related projects, the company is also trying to establish its presence in the renewable energy business. It has partnered with Neste (OTCPK:NTOIF) for NEXBTL technology, which provides renewable diesel project. It has also extended a partnership with BP (BP) for a plastic recycling project.

Costs Are In Focus

In the post-pandemic world, FTI, like many other energy companies in the U.S., has placed maximum importance on reducing costs and preserving liquidity. To maintain the required health protocols, the company's productivity has suffered, although it was able to keep its equipment and services utilized. On the cost front, it has recently announced a slew of measures, which in the aggregate, will result in $350 million in savings. The majority of the cost restructuring is aimed at reducing costs for the Surface Technologies segment. The step became necessary after the Surface Technologies segment recorded a $424 million operating loss in Q1 2020 compared to a $10.5 million operating income a year ago. Also, it will reduce its salary expenses by 20% to 30% in 2020. On top of that, it will lower the annual dividend by 75%, which would reduce the annual cash outflow by $175 million. Based on the cost-cutting targets, the company expects to turn slightly profitable in North America in FY2020.

In comparison, Schlumberger (SLB) can save roughly $2.1 billion after it reduced its dividend by 75%. On top of that, it plans to reduce aggregate capex by 30%, which can result in another ~$500 million in savings (annualized). Halliburton (HAL) aims to reduce annualized overhead costs by another $1 billion, although it has not reduced dividends.

As I discussed in my previous article, much of the company's 2019 order growth came from increased adoption of iEPCI and the continued strength in LNG and downstream project sanctioning. After Q1, FTI anticipates ~ 40% of new equipment orders coming from Subsea 2.0. Also, the Subsea Studio digital platform will host 70% of its front-end and system engineering studies. Increased adoption of Subsea 2.0 is expected to accelerate the process of transforming the traditional FEED and tender phases into digital development.

Separation Delayed

Looking into the inherent transformation taking place in the energy sector, FTI, in 2019, unveiled a plan to split the company into two - a fully integrated technology and services provider and Engineering and Construction (or E&C) company. Read more on the spin-off process and its benefits in my previous article here. Later, FTI announced that it would delay the separation due to the sharp decrease in energy prices. However, it also disclosed that the strategic rationale for the separation remains unchanged. The company is moving ahead with its plans for the ADR listing of Technip Energies. It has renamed the Onshore/Offshore segment to Technip Energies to facilitate the transition when the separation work starts.

Subsea Segment: Performance And Outlook

FTI's Subsea segment revenue increased by 5.7% in Q1 2020 compared to Q1 2019. The segment operating margin turned negative in Q1 after the company recorded $2.7 billion in goodwill impairment charges. The adjusted EBITDA margin, too, decreased in Q1 2020. Although inbound orders improved, the headwinds following COVID-19 and lower-priced backlog led to a deterioration in the margin.

The company expects brownfield projects will become prevalent in deepwater. As many of the company's customers are reviewing their plans and prioritizing their projects in the current environment, FIDS will likely fall in the near term. Therefore, the company does not expect more than 50% of its subsea projects to finalize over the next twelve months. The rest of the projects are still viable but may not happen shortly. In the next 12-month duration, the company expects only 20% of its projects to reach the FID-stage. So, the company revenue generation potential in deepwater will be significantly curbed in the near term, while the medium-to-long opportunities will need less adjusting.

Surface Technologies Segment: Performance And Outlook

FTI's Surface Technologies segment was its weakest performing segment in Q1 2020. Compared to a year ago, the segment revenues declined by 16%, while the operating income turned to a loss. However, investors should note that much of the revenues loss was due to the reallocation of the Loading Systems business to Technip Energies - FTI's new operating segment. Also, expectations for lower stimulation activity in North America drove a $75.6 million asset impairment charge in Q1. The positive for the company was its operating margin improvement in North America, despite the weakening market.

The management sees a 50% drop in the U.S. rig count in Q2 compared to the beginning of the year. As of today (April 26), the U.S. rig count has declined by 36% compared to the Q1-end. Outside of North America, the company expects investment and activity to remain relatively stable. The international rig count has been relatively resilient, decreasing by only 4% in March compared to the beginning of 2020. The management anticipates the international business will account for 60% of the total Surface Technologies segment revenue in 2020. Nonetheless, logistics will be challenging following the restriction after the coronavirus attack. The company will implement further vertical integration measures to gain more control over manufacturing and product deliveries.

Backlog And Outlook

So, the key trends coming out of the study of the company's principal business in 2020 are the following: delay in a few key project FIDs and slower inbound for execution, which will result in revised schedules on some of the projects within the backlog. In the absence of specific revenue guidance, we can compare the change in the forecast for orders with its previous guidance. The order guidance in the Subsea segment has declined from $8.5 billion to $7.8 billion. In Surface Technologies, the guidance has been revised down by 11%. In Technip Energy, which is a new segment, the company expects to generate $4.8 billion in FY2020, $5.2 billion in FY2021, and $3.8 billion in the subsequent years, based on the current backlog.

Cash Flows and Balance Sheet

FTI's cash flow from operations (or CFO) declined sharply (77% down) in Q1 2020 compared to a year ago. Although revenues increased moderately in Q1 2020, deterioration in working capital led to the fall in CFO. Despite that, lower capex kept free cash flow steady in Q1 2020 versus a year ago.

FTI's debt-to-equity ratio (1.07x) is marginally higher than its peers' average of 0.98x. Compared to a quarter ago, its leverage deteriorated (i.e., the ratio increased) due to the decline in shareholders' equity following the impairment charge. The company's liquidity (cash plus available borrowing capacity) is $5.6 billion, which is sufficient to cover its entire debt repayment obligations. However, it might want to generate cash flows consistently to avoid further strain on the balance sheet, which would be a prudent move in the current energy market crisis.

The company recently revised down its dividend per share by 75% to $0.13 (annualized), which translates into a forward dividend yield of 6.5%. FTI's forward dividend yield is higher compared to Schlumberger's 3.1%, but lower than Halliburton's dividend yield of 8.1%.

What Does The Relative Valuation Tell Us?

FTI's current EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple is not meaningful because the adjusted trailing 12-month EBITDA was negative. Based on sell-side analysts' EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple 3.1, which implies a positive EBITDA in the next four quarters. The stock's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 7.8x between FY2015 and FY2019. The sell-side analysts expect EBITDA for its peers to decline in the next four quarters. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, 23 analysts rated FTI a "buy" in April (includes "very bullish"), while seven recommended a "hold." Only one of the sell-side analysts rated it a "sell." The consensus target price is $13.4, which at the current price, yields ~68% returns.

What's The Take On FTI?

Cash preservation and liquidity maintenance have become the order of the day in the oilfield services industry as the on-going demand slump and a supply glut has shrunk the energy industry's prospect considerably. FTI has invested significantly in Subsea 2.0 and iEPCI technologies. While the technologies are robust, the company's goodwill impairment charges and operating loss in the Subsea segment point out the inherent weakness in the current environment. Also, the proposed split up has been delayed amidst the energy market crisis.

On the other hand, the LNG market held relatively steady, which will keep the company's revenues rolling. Despite the industry-wide weakness, its backlog has remained steady, although project deferrals can reduce the Q2 topline. The company has earmarked $350 million in savings from various cost-reduction initiatives. It has also slashed quarterly dividend by 75%.

Although the company's cash flow from operations improved in Q1, its free cash flow was negative. Its leverage has also deteriorated following the drop in shareholders' equity. As the crude oil price plummets, a cleaner balance sheet would be essential for survival. I do not see its financial performance has the necessary catalysts to buck the trend in the short term.

