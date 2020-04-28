Visa: Complex Valuation Update

In a sense, the virus will speed up the process, which might require a generational change.

It will be extremely difficult for the company to maintain the current value of the P/S multiple in the near future.

Analysts continue to lower their forecasts regarding Visa. This is not a bullish background.

I will start with a quantitative analysis and then move on to a qualitative one.

Technical parameters

Over the past eleven years, the dynamics of Visa’s (NYSE:V) stock price is quite qualitatively described by the exponential trend that acts as a specific, smart average:

Now the company's stock price is below this trend by two standard deviations and, generally speaking, this is a "bearish zone":

Since March, the rolling annual total price return of Visa's stock has been fluctuating below the standard deviation. If in the near future this indicator does not return to its average, it will also be a bearish signal.

Estimates

According to the average expectations of analysts, in Q2 2020, Visa's revenue TTM will be $22.59 billion, down 1.7% YOY:

EPS TTM growth is not expected in the current fiscal year:

Alarmingly, analysts continue to lower their forecasts. This is not a bullish background.

Growth drivers

Visa is relatively not a young company, and there are at least three strong dependencies that allow us to judge how balanced the company's market price is.

Based on the relationship between the revenue TTM absolute size and the company's capitalization, Visa's current price is more or less close to the balanced state:

Another strong relationship between Visa's revenue growth rate and its P/S multiple also indicates an almost balanced current price of the company:

But, if analysts' average expectations concerning the revenue of Visa in Q4 2020 come true, the company's balanced stock price will approach $117 within the bounds of the proposed model. In other words, this means that it will be extremely difficult for the company to maintain the current value of the P/S multiple in the near future.

Based on the long-term relationship between the EPS TTM absolute size and Visa's capitalization, the company's current price is not significantly below the balanced state:

At the same time, within the bounds of this pattern, the average expectations of analysts do not imply a significant increase in the company's capitalization in the coming quarters.

In terms of well-established relationships, Visa's current price is classified as balanced with little potential for growth in the near future.

Comparable valuation

Judging by the Forward P/E (next FY) multiple, Visa's stock price is close to the balanced level:

Comparing Visa through the Forward P/E (current FY) multiple, we obtain the same result:

Comparing Visa through such a fundamental multiple as P/BV, we see that the company is fairly valued by the market.

Sentiments

The fact that the COVID-19 epidemic has sharply reduced consumer activity has been said enough. However, it should be added that at least in the US, now consumers truly believe that the country will enter a recession:

I think the situation in other countries is similar. Thus, not only does the epidemic affect consumer behavior, but now we should also take into account the negative expectations of consumers.

Moreover, it should be recognized that even when the epidemic ends, consumer behavior will not be the same. Social distancing is likely to remain for a long time to come. People will avoid queues. Travel will be associated with a risk of infection.

Thus, everyday transactions will be low for a long time. Accordingly, Visa revenue will continue to decline. Personally, I have no illusions about this.

But there is another side to the story. The development of IT technology outstrips human habits. And in this sense, companies such as Visa have to fight not only with competitors but also with the conservatism of consumers.

The epidemic gave an impetus to a sharp change in people's habits. And those consumers who rarely bought online may not return to shopping as before. This is a special case, but nevertheless, my elderly mother learned to use mobile banking in just one month. Although, before she convinced that it was too complicated.

In a sense, the virus will speed up the process, which might require a generational change. Visa, and similar companies, will benefit from this.

Bottom line

I have strong doubts that Visa has already reached the bottom. The results of the next two to three quarters will be bad. But I have no doubt that the company's capitalization will return to the previous growth trend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.