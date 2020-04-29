Snap's Crackling Earnings And The Advertising Space (Podcast)

We dissect what happened and what might make SNAP stand out, both for good and for ill.

Snap was first to report earnings in the online advertising space, and, more importantly, the first to share what's going on so far in Q2.

Listen to or subscribe to The Investing Edge on these podcast platforms:

by Daniel Shvartsman

While FANG et al. continue to do well, investors have also watched the internet advertising space with bated breath. Advertising is often the first thing to get cut in a downturn, and unlike 2008-09, internet advertising is a mature space. Pinterest (PINS) has pulled guidance, Twitter (TWTR) and Facebook (FB) both spoke of a Q1 slowdown, and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) reported a 'significant slowdown' of revenue in March.

Snap (SNAP) was first to the bell with their full earnings report, last week, and the market liked what they saw. Free cash flow positive in Q1, and year-over-year growth even through the first 2-3 weeks of April, though dramatically slowed. The market liked what they saw. Good news for the rest of the industry, and for SNAP shareholders?

Akram's Razor and I discussed the report at length last Friday. He has been short the company in the past on The Razor's Edge, but he admitted that there were reasons to be more bullish about the company in light of this. Whether that's enough to invest in, well, that's up to each individual, but we had some thoughts. Click play above to listen to that as well as insights on Amazon's (AMZN) perfect storm, Twitter's tantalizing (again) valuation, and more. Also, check out my colleague Marc Pentacoff's read-through on the report for other internet advertisers.

Topics Covered

2:30 minute mark : Setting the scene

: Setting the scene 7:30 : Attention Costs

: Attention Costs 10:00: The Hollywood effect

The Hollywood effect 14:00 : Snap's international growth

: Snap's international growth 18:00: The filter issue

The filter issue 23:00 : Relative valuation

: Relative valuation 27:00 : Amazon's perfect storm

: Amazon's perfect storm 30:00 : Other advertisers' prospects

: Other advertisers' prospects 33:00 : The demographic questions

: The demographic questions 37:00 : Stimulus effects

: Stimulus effects 53:00 : Shifting spending

: Shifting spending 59:00 : Differing audiences

: Differing audiences 1:01:00: Twitter digression

Twitter digression 1:07:00: How to interpret this earnings season

How to interpret this earnings season 1:12:00 : The TikTok threat

: The TikTok threat 1:17:00 : Recovery risks

: Recovery risks 1:24:00: Second level effects

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, DIS, PINS, THO, BRK.B, BKNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel Shvartsman is long PINS, THO, GOOG, BRK.B, BKNG, and DIS.

Akram's Razor is long FB and short SHOP.

Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.

A transcript will be published later this week.