Petrobras: Bears Watching, An Entry Point Could Be In Sight

We think the stock could appear within a buy-zone soon and will discuss why.

The stock is down due to endemic corruption issues in Brazil, and the glut of crude oil on the market now.

Introduction

Petrobras (PBR) has been through a lot in recent years. A corruption scandal dubbed Operation Carwash a few years back reached to highest offices in government.

SOURCE

Add to that the worker strikes (Brazil has very powerful unions that can cripple an industry), the oil price drop since 2014 that has devalued its key deepwater assets, leadership upheavals... the list goes on.

It is fair to ask why a company with the backing of its national government and world-class assets that produce a little over 3 mm BOEPD has such a low valuation.

Source

Endless and deeply rooted corruption

A history and expectation of corruption, primarily. A ~20% drop in the Brazilian real over the past 3 months hasn't helped either. Corruption is not the exception in Latin America, it is the rule. Even now, after years of government oversight, I will guarantee you there is another scandal brewing and that's the reason to only invest in PBR when it is at or near all-time lows. Close to where it is now, and then... dump it like a hot rock when it hits the mid-teens.

I had no idea how prophetic the comment about another scandal brewing in Brazil when I originally wrote this article for the Daily Drilling Report subscribers. I just had a 'feeling' from my years of living down there.

News broke last Friday of a new scandal that will weaken the regime of President Bolsonaro, in office only since 2018, and potentially throw Brazil into the throes of another political/corruption crisis. It isn't within the remit of this article to probe deeply into this situation, except to suggest that PBR shares will get cheaper as a result.

The relationship to the real

Brazil is rich in natural resources and they comprise a significant portion of the country's exports, particularly crude oil in modern times. Crude has suffered in recent years, and since it is priced in USD, this has put a drag on the real and on the shares of PBR (excluding the endemic corruption concerns that dog the stock).

If the weakness in crude wasn't enough, the COVID-19 virus is starting to impact Brazil's fragile economy forcing their Central Bank to support the real with FX swaps. So far, it hasn't worked very well, but for a few weeks, it seemed like it might be starting to... just.

Source

Given what looked like a bottoming in the real (BRL) to the USD, we might have had one leg of a firming trend for PBR's stock. Alas, it was not to be. The BRL has continued its decline as of this writing to $0.178 to $1.00, another 8% decline. This should exert a downward tug on PBR.

But wait, there's more.

PBR and Crude oil

As noted the other day, crude was looking for some big cuts out of the OPEC+ teleconference and instead got essentially nothing. A few months ago, a 10-mm BOPD cut would have caused crude to double. With the action in early April, after an anticipatory run up to near $28/bbl, it fell dramatically below $23. We think it has farther to fall, given the current Saudi efforts to flood the market and directly targeting U.S. markets.

Source

And, of course, fall it did, reaching a low of -$38.00 for the May futures contract that expired April 21. That's the reason we were not buying PBR at its price shown in the chart above.

Here are some prophetic unedited words - When the effect of the Oil Tsunami headed this way and saps the ability of anyone to store, crude is headed lower. When that happens, sometime later this month, it will be time to take a hard look at PBR for the rebound case for oil.

The Thesis for Petrobras as a Trade

If we can get it at our price, somewhere in the sub-$4.00/share range, the stock is almost guaranteed to double within the next year. Why?

Right now, capex is being slashed across the board due to low oil prices, including some 30% of planned 2020 expenditures. PBR has cut output 200k BOPD in sympathy with OPEC+ goal of getting a higher price.

Two things that need to happen to get oil prices higher are happening now as noted in prior articles.

Shale production is falling off a cliff. You have my estimate of a 50% reduction in shale output by year's end.

The pandemic needs to abate in order for demand forecasts to start to rise. It's nascent but we are beginning to hear some positive commentary in that regard.

So, not this month or the next, but a quarter or two down the road as economies improve, WTI will rise back into the mid-$40s. That's when owning PBR at our target price will pay off.

Trying to clean up its act

Debt is what's going to kill a lot of oil companies in the coming months. Cheap money and easily extended repayment terms were the sauce that fed the shale explosion. Cheap money is still around, but meeting with bankers are starting to get a little chillier. Bankers now want to hear about a plan to pay them back at some point. How the world has changed in the last year or so.

Source

Now, let's understand PBR would never be allowed to fail by the Brazilian government. It is too closely related to their national pride. That makes all the more noteworthy the focus given to reducing their debt ratio over the past few years. If this keeps up, we can admit it's likely to take at least a short-term hiatus while oil prices are as low as they are now; but if this keeps up long term, it will mean that some reforms are taking place. In that scenario, PBR could become an investment as opposed to the pure low price trading play we are proposing it as now.

Your takeaway

As I get ready to submit this article for editorial review, crude futures are dropping like a stone. The recent rally has proven to be a head fake, as I've suggested in the last couple of articles.

Source

I wrote about this possibility in detail about a month ago in a public article.

Back to PBR. As previously noted, I've been in and out of this stock. Buying below $10 in some cases, now waiting for a reversion to prices that were attained in early March. We should get them again. I sold the last time around $16-ish a share, and if it hits my entry price now, sub-$4.00 share, I'd do it that way again.

With PBR, if we make 3-4x our money, we cash out. 'Rinse and repeat' when conditions are right.

Let's avoid the head fake, the meaningless news that Mexico will cut a 100K BOPD as well as the G-20 head fake that will follow. OPEC+ is seeking cuts of 5-mm BOPD from G-20 nations. This will prove as meaningless over the short term as OPEC+ announcement the other day.

We want rock bottom prices that truly reflect the state of chaos in the oil market now. Or we will wait. Until work through the ocean of oil that's accumulated and perceptions about the global economic picture improve in measurable terms, we are going to be where we are now. Minus a head fake or two.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing their hard-earned cash.