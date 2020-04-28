SVXY: It Still Pays To Short Volatility

Since the VIX is sitting around 35, market history suggests that we will see a rally in SVXY of around 14% over the next month.

As you can see in the following momentum table from Seeking Alpha, the ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) has seen a recent rally in shares following a difficult start of the year.

While some investors may hesitate to buy something which has rallied fairly strongly over the past week and month, I believe that more upside remains in this ETF.

Fund Methodology

Let’s start this analysis with a very high level look at what exactly SVXY does. Put simply, SVXY is a half-leveraged ETF which gives a short exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Index. To understand the appeal of this approach, here is the 10-year return of this index provided by S&P Global.

This is the appeal of SVXY. It seeks to give a negative half-leveraged return of the above index. The math is imprecise due to compounding, but in general, over the past decade, this ETF theoretically would have made around a 23% return per year. So why is this? What is driving this return and will it continue?

Put simply, the driver behind this return is due to the structure of VIX futures contracts. Specifically, VIX futures are in contango almost all of the time as seen in the following chart from VIX Central.

What the above chart shows is the percentage differential in price between the front month and second month futures contracts in the VIX. The reason why this matters for SVXY is that it is maintaining a short position in these futures contracts. Specifically, the methodology of SVXY has it starting a trading month at about 100% in the front month futures contract and rolling a small piece of the exposure into the second month future on each day of the month, so that by the time the front contract expires, exposure will be 100% in the second month contract.

This methodology is fairly straightforward – it constantly rolls exposure into the second month contract and continues in perpetuity. However, what is often lost to investors examining volatility trading products like SVXY is something called “roll yield”.

The basic idea behind roll yield is this: futures prices converge towards the spot price in given month. In other words, as time progresses throughout a given month, you’ll see the price of futures contracts gradually move towards the spot value of a commodity. To show this pattern in the data, here is the average level of the VIX itself compared to the first and second month contracts of VIX futures by trade date in a month for the past 10 years.

The above chart may seem a bit complicated, but it’s worth taking a few minutes to understand. What this chart essentially shows is that VIX futures tend to be higher than the spot level of the VIX. And as a month progresses, this difference narrows.

If you recall the methodology of SVXY, it is rolling exposure across these two lines. As a tie-in to this chart: at trade date 1, SVXY would be about 100% in the “Month 1” line. During each day of the month, SVXY will sell a part of its exposure in the “Month 1” line and buy into the “Month 2” contract. At the end of the month, SVXY will basically be 100% in the “Month 2” contract – at which point, the first month expires and the second month contract becomes the prompt, front month contract and the process begins again.

Here’s the direct benefit to SVXY. It is holding short futures exposure on each of these lines. This means that throughout the month, it is benefiting through this gradual contraction of the value of VIX futures in approach towards the spot level of the VIX. This is why the methodology which SVXY shorts has fallen by around 50% per year: VIX futures are almost always priced above the spot level of the VIX, and as a month progresses, this differential contracts. Since SVXY profits when VIX futures decline, this is a win for the ETF.

The case for maintaining a long-term short position on this ETF is pretty clear: roll yield almost always is negative for the index which it shorts, so SVXY will almost always be gaining from convergence. However, there are important caveats to note.

The first caution would be this: the VIX is very volatile. For example, SVXY used to be a direct 100% short of the Short-Term VIX Futures Index. However, following an explosion in volatility in 2018, it slashed leverage by 50%. Here’s a chart of what happened to the fund during this uptick in the VIX.

Leverage in this product has been reduced since this decline, but even at half-leverage, the potential for rapid losses is still material. For example, at the time of writing, the VIX is marked at around 35. If the VIX increases to 70 (the level from one month ago), this would represent a 50% loss to holders in SVXY since it is holding half-leveraged short exposure and the index increased by 100%.

In light of the volatile nature of volatility trading, I suggest only executing positions in SVXY through options. I currently am trading a similar theme with puts in the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) (1.5x long) and the iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) (1x long), but in the past, I have traded bull call spreads in SVXY.

If you are interested in executing on this analysis, I would recommend a spread trade in options with a strike price as far into the future as possible. The reason for this would be that roll yield explains the long-term return of SVXY. The key phrase there is “long-term”. On the day-to-day basis, the effects of roll yield are hard to notice, but the longer time frame you study, the more clearly roll yield explains the return. For example, over the past 10 years, the index which SVXY shorts has fallen by over 99%. Has the VIX fallen by this amount? Nope – it’s generally unchanged. This 99% decline is almost entirely driven by the fact that the index is holding futures which converge towards the spot price.

So to capture this long-term theme, you need a long-term position. To give an idea of how I trade this, I have bearish VIX positions all the way out to 2022.

VIX Markets

In this section, I’m going to recycle two charts I have used a few times when writing about the VIX. I have a number of charts I utilize to study the VIX, but I have found these to be ones which communicate the picture most clearly.

First off, here is the outright level of the VIX compared to the probability that it will be higher and lower over the last month (using the last 27 years of data).

Given that the VIX is currently sitting about 35, the last 27 years of market data would say that there’s about a 70% chance that the VIX will drop over the next month. To get an idea as per the magnitude, here’s a chart which shows the average change in the VIX over the next month given a certain starting level. Again, this uses the last 27 years of market data – a dataset which is robust.

To put this into percentage terms, this chart would imply that on average, when the VIX is sitting at the same level as today, it drops by 28% over the next month. Converting this to SVXY terms, this would mean that if we see the VIX do what it has done on average at today’s levels, we could see about a 14% jump in SVXY over the next month.

While these charts may seem simplistic, they contain a very powerful truth: the VIX is highly mean-reverting. What goes up must go down. What pops must eventually drop. These trite sayings capture the key concepts around trading volatility: it mean reverts and shorting at elevated levels tends to make for winning trades. Given that we’re at elevated levels, it’s a great time to be short the VIX.

Conclusion

Roll yield remains a near-constant feature of VIX futures which allows us to put on long-date options positions in SVXY. Given the volatility contained in short-VIX trades, we should only execute positions through options. Since the VIX is sitting around 35, market history suggests that we will see a rally in SVXY of around 14% over the next month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.