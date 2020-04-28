Oil: Price Drop Bothers Me

The actions of the Federal Reserve have received the support of markets as the value of the US dollar remains strong indicating a trust in what the Fed is doing.

The possibility of deflation has now entered the discussion as falling prices in oil, and other markets, threaten a large number of companies that are overloaded with debt.

Oil prices have fallen and continue to remain weak as a situation of over-supply and lack of storage continue to plague the market in this time of weak demand.

The situation in the market for oil bothers me as much as anything.

We read in the Financial Times on Tuesday morning,

“US oil prices fell sharply in volatile trading on Tuesday as concerns over storage capacity prompted fears the American crude benchmark could again plummet into negative territory.”

“The West Texas Intermediate contract for June delivery fell 20 per cent to a low of $10.07 a barrel in early London trading, before regaining some of that loss to trade around $12 by lunchtime. The volatility came on the heels of a 25 per cent plunge in the price of the same contract on Monday.”

If economies remain in the dumps during the summer and social distancing is still a major part of government responses to the COVID-19 virus, demand is not going to recover. Furthermore, I don’t believe that governments can do enough to limit the supply of oil in the near future to overcome the drop in demand.

INFLATION OR DEFLATION?

Some analysts have raised concerns about the actions of the Federal Reserve System and other central banks around the world and whether or not their actions might raise the concern about inflation…or hyperinflation.

But, the lead editorial in the Financial Times addresses this question , “The World Has More To Fear From Deflation Than Hyperinflation.”

“The collapse in oil prices to unprecedentedly low and briefly negative levels in the US last week shows why deflation is the greater worry. Demand for new goods has fallen even further than the drops in supply, putting pressure on prices. This is most visible in international commodity markets but, less noticed, prices — where they exist — for airlines, clothes and housing have likewise sunk. Food prices, where demand has grown despite supply interruptions, are a notable exception.”

The fear here,

“Deflation would make high corporate and government debt loads even harder to manage as interest payments stay fixed but wages, prices and tax payments all fall in cash terms. All this suggests that investors should prepare for another long period of miserable yields on government debt — most likely below inflation.”

MARKET SUPPORT FOR FED ACTIONS

So far, as I have written about elsewhere, the financial markets have been on the side of the Federal Reserve.

The strongest indication of this to me is the strength of the US dollar.

The strength of the US dollar, I believe, supports two thoughts. The first is that the Federal Reserve has responded strongly and appropriately to the uncertainties in the market place stemming from the unknowns connected with the severity of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. One has no real idea, yet, of the severity of the forthcoming economic downturn and one has no real idea of how long the downturn will last.

Also, no one knows how this downturn will spread globally.

The Federal Reserve, supporting the US dollar, the major currency in the world, has moved to protect the downside in the US banking and financial markets, and has also coordinated with central banks around the world to insure that the world system will have sufficient liquidity.

I have recently written about this and the markets have continued to provide support. Tuesday morning, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is still running around 100.00 and one Euro still costs around $1.0875.

These numbers starting out on January 1, 2020 were 96.50 for the index and $1.1260 for the Euro.

BOND YIELDS

Further support comes from information on bond yields. I even titled my most recent post on the bond market, “What's Going On In The Bond Market? Might We Expect Deflation?.”

Recently, the inflationary expectations built into the 5-year US Treasury note were in the 50 basis point to 60 basis point range. This is an extraordinarily low range and reflects, I believe, a great deal of pessimism in the bond market.

But, the real threat hanging over the bond market is the large debt overhang that exists in the corporate world.

Energy companies, over the past few years, have piled up an enormous amount of debt taking advantage of the very low long-term interest rates. The very, very low oil prices are a very ominous threat to these debt loads in the energy field.

Yet, they are not the only concern. Many organizations in the corporate world have excessive debt loads and with cash flows down because of decreasing sales, a large number of bankruptcies might follow the actions of the energy world. Two, right on the tip of the tongue, are JC Penny and Nieman Marcus in the retail sector.

THE COLLAPSE IN OIL PRICES

The collapse in the oil prices just came at exactly the wrong time. But, when negotiations on oil production in the Middle East began several months ago, who knew that there would be a pandemic for the world to deal with.

The oil situation, however, is here and it has to be dealt with.

The Federal Reserve seems to be doing what it needs to do. The big concern here is about whether or not the Fed is doing enough to protect against a cumulative collapse of financial markets. Issues about hyperinflation are an issue for another day.

