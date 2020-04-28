UUP: Battle Of The Safe Havens

However, market trends have remained mostly positive for UUP throughout the series of unfortunate economic developments that have been revealed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With market uncertainties reaching unprecedented levels, it's not surprising investors are looking for security in safe-haven assets. However, the Invesco U.S. Dollar Bullish Index Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) has fallen by nearly 5% since the middle of March and this has placed many of the market traditional trend correlations into question. For many investors, it might be difficult to imagine a world in which U.S. dollar assets are not viewed as a protective safe haven. But as long as the market's underlying trends continue, we believe UUP may benefit from recent market uncertainties and continue to build on its longer-term gains.

Source: Author, TradingView

Over the last three months, net inflows directed at the U.S. Dollar Bullish Index Fund have reached $908.49 million, which is far greater than trends seen in similarly positioned ETFs like the Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) or the Invesco Currency Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE). Most likely, this may have something to do with the market's perceptions of strength in various safe-haven assets around the world, but it looks as though UUP is winning that battle in the current market environment.

Source: ETFdb

Overall, trends in these areas have remained positive for UUP throughout the series of unfortunate economic developments that have been revealed during the COVID-19 pandemic. From a short-term perspective, this suggests that UUP has maintained its status as a safe haven with relatively little evidence for declines in trader flow activities directed toward the ETF.

Source: ETFdb

Longer term, these arguments are looking even more valid given the fact that UUP outflows characterized the market both during the middle of 2019 and near the end of 2019. If we look at market inflows during these periods, it's clear that UUP faced significant pressure from bearish investors for extended lengths of time.

Clear trends that are this pronounced will generally take a substantial amount of time to reverse, but this was not the case during the March-April period in 2020. As news of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic became more widespread, traders began to flock into UUP as a protective safe haven and this, ultimately, helped the fund maintain its positive inflow activity for most of the period.

Source: U.S. Department of Labor, ABC News

Unless we begin to see changes in market sentiment, it looks as though UUP is now in a position to continue building on its recent gains. However, there are still economic elements to the equation that could derail these bullish forecasts. Specifically, the U.S. unemployment rate may continue to impact the lives of households and consumers in ways that alter the outlook. On March 21, 2020, the number of filings for unemployment benefits in the U.S. rose substantially (to 3,307,000). This number roughly doubled in the following economic report, which showed 6,648,000 filings a week later. The speed of the increase is what is most troubling about this particular factor because it essentially implies that jobs are being removed from the U.S. economy with no guarantee that they will return at a later date.

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Trading Economics

Additional factors that could impact dollar-denominated assets largely related to the pace of expansion in consumer prices. Consumer inflation can be used as though it is an economic wildcard in this context because of the ways retail stores have been forced to change their operations and the potential for product hoarding continues. Along with the recent stimulus packages that have been announced by the Federal Reserve, these are issues that could quickly change trends in consumer inflationary pressures.

As a result, there could still be arguments that suggest a need for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates and anyone with a long position in UUP should structure trades in ways that allow for this as a possibility. Figures dropped to show growth of 1.5% in the most recent reports (March 2020), after hitting 2.3% the month prior. Of course, these are significant changes but somehow we are still within the Fed's margin of error (in terms of its willingness to initiate a possible policy response), so there may be little reason to expect surprise changes in the short term. With market uncertainties reaching unprecedented levels, it is not surprising that investors are looking for security in safe-haven assets. For many investors, it might be difficult to imagine a world in which U.S. dollar assets are not viewed as a protective safe haven, and as long as the market's underlying trends continue, we believe UUP can benefit from recent economic uncertainties and continue to build on its longer-term gains.

