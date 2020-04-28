Crown Holdings: More Growth To Come As Metal Packaging Gains In Popularity

Although the Coronavirus is likely to impact demand temporarily particularly in developing countries, management remains confident in the US market and the medium-term growth potential remains intact.

The company has announced several expansion projects globally to capture this growth opportunity, which we expect to increase capacity by ~10% by 2022.

Crown Holdings has seen an acceleration in demand for metal packaging recently driven by an increasing focus on sustainability as consumers shift away from plastics.

We believe the market has underappreciated the growth potential and stability of Crown Holdings (CCK), and the current share price provides a good entry point to purchase the stock. The share price has dropped by 23% since the start of March due to concerns surrounding the impact of Coronavirus, which we believe will reduce demand temporarily, particularly in developing countries (Brazil and Southeast Asia) where beers/ soft drinks are mainly consumed outdoors in restaurants and bars. However, as packaging is a crucial element in the supply chain and demand is largely non-cyclical, we expect demand to recover quickly once the situation subsides.

In addition, Crown has seen a surge in demand for metal packaging as consumers and companies are increasingly focused on sustainability and are shifting away from plastics. The company has announced several expansion projects globally to capture this growth opportunity, which we expect to increase capacity by 10% by 2022. Company management remains very confident in the US market in the recent Q1 conference call and expects to deliver volume growth of 10% this year as new capacities come online. With stable cash generation and strong liquidity profile, we believe the company can reduce leverage from ND/EBITDA of 4.7x currently to 3.9x FY2020 and 3x in FY2021.

Company introduction

Crown Holdings is a packaging company with 50% of its revenue generated from metal beverage cans. The company estimates the global demand for metal beverage can to be 335bn, in which Crown has a market share of approximately 20%. The beverage can industry is highly consolidated and other major players are Ball Corporation (BLL) and Ardagh (ARD).

Increasing demand supported by sustainability trend

After several years of stagnating growth, demand for metal beverage cans has accelerated since 2018 supported by an increasing focus on sustainability. Aluminum cans can be infinitely recycled without loss of quality and have the highest recycling rates compared to other packaging materials, according to the Aluminum Association. Crown has commented that in 2019, US beverage can volume in the industry grew at the fastest rate in 25 years. It has seen a surge in demand particularly in new categories as an increasing number of new products are launched in metal can format.

Expansion projects to increase capacity by ~10% by 2022

To capture the increasing demand, Crown has announced several expansion projects. This includes additional lines in Weston, Ontario (operation started in Jan 2020) and Nichols, New York (operation expected to start in June 2020). In addition, the company has announced to construct a new plant in Kentucky (operation expected to start in Q2 2021) and in Nong Khae, Thailand (operation expected to start in Q3 2020). We believe the medium-term growth potential of the company remains intact, particularly as 50% of its beverage can sales are generated in emerging markets where metal can consumption per capita is still relatively low compared to the developed markets.

Strong cash flow generation to support deleveraging

Metal packaging is a stable business as its main consumers are FMCG companies that typically have non-cyclical demand. During 2008/09, CCK revenue dropped only by 4% while operating income remained stable. A major concern that investors has on the company is its high leverage, which has increased significantly after the acquisition of Signode. Although the headline ND/ EBITDA ratio seems high at 4.7x as of 31 March 2020, the company is cash generative and generates free cash flow of $754 in FY 2019. Besides, it has a strong liquidity position with $765m in cash balances as of 31 March 2020 and $757m available under the revolving credit facility.

In addition, Crown has a track record of deleveraging quickly. It was able to reduce ND/ EBITDA from 4.1x in 2014 after the acquisition of Mivisa & Empaque to 3.3x in 2016. We estimate the company can reduce leverage ratio to 3.9x FY 2020 and 3x in FY 2021 based on our model projection.

Transit packaging: Not as cyclical as it used to be

Investors remain skeptical about the acquisition of Signode (renamed to Transit Packaging) as there are limited synergies between the business and the existing beverage can business. The cyclicality of the business is also another concern, as sales declined by 23% and EBIT by 38% in 2008/09. However, management stated that the business is now less exposed to cyclical industries such as metal and industrial. In addition, the business generates stable cash flow in recent years and has a low capex requirement.

Potential risk

We see Coronavirus as the major risk for the company, which could reduce demand for beers and soft drinks, particularly in developing countries. As beers and soft drinks are typically consumed in restaurants and bars in these countries, a prolonged period of lockdown could result in a decrease in demand. Also, a worse than expected recession and high unemployment rate could further reduce demand. However, we expect demand to recover quickly once the situation subsides.

Valuation

We derive a target price of $75 based on an average of the DCF and multiple approach. We believe the DCF approach can capture the value of the business in the long run and the growth potential from its expansion plan, while EV/EBITDA multiple captures the near term expectation on earnings.

DCF approach: Our DCF is based on a conservative volume and pricing forecast. In 2020, we expect flat revenue growth and EBITDA margin to dropped by 30bps, with FCF in the range of $600m in line with company guidance. We expect revenue growth to recover to 4% in 2021 and 3% in 2022. We assume a terminal growth rate of 2% and WACC of 7%. Multiple approach: Crown has historically been trading at a discount to Ball corporation. We derive a 1 year forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.5x by applying a 25% discount to the multiple Ball is currently trading at.

The target price of $75 represents ~25% upside.

EV/EBITDA - 10.5x 2020 EBITDA 80.0 DCF 70.7 Target price 75.4 Current share price (24 April 2020) 59.2 Upside/downside 25%

The bottom line

Overall, we believe that buying the stock at the current price provides a decent upside potential with manageable risk. With a surging demand in metal packaging and multiple expansion projects underway, we believe Crown offers a decent growth potential and is a business that generates solid cash generation and has a strong liquidity position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.