BP P.L.C.: First-Quarter 2020 Analysis

BP is a stable oil stock that you keep for the long term, but you must trade it regularly on a short term basis to profit.

The company kept the quarterly dividend at $0.63 per ADR share this quarter. This move probably saved the day.

BP announced its first-quarter earnings results on April 28, 2020. BP had total revenues of $59.54 billion for the quarter (oil revenues are $59.65 billion).

Investment Thesis

The London-based BP p.l.c. (BP) is an oil supermajor perfectly adapted from a long-term investor's point of view. I continue to believe that it is one of the first oil stocks to be held in any long-term investment portfolio.

However, I believe an asteroid just crashed in the "oil world" a few months ago, and the whole industry is in total confusion. Worse, the first-quarter results are not nearly reflecting the full extent of this financial catastrophe, and the next several quarters will be quite depressing. It suffices to take a look at the so-called BP average for total hydrocarbon in $/Boe which is $31.80 per Boe in the first quarter with oil at $47.47 per Barrel, and you can imagine what will be this number in 2Q'20 with oil now just above $20.

Of course, it is not specific to BP but the entire oil industry from producers to oilfields services.

BP is amongst my "six oil majors" group, which includes Exxon Mobil (XOM), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), Equinor (EQNR), TOTAL S.A. (TOT), and Chevron (CVX) that I covered on Seeking Alpha regularly. I have added ConocoPhillips (COP) recently to the group since the company is diversified and quite as strong as a few supermajors. It is the first to report its 1Q'20.

Below is how BP compares to its peers.

The Macondo disaster happened in 2010, and the extent of the cost related to the catastrophe was enormous. The total cost so far is approaching $70 billion. Ten years later, the company is experiencing not one but a double Black Swan event created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the oil shock triggered by Saudi Arabia.

What we should conclude in terms of investing, is that BP stock moves in correlation with oil prices, which are volatile, highly cyclical, and prone to steep declines because the world has much more oil than it needs.

If you ignore this fact and place your cash thinking, it is safe, and nothing can change, then you are bound to fail. BP is a strong oil stock that you keep for the long term, but you must trade it regularly on a short term basis.

I have recommended this strategy for over five years on Seeking Alpha, and I have gotten a strong resistance from many investors believing that keeping the stock and adding is the only way. Where are they now, and what do they think?

BP shows a sharp turn to the worse from its upstream and downstream segments, as the first-quarter results are clearly showing. Oil products and crude oil represent a large part of the revenues, and the crash in oil prices has already damaged the first quarter of 2020.

What differentiates the first quarter of 2020 primarily from the preceding one is that oil and gas prices have been tumbling, and Brent fell below $25 per Barrel (and WTI below $15) with an economy on its knees and the world placed in forced confinement pushing demand at a record low.

Gas prices also fell, due to an oversupply that will affect 2019, 2020, and probably beyond.

BP - Financial Table 1Q'20: The Raw Numbers

BP 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Revenues in $Billion 75.44 79.47 75.68 66.32 72.68 68.29 71.11 59.65 Total Revenues and other Income in $ Billion 76.91 80.80 76.89 67.41 73.75 69.29 72.17 59.54 Net Income in $ Billion 2.80 3.35 0.77 2.93 1.82 -0.75 0.02 -4.365 EBITDA $ Billion 9.42 10.09 7.47 10.39 8.67 5.27 5.72 7.51* estimated by Fun trading EPS diluted in $/share 0.84 1.00 0.23 0.87 0.54 -0.22 0.01 -1.30 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 6.31 6.09 6.83 5.30 6.82 6.06 7.60 0.95 Capital Expenditure Quarterly in $ Billion 3.48 3.68 5.96 3.70 3.83 3.95 3.94 3.79 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 2.82 2.42 0.87 1.60 2.98 2.10 3.67 -2.84 estimated by fun trading Total cash (+other investments) $ Billion 22.19 26.29 22.69 21.39 20.81 19.81 22.64 18.23 Gross Debt in $ Billion 60.84 64.14 63.80 66.34 67.55 65.87 67.91 69.54 Dividend per share (Nasdaq.com) in $ 0.615 0.615 0.615 0.615 0.615 0.615 0.63 0.63 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 3.34 3.35 3.36 3.38 3.40 3.40 3.392 3.363 Oil Production 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 2,465 2,460 2,627 2,656 2,625 2,568 2,698 2,579 Production Rosneft in K Boep/d 1,127 1,151 1,173 1,166 1,127 1,133 1,148 1,136 Production in the US in K Boep/d - - 884 853 921 862 916 858 Global liquid price ($/Boe) 43.37 46.14 42.98 39.37 40.64 35.48 36.42 31.80 Global Natural gas price ($/M BTU) 3.65 3.86 4.33 4.02 3.35 3.11 3.12 2.83

Sources: Company release and Morningstar

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, And Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly total revenues and other investments were $59.54 billion in 1Q'20. BP announced its first-quarter earnings results on April 28, 2020. BP had total revenues of $59.54 billion for the quarter (oil revenues are $59.65 billion). Underlying RC profits were $791 million this quarter or $0.24 per ADR shares. They were down from $2,358 million the same quarter a year ago.

Below are presented the revenues detailed per product.

Earnings after taxation or underlying net loss were $4,365 million in the first quarter from a gain of $2,934 million a year earlier.

Oil Spill Costs & Capex

Through the March quarter, BP made a payment of $281 million, after-tax, associated with the oil spill incident in the Gulf of Mexico.

2 - Free Cash Flow (not including divestitures) Generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

As I said in my previous article, I consider the free cash flow a fundamental component. It is used to evaluate if the dividend and the shares buyback are at an acceptable level without considering divestitures or adding debt.

BP is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.63 or $2.52 per ADR share per year or a yield of 10.32%. Also, the company is buying back shares. BP repurchased 120 million ordinary shares at the cost of $776 million (including fees and stamp duty) in the first quarter.

It is precisely here that I do not understand the company's strategy and seems illogical. I agree with Chris Hughes from Bloomberg, who said:

BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc will do everything to avoid cutting their dividends, but the lengths to which BP is going to leave its payout untouched by the Covid-19 crisis border on the absurd.

The free cash flow for BP is $5.914 billion yearly ("ttm") and estimated at a loss of $2.84 billion in 1Q'20 (excluding divestitures). Cash from operating activities almost vanished. Already Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) cut its dividend by 65%, on April 23, 2020.

The total dividend payment is ~$8.54 billion yearly, and the company is buying back shares as well. Looking at free cash flow, BP can't afford to pay the level of dividend offered and will have to cut by more than 50% of the dividend. The sooner, the better. In my opinion, a suspension of the dividend for 2020 would be the best solution, but I am sure BP will never do that.

3 - Oil production (Upstream + Rosneft)

Upstream : Production for the quarter was 2,579K Boep/d (not including Rosneft production of 1,136K Boep/d ), down 4.4% from the fourth quarter of 2019.

: Production for the quarter was (not including Rosneft production of ), down 4.4% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Downstream (Fuels, Lubricants, Petrochemical) : The replacement cost profit before interest and tax for the first quarter was $664 million, compared with $1,765 million for the same period in 2019. Total sales volumes of refined products were nearly the same, 5,888 M Bp/d from 5,886 M Bp/d in the year-ago period. The Refining availability was 96.1% this quarter and was 94.3% a year ago.

: The replacement cost profit before interest and tax for the first quarter was compared with $1,765 million for the same period in 2019. Total sales volumes of refined products were nearly the same, 5,888 M Bp/d from 5,886 M Bp/d in the year-ago period. The Refining availability was 96.1% this quarter and was 94.3% a year ago. Rosneft: Production was 1,136k Boep/d in 1Q'20 down from 1,173k Boep/d the same quarter last year.

The company sold liquids at $47.47 during the first quarter compared with $56.47 in the same period last year. The natural gas price was $2.83 per thousand cubic feet compared with $4.02 in the year-ago quarter.

Price realization fell this first quarter to $31.80 per Boe from the year-ago level of $39.37. Worse, I expect the price realization to drop significantly and potentially below $20.

4 - Net debt is now $51.404 billion in 1Q'20 (or $60.618 Billion, including lease liabilities).

Under IFRS 16 we now recognise leases on the balance sheet as right of use assets. This results in a corresponding lease liability on the balance sheet, which we have disclosed separately to finance debt. Indicated in the conference call.

Net debt is now $51.404 Billion or $60.618 Billion, including leases. Gearing is 36.2% up from 31.1% sequentially.

Guidance for 2020

BP expects production volumes to decline sequentially in the second quarter of 2020. Also, due to the coronavirus pandemic, which had a severe effect on worldwide energy demand, the company foresees refinery utilization to decline in the second quarter.

In 2020, the company expects GoM oil spill payments to total less than $1 billion.

Finally, BP has revised its organic capital spending budget for 2020, downward by 25% to $12 billion.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

BP's revenues fell significantly during the first quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic smashed demand for oil and chemicals. Saudi Arabia exacerbated the already dramatic situation with its decision to flood the market with cheap oil.

As a precaution, BP is increasing its liquidity by raising $7 billion in the bond markets and obtaining a $10 billion credit facility. Also, capital expenditure this year is cut by 25%, and it will reduce operating costs by about $2.5 billion at the end of 2021.

The big issue is that free cash flow will probably be negative in 2020 unless oil prices turn bullish again, which is unlikely. The question is how low they will fall, not if the company will show any free cash flow this year. Already, the first quarter of 2020 shows a loss of $2.8 billion, and the full extent of the low oil price impact has not been factored in.

Despite this grim outlook, Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney's said that the dividend payout is supported by the "underlying performance" of the business, for whatever that's mean. It is not what I see at all, and I believe the company will be forced to reduce the dividend by 50% at least before the end of the second quarter of 2020 and perhaps suspend payment for the foreseeable future if oil falls below $20. It is simple logic. You pay what you can afford to pay only, without jeopardizing the solidity of the business.

Technical Analysis

BP dropped sharply around mid-March after crossing support of its descending channel pattern indicated above. The stock fell to around $16.25, which is now strong support before recovering. The stock is currently trading within an ascending channel with line resistance at $32.75 and line support at about $23.85. I see an intermediate resistance at $26.

The strategy is to accumulate at support and sell gradually at the resistance of between $26 to $32.75.

If oil prices turn bullish, which is not likely, BP may eventually retest $35. However, I believe BP will be forced to cut the dividend between 50% to 75% in the second quarter of 2020. In this case, I think BP will be going down and potentially retest the support at $16.25.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own BP long term but I am trading short term the stock regularly for decades.