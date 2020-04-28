Discovery: Safest Buy In The Communication Services Industry

The stock is currently trading at a discount after decreasing more than 30% since the start of February due to concerns regarding the coronavirus impact and the cord-cutting trend.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) offers a very safe and attractive buy at current levels. It is a company that has been hit too hard because of the coronavirus sell-off, and that the market is not seeing the big picture. This company earned above $11 billion in total revenue in 2019, the maximum it has ever earned, and their free cash flow increased by 28%, meaning that they have the best FCF yield of the media giants. DISCA also enjoys the highest EBITDA margins of the industry, and above industry ROE and ROA. Not only that, but they are trading at low multiples relative to their own historical valuations, and to their closest competitors. All in all, Discovery, Inc. is a very stable company that is currently trading below its intrinsic value, has a potential upside of roughly 40%, and represents the safest buy within the Communication Services industry.

Background

Discovery, Inc. is part of the Communication Services Industry, and the Entertainment sector. They own and operate television networks in 220 countries and 50 languages. "Discovery Channel", "Discovery Kids", "Animal Planet", "Discovery Home & Health", "The Oprah Winfrey Network", "Travel Channel", and "Eurosport" are some of the various networks owned by this company. Their library has more than 60,000 hours, two times the size of Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), and they produce over 8,000 hours of content per year.

Source: TIKR

DISCA has plummeted by more than 30% since the start of February, mainly due to the coronavirus sell-off, but also because of concerns regarding advertising revenue, and the cord-cutting trend that has been affecting the television industry for a few years already. Nevertheless, I believe the market is overreacting to the headwinds mentioned and not seeing the big picture.

Although it is likely that advertising revenue drops, it will be short-term and eventually, it will come back up to current levels, that are indeed, the highest Discovery has ever had. Additionally, the potential cut in advertising revenue is partially being set off with the increased viewing caused by the ongoing sanitary crisis. On the other side, cord-cutting has allowed Discovery to add new Direct-To-Consumer channels that have increased their distribution revenue. For example, due to the cord-cutting trend, DISCA has partnered up with giants like Netflix, Hulu, Sling TV, and they will be entering Youtube TV in Q2 of 2020. DTC revenue brought $700 million in 2019, and it is expected to increase drastically in the following years. This was possible due to the cord-cutting trend that has beaten down Discovery's stock so much. Therefore, I believe the market is being more pessimistic than they should with this particular stock.

A Wonderful Business

While large content producers like Netflix, Disney (NYSE: DIS), Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOX), and Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCSA) are fighting to produce the best fiction content, which is very costly and unpredictable (because nobody knows which will be the next blockbuster film or TV show), Discovery plays a different game. They produce the traditional non-fiction content, with little competition, and enjoy better financial statements than its peers. DISCA provides less scripted non-fiction content, with a cost per episode of 1/10 of the cost of a fiction one. It is cheaper to film an episode of "Animal Planet" than to film "CSI:Miami", or "Grey's Anatomy". This is the reason why Discovery has the highest margins of the industry, and very solid cash flows. They are the leaders of a market that has low competition, low costs, and an audience that loves their content. That is what makes it such a wonderful business. Because of the facts mentioned, DISCA is at a better position than its competitors to fund growth, to pay off their debt, or to repurchase shares. Indeed, last year, management exhausted $1 billion in share buy-backs, and their Board just approved an additional $2 billion. Due to their financial strength, Discovery is better positioned to continue building additional Direct-To-Consumer channels, which currently represents a headline risk to the industry, again, due to cord-cutting. Source: EIKON

As can be seen in the picture above, Discovery has a better EBITDA margin and free cash flow yield than all of its competitors, even Netflix and Comcast, the largest companies in the industry. Their ROE and ROA are above the industry's, as well. As said before, this is due to the nature of their content, and shows their solid financial standpoint.

The only possible concern with their balance sheet is their Debt/Equity of 1.58 that seems a little high, when compared to the peer mean. However, there are plenty of factors that tell us why their debt is not a red flag in this company. First, high leverage seems to be a common practice in their industry, since the peer mean is 1.17. Second, Discovery's management already reduced their debt considerably last year; they executed very well, leaving an amount of debt that is manageable for them. In their last earnings call, their President and CEO, David Zaslav, said:

"On leverage, we had promised to bring leverage down from 4.8x following our deal to our target range of 3x to 3.5x by the end of 2019. And by the end of Q4, our leverage was all the way back down to 3x, in large part driven by the $1.1 billion in free cash flow that we generated in Q4 alone. Promises made, promises kept."

Third, they have the highest margins of the industry, the strongest free cash flow, with an impressive 28.54%, and they have enough cash to pay off their short-term liabilities, as stated by their quick and current ratio. Consequently, it is safe to say that their high Debt/Equity should not be considered a red flag.

Valuation

Apart from being financially healthy, being the industry leader in the non-fiction world, and providing unique content that their customers love, Discovery is also trading at lower multiples than their competitors, which makes it such an attractive buying opportunity.

EV/EBITDA Chart: Source: EIKON

P/E Chart: Source: EIKON

Source: EIKON

Current price=$22.32

Average upside= $31.75 (42.25%)

Average Downside=$17.88 (19.89%)

Source: Created by author using data from Eikon.

Although this company has better margins, and a stronger free cash flow than their peers, DISCA is trading considerably below the peer mean in terms of P/E and EV/EBITDA, the reason why I believe that there is room for price appreciation. By the way, Netflix was not included in the comparison to make the valuation more realistic, since their multiples were very high, relative to its industry.

For the EV/EBITDA valuation, I used a multiple of 6x that is conservative, considering that 7.48x was the highest EV/EBITDA multiple in the past 5 years, and that the current peer mean is 9.31x. According to this valuation, a target price of $29.70 is estimated. For the P/E valuation, the multiple used was the same as the peer mean, and it yielded an target price of $33.80. Finally, an average upside of $31.75 is estimated.

Risks To The Thesis

Large players entering the less scripted non-fiction content would represent a threat to Discovery. However, large content producers have not shown interest in non-fiction content. Additionally, Discovery has been building relationships with local communities all over the world, for more than three decades, and those are hard to replicate, representing a barrier for any new entrant.

The biggest risk to this company is failure to build a direct-to-consumer channel, which is not only a risk to Discovery, but also, to the entire market. Nevertheless, out of the big players (not considering Netflix and Hulu), I believe Discovery is the best suited to build a DTC channel because of the uniqueness of its content, its solid free cash flow, and their above-industry gross and EBITDA margins.

Content shortage, on the other side, represents more of a headline risk, and will depend completely on how long the coronavirus crisis extends. If the quarantine continues, the media industry will start facing content shortage, as they are not able to produce new content. This means no new movies, no new episodes, and lost revenue. A pro of Discovery is that when the current sanitary crisis ends, they will probably be one of the first producers to go back to filming because of the nature of their content. They generally require less staff, are filmed in open spaces, and sometimes deal with animals more than with humans.

Conclusion

Discovery offers a very safe and attractive buy at current levels. It is a company that has been hit too hard because of the coronavirus sell-off, and that the market is not seeing the big picture. This company earned above $11 billion in total revenue in 2019, the maximum it has ever earned, and their free cash flow increased by 28%, meaning they have the best FCF yield of the media giants. Even their president and CEO, David Zaslav, said "We view ourselves as a free cash flow machine" during their last earnings call. DISCA also enjoys the highest EBITDA margins of the industry, and above industry ROE and ROA. Not only that, but they are trading at low multiples relative to their own historical valuations, and to their closest competitors.

They are the leaders in the non-fiction content, they have been building relationships all over the world for three decades, and they are present in 220 countries, and 50 languages. Cord-cutting was the biggest concern for investors, but this company was able to develop DTC channels that are showing significant growth YOY, and that represent a bigger part of the total revenue. They have a management team that executes very well, that is shareholder friendly, and most importantly, that knows what the risks of the company are. Again, Discovery, Inc. is undoubtedly a very stable company that is currently trading below its intrinsic value, and that has a potential upside of roughly 40% - hence, my buy recommendation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DISCA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.