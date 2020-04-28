Turtle Beach Is Fairly Priced

Since I put out my bullish piece on Turtle Beach Corp. (HEAR), the shares are down about .9%, against a loss of 5% on the S&P 500. I thought I'd check in on the name to see if it'd be wise at this point to add to my position. I'll try to answer that question by reviewing the updated financials at the firm, and by looking at the stock. I'll also make note of insider activity. Since the options trade that I recommended last time is so interesting (to me at least), I'll review it also. The short put I recommended demonstrated how short put options are great risk mitigation tools. For those who can stand neither the suspense nor my writing, I'll come immediately to the point. I think the shares are slightly overpriced at the moment, and for that reason, I can't recommend buying into this wonderful business. That said, I think repeating the short put strategy I employed earlier makes the most sense here.

Financial Snapshot

I think the financial situation at Turtle Beach is the best it's been in years. Specifically, Turtle Beach remains a growth company in my estimation for two reasons. First, over the past six years, revenue and gross profit have grown at CAGRs of 3.9% and 7.6% respectively. This has allowed the company to move from a loss of ~$15.5 million in 2014 to a profit of just under $18 million in 2019. Second, as I highlighted in the previous article, the ROCCAT acquisition moves Turtle Beach's TAM from the $1.8 billion headset market to a $4.7 billion TAM (by including mice, keyboard, and PC headsets).

When an investor reviews the balance sheet, the good news keeps coming. In my view, the capital structure is much improved over the past year. In particular, debt has declined by just over $21.7 million, and cash now represents about 53% of long-term debt. As a consequence of this, interest expense is now the lowest in six years. This isn't a new phenomenon, as evidenced by the fact that the company has decreased debt and interest expense at CAGRs of 16% and 29% respectively. I should also point out that this debt is made up of an $80 million credit facility that expires March 5, 2024, so there's no immediate need to refinance. Finally, since the weighted average interest expense is about 5.25%, I'm happy to see that the company is paying down debt aggressively.

Source: Company filings

In short, I like what I see at Turtle Beach. Given that the shares have risen dramatically in price over the past few weeks, I must now determine if they're worth buying or not.

The Stock

I don't think I need to remind most investors on this forum that the price we pay for an investment largely determines our returns on that investment. Thus, it's possible to lose money on a stock that is generally rising in price if you buy at a peak. Conversely, it's possible to make money on a stock that's in a downtrend if you buy when shares are trading at a nadir. Given the importance of acquisition price, I need to spend some time writing about the shares as a thing distinct from the overall company.

When I buy a stock, I want to make sure that it's "cheap" relative to both the overall market and its own history. I determine whether a thing is "cheap" or not in a few ways. Most simply, I compare the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, free cash flow, and the like. On that basis, HEAR is certainly cheaper than the overall market, but it has been cheaper in the recent past, per the following:

Data by YCharts

In addition to looking at a ratio of price to value, I want to understand the assumptions currently embedded in price. In order to do this, I employ the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman describes how an investor can isolate the "g" (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market must be assuming about the long-term prospects of the firm. Applying this approach to Turtle Beach at the moment suggests that the market is quite optimistic about the firm's future. In particular, the market seems to be forecasting a long-term (i.e. perpetual) growth rate of about 8.5% for the company going forward. I consider this to be a fairly optimistic forecast, and for that reason, I can't recommend buying the shares at current levels.

Insider Activity

In order to offer a more full discussion of the stock, I think it's worthwhile writing about the actions of prominent investors in this name. My regular readers know that many of the same themes emerge in my articles. As you might have guessed by the previous sentence, I'm about to write about one of these consistent themes. Not all investors are created equal. There are some people who are better at this activity because they have a legion of talented analysts on their payroll. Some people succeed because they have the optimal combination of education and emotional temperament to be good at this. Finally, some people are good at investing in a particular company because they live and breathe that company every day. As employees and insiders, they know more about the business in question than any Wall Street analyst ever will. It's this last group that I want to focus on first.

Since I put out my last article on this name, three significant insider buys have occurred. On November 13 of last year, Director Gregory Ballard bought 10,000 shares for $8.80. On March 12 of 2020, Andrew Wolfe bought 10,000 shares at a price of $5.08. The next day, CEO (and winner of the "Executive with the Most Supervillainy Name Competition") Juergen Stark bought 12,000 shares for $5.14 each. In my view, when people who know this business best are willing to put their own capital to work, the rest of us would be wise to at least stand up and take notice. I don't think the insider buying activity is sufficient reason to buy, but it does certainly support a bullish thesis in my view.

In addition to these insiders, the great Mario Gabelli also opened a position at the company at the end of last year. Gabelli purchased 24,500 shares at an average price of $9.75. It's possible for this person to be wrong, but if I'm going to be wrong, I'd rather be on the same side of the table as Gabelli.

For my part, I would note that the most aggressive insider buying happened at a price well below the current market price. For example, Stark bought his shares when they were trading at a P/E of ~5 times. That would have been a great time to buy. Unfortunately, it's no longer possible to acquire this name at those prices.

Options Update

In my previous article, I recommended shorting the January 2020 put with a strike of $10. These were bid-asked at the time at $2.30-$2.70, so when they were put to me, I bought at a net price of $8.70. So I find myself in a situation where the shares put to me are up about 18%, while the shares I purchased at the time my article published are down slightly. In my view, this is a great reminder that the price an investor pays drives their returns. Also, I think it highlights the fact that it's often far less risky to sell put options than to simply buy the stock.

I like to minimize risk, and so I'm recommending selling put options again. In particular, the October HEAR puts with a strike of $8. These are currently bid-asked at $.80-$2.20, having last traded hands as I write this at $1.40. If the investor simply takes the bid here, and is subsequently exercised, they'll be doing so at a price of $7.20, which is about 23% below current levels. If the shares fall, the investor may be obliged to buy this company at a price about 16% below the level paid by Mr. Gabelli. If the shares continue to rise from here, the investor will simply pocket the premium, which is also a good outcome in my view.

Now that I've--hopefully--gotten you intrigued by the profit potential and risk mitigation power of short puts, it's time to offer some disappointing news. Life is risky and investing is particularly risky, and short puts come with their own set of risks. Another theme that I continually emphasize (or "drone on about") is that a risk free option doesn't exist. There's risk a, and there's risk b. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risk-reward trade-off of buying shares is obviously loss of capital or gain of capital.

Put options are no different in this regard. I've described the reward potential of these often, so I'll spend the rest of this section talking about their risks. I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock; they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income, and will therefore be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. For my part, I'll only ever write puts on companies that I'd be happy to own, at strike prices that represent good entry points for me. For that reason, being exercised isn't as troublesome for me as it is for many other put writers.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

In addition to being repetitive, I do like to make a point repeatedly, I will frequently make the same point with different language, and I have been known to "beat the proverbial dead horse." If the reader doesn't mind indulging this admirable character trait, I'll drive the points made earlier by using Turtle Beach as an example. The investor can choose to buy the shares today at a price of ~$10.25. Alternatively, they can generate a credit for their accounts by selling put options that oblige them - under the worst possible circumstance - to buy the shares at a net price 23% below today's level. In my view, that is the definition of lower risk.

Conclusion

There's obviously a great deal to like about Turtle Beach. The company remains a growth business, that's de-leveraging at a time when many (most?) other balance sheets are in a tatters. In addition, through smart acquisitions, the company now has a much larger TAM. Finally, the people who know the business best are comfortable putting their own capital to work. For these and other reasons, I like Turtle Beach, and I'm comfortable continuing to own my shares in the company. That said, I can't recommend that people who are new to the party buy at these levels, as the shares are hardly cheap relative to their future prospects. Just because I don't think there's value at current levels, though, doesn't mean there's no value here, obviously. My experiences with short puts have been quite good here, with the shares that were "put" to me handily outperforming the shares I bought last year. I think it's most prudent to repeat this win-win trade again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HEAR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'll be selling 10 of the puts mentioned in this article this week.