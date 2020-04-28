DGI For The DIY: Q1 2020 Dividend Portfolio Update

Dividend income rose by nearly ten percent despite the volatility, and projected income set a new high.

The DGI For The DIY portfolio also took a valuation hit, and saw two dividend cuts from stocks owned.

Q1 was one of the most volatile quarters in market history, as stocks hit new all-time highs and then dropped by thirty percent.

The first quarter is now in the rear-view mirror, and it was definitely one for the history books. The market hit new all-time highs, and then entered a bear market more quickly than ever seen before. COVID-19 went from something we watched from afar as it blossomed in China, to a raging pandemic that infected the world.

The pace of the coronavirus's expansion in the United States is hard to fathom, as it grew from just one confirmed case on January 22, to eight on February 1, to thirty cases on March 1, to 188,000 at quarter's end, to over 988,000 as I write this article today.

This has resulted in lost sports seasons, children's school activities, the closure of many industries, and the lock-down of entire communities and states.

While I'm still able to work at the office, my wife and three kids are now home full-time, with our oldest in his second month of home schooling. I'll likely be joining them shortly, as our community considers putting a shelter-in-place order in place that will have me moving from the office to working remotely.

This will certainly be a time to remember, for both us adults and our children.

Market Overview

This quickly evolving situation was reflected in the markets, as what was initially shrugged off in early February as a local issue in China became a global concern as cases ratcheted up.

That reality caused the quick and violent selloff of the markets, with all three indices dropping more than 20% at one point, only to rebound near the end of March.

It remains to be seen if that bottom holds, but so far in April that appears to be the case, as the stock market continues to rise. The markets generally look to the future for their pricing, and with the growth rate of new cases falling, I wouldn't be surprised if the indices continue moving higher despite the avalanche of bad jobs and economic data we'll be seeing the coming weeks.

Project Background

The "DGI For The DIY" portfolio was created in 2013 when I liquidated the mutual funds in my IRA and used the proceeds to create a new portfolio of dividend growth stocks. I've been writing quarterly updates on the portfolio ever since, documenting its progress and my lessons learned as a Do-It-Yourself "DIY" Dividend Growth Investor "DGI".

I am a 41-year old civil engineer who is married with three young children. I share my personal story in an attempt to inspire others to take control of their finances and plan for their future.

I've found that writing these updates keeps me focused on the goal ahead, which is securing a growing income stream to help fund a portion of my future retirement. Knowing that I'll be documenting everything for others to see helps me to stay on the right path and keeps me disciplined in the process.

Portfolio Guidelines

With this being a dividend growth portfolio, its main purpose is to produce a growing stream of dividend income. This is accomplished by buying companies that grow dividends over time, or by harvesting capital gains and investing the proceeds into higher-yielding companies.

As my investing approach has evolved, I've established guidelines that help me stay focused on meeting that goal of consistent and reliably increasing dividend income.

Buy companies that consistently show positive growth in earnings and translate those earnings into increasing dividend payouts to shareholders.

Focus on companies that are investment grade, with S&P credit ratings of BBB or higher.

Maintain a diversified portfolio spread across multiple industries.

Reinvest all dividends back into the companies that pay them.

Consider for sale any company that cuts or freezes its dividend.

The purpose of this portfolio is to produce a passive income stream that will fund a portion of my future retirement. Being forty-one years old, I have roughly twenty-five years before I'll reach that milestone.

Before I switched to dividend growth investing, the question was: How big of a nest egg do I need for retirement? Now my focus has instead shifted to: How much income will I need at retirement?

Changing the goal from portfolio value to portfolio income has been helpful because it gives me an easier way to benchmark my goals. Rather than focusing on the daily swings in portfolio value, I can instead concentrate on the steadily increasing dividend income that the portfolio provides. Not only is income easier to plan for, but it is also less volatile, which helps make market swings easier to stomach.

I switched to the dividend growth investing strategy in 2013, but it was in late 2017 that I added the goal of 10% annual income growth for the portfolio. I finished that year with $2,005 in dividend income, and calculated that with a 10% annual income growth rate this portfolio could produce over $26,000 in dividend income in 2044, the year in which I turn sixty-six years old.

My income for 2019 came in at $2,531, which was $111 above my targeted goal, and a 10.1% increase over 2018's income of $2,299. This income growth came from organic dividend growth and reinvestment of dividends, as there are no longer cash contributions being made into this account.

This still seems like small potatoes in the grand scheme of things, but I can see the snowball rolling and getting bigger. In just two years my dividend income has increased by over 25%, and I finished 4.6% ahead of my targeted number for the year.

Portfolio Returns

As mentioned above, the markets took a huge hit during Q2 before rallying near quarter's end. And as you'd suspect, my portfolio performed similarly, dropping in value from $88,840 to $71,854, a decrease of 19.1%. This was a slight out-performance against the 20.0% and 23.2% losses in the S&P and DJIA, but lagged the 14.2% loss seen in the NASDAQ.

The portfolio value may have taken a big hit, but income growth kept chugging right along, increasing by 11.8% over Q4's total and by 9.6% over Q1 of 2019.

Here is a breakdown of dividend income progress in greater detail:

I'm quite happy with the 9.6% year-over-year growth, especially considering the current market environment. Also, my projected dividend income increased to $2,683, which means I'm well on pace to beat the $2,662 target for the year.

Dividend Increase Announcements

Overall it was a solid quarter for dividend announcements, with thirteen announced increases in the portfolio. It wasn't all good news though, as the portfolio did suffer two dividend cuts during the quarter.

Date Company Ticker Prev. Rate New Rate Sequential Increase Last Year Rate YoY Increase Div. Yield Link 01/09/20 Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) $0.1192 $0.1200 0.70% $0.1192 0.70% 5.63% LINK 01/15/20 Realty Income Corp (O) $0.2275 $0.2325 2.20% $0.2255 3.10% 5.60% LINK 01/23/20 Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) $0.2100 $0.2300 9.52% $0.2100 9.52% 2.43% LINK 01/29/20 Chevron Corporation (CVX) $1.1900 $1.2900 8.40% $1.1900 8.40% 6.45% LINK 02/04/20 3M Co (MMM) $1.4400 $1.4700 2.08% $1.4400 2.08% 4.06% LINK 02/13/20 Watsco Inc (WSO) $1.6000 $1.7750 10.94% $1.6000 10.94% 4.65% LINK 02/14/20 NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) $1.2500 $1.4000 12.00% $1.2500 12.00% 2.36% LINK 02/19/20 Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) $0.4050 $0.4300 6.17% $0.4050 6.17% 2.64% LINK 02/25/20 Home Depot Inc (HD) $1.3600 $1.5000 10.29% $1.3600 10.29% 3.00% LINK 02/27/20 DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) $1.0800 $1.1200 3.70% $1.0800 3.70% 3.16% LINK 02/27/20 EOG Resources Inc (EOG) $0.2875 $0.3750 30.43% $0.2200 70.45% 4.11% LINK 03/03/20 Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) $0.2550 $0.285 11.8% $0.255 11.8% 1.31% LINK 03/10/20 QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) $0.6200 $0.650 4.8% $0.620 4.8% 3.38% LINK 03/18/20 Realty Income Corp (O) $0.2325 $0.233 0.2% $0.226 3.1% 5.61% LINK Average: 8.09% 11.22% 3.89% 03/10/20 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) $0.7900 $0.110 -86.1% $0.780 -85.9% 3.61% LINK 03/25/20 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) $1.3000 $0.000 -100.0% $1.250 -100.0% 0.00% LINK

The thirteen increases averaged 8.09% on a sequential basis and 11.22% on an annual basis across stocks with an average yield of 3.89%, which keeps me well on track for 10%+ annual income growth.

There were some nice increases made, with Watsco, NextEra Energy, Home Depot, EOG Resources, and Ross Stores all announcing double-digit increases.

However, these were offset somewhat by a dividend cut and a dividend suspension from Occidental Petroleum and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

The cut from Occidental was no surprise, considering the massive debt it took on for the Anadarko Petroleum acquisition. The recent crash in oil prices to ~$20 were the last straw, necessitating the dividend cut to preserve cash.

The Cracker Barrel dividend suspension caught me a bit more off guard, but isn't surprising considering the shut down economy and collapse of business in the restaurant sector.

Overall there was more good than bad, but considering it was fairly late in the quarter before COVID-19 got rolling, I wouldn't be surprised if Q2 has more dividend cuts in store.

Portfolio Transactions

With the dividend cuts/suspensions from Occidental and Cracker Barrel and the uncertainty around their immediate future, I decided to cut them loose and move the capital into other names I own to lessen the impact on portfolio income.

The first trade was the sale of Occidental on March 12th, and the subsequent add-on purchase of Chevron on March 16th.

I had a few dollars in the account to add to the OXY proceeds to allow for the purchase of four shares of Chevron as a replacement.

I see Chevron as the strongest player in the oil & gas industry, and being able to buy it at a yield over 6% seemed like a good opportunity to help offset the lost income from the Occidental cut.

The cut still hurts, as the income is less than 1/4th what was provided by Occidental pre-cut. But this does nearly double what Occidental was paying on a forward basis, and I have much more faith in Chevron's future growth prospects than I do Occidental's.

The second trade was made on March 25th following Cracker Barrel's announced suspension of the dividend.

I understand Cracker Barrel's reason for suspending the dividend, and perhaps I could have been more patient with the situation, but with the uncertainty with the pandemic and with how long social distancing will be in effect, I decided to sell out of my position and keep the dividend flows coming.

Moving funds into the oil sector will probably be questioned by some, but being able to buy EOG near a ten-year low, and Exxon Mobil at a seventeen-year low was too much to pass up.

I see both as having some of the strongest balance sheets in the sector, and think both will be able to keep paying dividends going forward. They may also be able to capitalize on the situation, as there will likely be bankruptcies among competitors that presents opportunities to pick up additional acreage on the cheap.

So far the trade has paid off well, as EOG and Exxon Mobil have increased in price while Cracker Barrel has fallen another 8%. My dividend income also increased by about 17% through the trade, further helping to offset the lost income from Occidental's dividend cut.

Portfolio Holdings

Here was the composition of the portfolio at quarter's end following the trades:

The portfolio value of $71,854 was a 19.1% decline from Q4 and a 7.6% decline year-over-year. As mentioned, this compares with a 14.2% loss in the NASDAQ, a 20.0% loss in the S&P 500, and a 23.2% loss in the DOW Jones.

The losses came from a variety of sectors, with energy, consumer discretionary, financials, and real estate getting hit the hardest, and many individual stocks dropping by more than 30% during the quarter.

The losses were offset by a few strong performers in the defensive sectors like utilities, health care, and consumer staples.

Surprisingly, my best performer was the data center company Digital Realty Trust (DLR.PK), which saw a 16% price gain in the quarter. This was a nice boost considering Digital Realty is the largest holding in the portfolio.

Utility and consumer staples stocks held strong, with many ending the quarter with minimal losses, and Microsoft squeaked out a small gain, as investors were attracted to its broad-based business offerings and fortress balance sheet.

The two sets of charts are an excellent reminder that proper weighting of a portfolio is important, and how having exposure to defensive sectors can help a lot during a downturn.

Portfolio Weightings

As you'd expect with the volatility during the quarter, my portfolio weightings shifted a fair amount since the end of 2019 update.

First, here were the weightings as of the end of 2019: And here are the weightings as of quarter's end:

Utilities and Health Care grew in value weighting by 1.3% and 1.2%, while Consumer Discretionary shrunk by 2.6% and Energy by 1.5%.

On the income side, the sale of Cracker Barrel dropped the weighting for Consumer Discretionary by 1.4%, while Energy grew by 0.6% due to the purchases made in Chevron, Exxon Mobil, and EOG Resources and the dividend increases from Chevron and EOG.

Roughly 40% of the portfolio is in the defensive sectors of Utilities/Telco, Health Care, and Consumer Staples.

While I am a bit exposed to energy, I think by cutting Occidental out of the mix I have some strong players left that should be able to withstand the current low price environment.

On The Radar

This account is no longer seeing any new cash coming in, and with all stocks set to automatically reinvest dividends, the only way to buy new stocks is to first sell something else in the portfolio.

With Abbott Labs (ABT) running to all-time highs, and now trading with a PE over 30, I'm leaning towards taking some off the table and cutting it back to a full position.

The hype behind its COVID-19 testing products has pushed it to uncharted territory, with shares trading at the highest valuation since 2002. This is despite the fact that earnings are expected to drop by 12% in 2020 and long-term growth is only projected for high single-digits.

I like the company and believe in it long-term, but the risk-reward in the near-term doesn't justify it being an overweight position in the portfolio, especially as its yield has fallen to just 1.5%.

The proceeds from that sale would likely go into filling out my position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY), which trades at a 12 PE and 2.9% yield while offering similar growth prospects and a higher "A+" S&P credit rating.

Being able to nearly double my yield while balancing the portfolio a bit is an attractive proposition.

My other thought is a potential sale of International Business Machines (IBM).

I've owned IBM since July of 2013, and it's been seven years of misery as a shareholder. The company has had declining earnings and revenues ever since, and while it's been raising dividends every year, I've seen a loss on my purchase despite seven years of dividend reinvestment.

With the proceeds I am debating between adding to my positions in Broadcom or Wells Fargo.

Broadcom is fairly new to the dividend growth game, but has made quite the splash by putting up a 53% annual growth rate in dividends over the last eight years. I don't expect anything close to that type of growth going forward, but believe it will outpace IBM's 4.7% and 3.2% growth from their last two announcements.

Wells Fargo is a bigger question mark considering the ongoing pandemic-related recession. If there isn't a rebound in the economy, Wells Fargo could be forced to cut the dividend as it did back in the '08/'09 recession.

However, I think the company is a stronger financial position now than it was then, and likely won't have anything like the $15B Wachovia acquisition to muddy the waters like back then.

Wells Fargo is currently one of the smallest positions in the portfolio, and even if I do decide to add, it still won't be raised to full-weight. However, with shares now trading at their lowest levels in eight years and providing a yield over 7%, this could be worth taking a small bet on.

Closing Thoughts

We truly are living in unprecedented times, as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on and its impact and duration to the world-wide economy remains in question.

So far it seems like my portfolio is holding up quite well, as dividend income continues to rise, and defensive positions sit near all-time highs. I'm generally content to ride it out, but may tweak a few positions as opportunities present themselves.

I hope this update finds you well. Stay safe, and happy investing!

