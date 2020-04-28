Boeing: A Perfect Storm Now Renders The Stock A Potential 3 Bagger

Boeing is very close to the bottom of its cycle and thus it can triple over the next five years.

Boeing (BA) has plunged 71% off its all-time high, which was recorded just before the second fatal accident of its 737 MAX model, in March-2019. The stock has dramatically underperformed the market, as the S&P has gained 2% over this period. This dramatic underperformance has resulted from three fierce headwinds, which have formed a perfect storm for the company. In this article, I will analyze these three headwinds, which have led the market to punish the stock to the extreme. As these headwinds will subside over the next five years, Boeing can triple off its nearly 4-year low price.

1. Grounding of 737 MAX

The first headwind is the prolonged grounding of the 737 MAX model, which was enforced after the second fatal crash of the model, in March-2019. The two crashes were caused by a new safety mechanism of the model, which did not work properly. During take-off, the mechanism continuously monitors the slope of the aircraft in order to prevent a steep slope, which would result in loss of support from the air. Unfortunately, in the two accidents, one of the signals of the slope was wrong and thus it caused the nose of the aircraft to dive in order to correct the slope. As it turned out from the subsequent investigation, many pilots were not familiar with this new safety feature and thus the pilots in the two crashes were unable to prevent the disaster.

Since the second crash, Boeing has been trying to resolve this issue, in cooperation with FAA, in order to receive an approval for its 737 MAX aircraft to return to flight mode. However, this process has taken much longer than initially anticipated. Boeing initially expected to receive the green light at the end of last year. At the end of last year, it postponed the issue for another six months and a recent report stated that the approval will not be granted at least until August, as the process has now been delayed due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Given all the above delays, it is reasonable to expect a few more delays ahead in the approval process. However, it is important to note that the return of 737 MAX to flight mode is not as urgent as it was a few months ago. Due to the pandemic, the demand for air travel has collapsed and hence airlines have drastically reduced their capacity. To provide a perspective, Delta Air Lines (DAL) recently announced that it will reduce its capacity by 85% in the second quarter.

Moreover, even if the approval process is further delayed, it is reasonable to expect Boeing to resolve this issue the latest in one year from now. Therefore, while this debacle has cost several billions to the aircraft manufacturer, it will soon belong to the past and the market will soon begin to look beyond this issue.

2. The impact of coronavirus

As if the debacle of the 737 MAX model were not enough, Boeing has been severely hit by the outbreak of coronavirus. The pandemic has caused a collapse in the demand for air travel and hence many airlines are now struggling to survive. Consequently, the demand for new aircraft will remain depressed as long as the pandemic remains in place.

On the bright side, the U.S. government recently approved of a $25 billion Payroll Support Program and released $9.5 billion from this program two days ago. The funds, which will be directed to the 10 major airlines and 83 smaller carriers, will certainly provide meaningful help to the airlines amid the fierce downturn they experience right now. However, airlines will still struggle to service their operating expenses and their debt and hence the demand for new aircraft will remain depressed this year.

On the other hand, it is unreasonable to expect coronavirus to condemn the whole world to a permanent depression. Many pharmaceutical companies are doing their best to identify an effective treatment and a vaccine and they will achieve their goal sooner or later. There are currently research projects for about 500 drugs and 60 vaccines for coronavirus right now. Gilead Sciences (GILD) has exhibited the most promising results so far. While a recent report was somewhat disappointing, the jury is still out on remdesivir. In addition, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) may be able to produce a vaccine early next year.

As soon as the coronavirus crisis subsides, Boeing will begin to experience a gradual recovery in its business. This recovery is likely to be weak in the beginning but it will gain steam over time as the global economy recovers from the pandemic and people return to their normal lifestyle.

According to the 20-year forecast of IATA, which was issued about a year before the pandemic, the number of air passengers is expected to grow at a 3.5% average annual rate over the next two decades. The aviation industry has enjoyed secular growth over the last decade thanks to the shift of consumers to travel more and more often. This secular growth has been disrupted this year due to coronavirus, which has forced people to minimize their contact with other people. However, as soon as an effective vaccine is identified for the virus, people will gradually return to their normal lifestyle and thus Boeing will begin to recover.

3. The collapse of the oil price

Due to the severe recession that has resulted from coronavirus, the demand for oil products has collapsed. While the global demand for oil products has grown by more than 0.8 million barrels per day every year in the last decade, it is expected by OPEC to slump by 6.8 million barrels per day this year due to the pandemic. The collapse in demand has been more dramatic in the jet fuel, as air traffic has slumped 90% over last year. As a result, the price of jet fuel has collapsed to unimaginable levels, below the price of crude oil. Such a paradox has not occurred in at least the last three decades.

The collapse of the price of jet fuel may seem benign for Boeing, at least on the surface. However, it is critical to note that airlines renew their fleet every few years in order to improve the fuel efficiency of their fleet. As long as the price of jet fuel remains suppressed, there is no incentive for airlines to renew their fleet.

However, the current price of jet fuel and crude oil is unsustainable. The weakest oil producers, which are the ones with the highest production cost and the greatest debt load, will be driven out of business, while OPEC will soon cut its production by about 10 million barrels per day. As soon as the coronavirus crisis attenuates, the demand for oil products will begin to recover and thus the price of jet fuel will return to sustainable levels. The oil market has exhibited dramatic boom-and-bust cycles but the price of oil and jet has always recovered after the downturns. As a result, airlines will again have an incentive to renew their fleet after a few years.

Cyclical industry

The aviation industry is a highly cyclical industry and hence Boeing is a cyclical stock. Cyclical stocks require exceptional investing skills; otherwise investors run the risk of losing a major portion of their capital within a short period. According to legendary investor Peter Lynch, the easiest way to lose half of the capital within a short period is to invest in a cyclical stock when it trades at a low price-to-earnings ratio.

Cyclical stocks look very attractive near the peak of their cycle, as they generate excessive cash flows amid a booming economy and trade at low or reasonable price-to-earnings ratios. On the contrary, cyclical stocks repel the vast majority of investors near their bottom, as they lose money amid adverse business conditions and tend to trade at extremely high forward price-to-earnings ratios. The vast majority of investors lack the stomach and the patience required to invest in cyclical stocks near the bottom.

Airlines have been caught off guard in the current downturn, with a significant amount of debt. Due to the severity of the downturn, some airlines will be driven out of business. Moreover, the other airlines will struggle to recover, as it will take a few years to strengthen their balance sheets. As a result, Boeing is likely to experience low demand for new aircraft in the next few years.

However, it is critical to note that Boeing is currently facing the most adverse business conditions in this cycle. In other words, it is very close to the bottom of its cycle. As some airlines will go bankrupt, the survivors will have a more dominant position and thus they will emerge stronger from this crisis. This trend was prominent in the previous downturn of the aviation industry, a decade ago.

Moreover, as mentioned earlier, it is unreasonable to expect coronavirus to condemn the whole world to a permanent economic depression. As soon as the coronavirus crisis begins to subside, Boeing will return to growth mode.

Debt

Before investing in a company that is facing a fierce downturn, it is important to check its financial position. Boeing has net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) of $119.6 billion, which is much higher than the current market cap of the stock ($73 billion). However, the current assets of the company exceed its current liabilities ($102.2 billion vs. $97.3 billion) and hence the company seems capable of covering its obligations for the next 12 months, particularly given that it will receive financial aid from the U.S. government. Moreover, its net debt is about 11 times the amount the company earned in 2018. Therefore, while the debt of Boeing is undeniably high, it will certainly be manageable once the current downturn begins to subside.

Competitive advantage

As soon as the pandemic begins to attenuate, the market will shift its focus on the most important competitive advantage of Boeing. The company essentially operates in a duopoly, as the vast majority of aircraft are manufactured by only two companies, namely Boeing and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF). During normal economic times, the two aircraft manufacturers have strong pricing power and thus they enjoy wide margins and excessive cash flows. Of course, it will take a few years for this business to recover from the current recession so investors need to be patient but outsized returns cannot be achieved without patience.

Valuation - expected return

Due to the aforementioned headwinds facing Boeing, the company is expected to post a loss of $1.97 per share this year. However, analysts expect a gradual recovery from next year. In five years from now, it is reasonable to expect all the above headwinds to have disappeared from the horizon. Therefore, it is reasonable to expect Boeing to return to the profits it posted in 2018, when it earned $17.85 per share.

Moreover, Boeing has traded at an average price-to-earnings ratio of 16.9 over the last decade. As the company is likely to recover gradually from its crisis in the upcoming years, the stock can be reasonably expected to return to its average valuation level. As a result, the stock can be expected to trade at least around $302 (=16.9*17.85) by 2025, in the most conservative scenario.

It is also remarkable that Boeing was trading at a much higher forward price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2 before its fatal crash in March-2019. If the stock trades at the same valuation level in 2025, it will trade at an approximate price of $343. This price is still 23% lower than the all-time high of Boeing, which was recorded last year.

On the other hand, it is worth noting that the technical picture of Boeing is negative right now. The stock is highly volatile and has failed to approach its recent high, in contrast to the broad market. Therefore, I advise investors to wait for a better entry point, around $110. If investors acquire Boeing at that price, they can reasonably expect the stock to triple over the next five years, as all the aforementioned headwinds will disappear over this time frame and the market will focus again on the secular growth and the strong pricing power of the company.

Final thoughts

Boeing is currently facing a perfect storm. The return of the 737 MAX model to the air has been delayed while the airline industry is facing the fiercest recession in decades due to the outbreak of coronavirus. As a result, the demand for new aircraft will remain depressed in the short run. However, it is critical to note that this is the best time to invest in a cyclical stock, i.e., near the bottom of its cycle. In five years from now, all the headwinds will have disappeared from the horizon and Boeing will have returned to growth mode. As a result, even if the stock does not revisit its all-time high over the next five years, it can become a 3 bagger.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.