Smaller-Caps Are Making Solid Gains (Technically Speaking For 4/28)

The Fed has expanded its municipal lending facility. The Fed's first round of help was linked to the Boston Fed's money market program, which, in addition to supporting the money market, also accepted municipal bonds with maturities of 1-year or less. The new program:

... will purchase up to $500 billion of short term notes directly from U.S. states (including the District of Columbia), U.S. counties with a population of at least 500,000 residents, and U.S. cities with a population of at least 250,000 residents. Eligible state-level issuers may use the proceeds to support additional counties and cities.

This chart of the municipal bond market shows the recent muni-bond market volatility:

The ETF dropped sharply in March as cities and states became the frontline in the COVID battle. News that the Fed would provide a back-stop to the market provided the impetus for the rally that started in mid-March. Prices are now fluctuating around the EMAs.

Let's take a look at volatility: If recent market activity has seemed extraordinary, it has been. Volatility spiked to levels from the last recession. The sell-off was also preceded by a period of relative tranquility, making the drop that much more extreme. Thankfully for investors, the last two weeks have been relatively calm: The SPY has traded in an 18 point range. When you take out the one drop to the 272-275 area, the range drops to 13 points. This explains why the VIX is at an 8-week low.

It appears the market has settled on a general theory: the economy will experience a large drop in the 2Q20, but there is sufficient stimulus and movement to reopen the economy so we'll start to recover in 3Q20.

The combined market capitalization of Facebook, Amazon, Google, and Apple is about $3.8 trillion (back-of-the-envelope calculation from Finviz.com). All four are major components of the SPY and QQQ, which obviously gives them disproportionate influence over the indexes. Last year, there was increasing talk of increasing regulatory scrutiny along with anti-trust violations. Today, they're key companies helping the world get through the pandemic:

And while the global economy faces potential unemployment and contraction not seen since the Great Depression, the tech giants — and a handful of medium-size tech firms — are already benefiting from new consumer habits initiated during the lockdowns that analysts believe will turn into longer-term shifts in how people shop, work and entertain themselves. The broader stock markets tanked in recent weeks, but share prices of Amazon and Microsoft hit at or near records. Facebook is moving to acquire high-skilled talent, announcing the hiring of 10,000 new workers this year.

While I would expect the balance of the equation to return to more scrutiny once the pandemic is over, you can bet the companies will use their success during the lockdown as the basis for minimizing any oversight.

Let's turn to today's performance tables:

There's positive and negative news above. On the plus side, smaller-cap indexes were the top performers for a second day. Micro-caps were up 2.54% while small-caps advanced 1.55%. This indicates that traders have some risk appetite. However, large-caps were modestly lower while longer-term Treasuries also rose. The sector table is mostly positive with 8 of 11 sectors rising. Energy, which has been an understandable laggard, was the top performer, followed by industrials and basic materials. However, three of the largest components of the indexes -- technology, communication services, and health care -- were all lower.

Let's start with a look at the last two days for the SPY: Yesterday, markets had a solid, day-long advance, rising a few points. But the most important story is the trend lasted all day. It was a consistent advance higher. Today's action was the opposite. Prices gapped higher at the open but then they quickly dropped. They traded right around 0% for most of the session before an end-of-the-day sell-off.

Over the last two trading sessions, there has been an important and positive development in smaller-caps stocks. Micro-caps have strongly broken out. They moved through the resistance line connecting recent highs and are now through the gap lower (in green) from the sell-off in March. Yesterday, prices moved through the 50-day EMA. The same thing has happened in the small-caps. The best news is the volume has been higher, indicating a move into risk. Mid-caps have also gotten into the act, although the volume is a bit weaker.

Still, to put this in perspective, the inter-market analysis is still bearish: Commodities (left) are at a two-month low while Treasuries (second from left) are near a 2-month high. Equities (second from right) are rallying while the dollar has sold off a bit (right).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.