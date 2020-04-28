Gold: Correlations And Short-Term Bias

On balance and in the short-term, the bias in the price of gold is to the downside.

We take a look at the technical setup for gold as well as its correlation with various monetary indicators.

We haven't written about gold for a couple of months because to be candid, we could not find a rationale for a directional bias; the gold price looked like a seismograph of an earthquake. Now, we are starting to see some order.

Technical

RSI is making decreasing peaks.

MACD has made a bear cross-over.

Stochastic is moving down from overbought.

+DI momentum is decreasing.

Short term, the balance of technicals are pointing to a drop down to the 2/3 speed line (middle green line) at the 1675-1650 zone.

The early-winter-to-late-summer pattern of gold and TBT, judging by the extended technicals (red ovals below), maybe completing earlier than usual. If this is the case, then gold should start to weaken (chart below).

Monetary

Gold correlates with a number of monetary indicators.

Since the beginning of March, gold has correlated positively with overnight repurchase agreements (repos). Repo levels have been in a downtrend over the last couple of weeks, and if this reduction continues, it places a downward bias on gold (chart below).

Reverse repos are returning to the more normal positive correlation with gold (yellow arrows below). Reverse repos involve the central bank selling Treasury securities with an agreement to repurchase the securities at a later date. The recent spike in reverse repos (both domestic and foreign) was part of the response to a shortage of dollars around the world. At least for the time being, the shortage is no longer at a critical level and reverse repos may continue to decrease. If that is the case, then the positive correlation means gold should also decrease (chart below).

The TED spread is the difference between the rate at which dollars are lent outside of the U.S. (Eurodollars lent at the LIBOR rate), minus the yield on the 3-month Treasury. Because of the worldwide shortage of dollars that developed at the end of February, the TED spread suffered a huge expansion in March. In order to ease the shortage of overseas dollars, the Federal Reserve increased the size of the dollar-swap facilities for the central banks of the larger economies which led to the easing of the TED spread.

Gold correlates consistently-positive with the CB swaps, while the TED correlation vacillates back and forth between positive and negative at a high frequency. Now that the swap line has stopped growing and the TED spread is falling (and its correlation is moving back toward positive), it places a negative bias on gold (chart below).

Gold generally has a negative correlation with the dollar. Considering that the demand for dollars, while not as extreme as it was last month, continues at a healthy level, the likelihood of further dollar strength is greater than the opposite. That means the bias in gold will be down (chart below).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.