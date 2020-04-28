PTY Has Rebounded, But It Will Be Difficult To Move Higher From Here

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) as an investment option at its current market price. PTY is a fund I regularly review and often recommend, but I was reluctant to do so heading into 2020. I felt the fund was too richly priced, and saw some headwinds on the horizon. While that outlook came to fruition, I have similar concerns going forward even now that PTY has seen a substantial drop in share price. The fund's premium to NAV remains too high for my taste, and income metrics also illustrate some weakness. Further, PTY is made up of two sectors I am leery of recommending right now, which are non-agency MBS and high yield bonds. While both present opportunities for high income streams, the uptick in mortgage defaults and corporate bonds tells me that remaining cautious now is likely the most prudent course of action.

Background

First, a little about PTY. The fund's objective is "to seek high current income, with capital preservation and capital appreciation as a secondary objective". The fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in a combination of corporate debt obligations, corporate income-producing securities, and income-producing securities of non-corporate issuers, such as the U.S. government securities, and mortgage-backed securities. PTY is currently trading at $13.78/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.13/share, which translates to an annual yield of 11.41%. I maintained a cautious stance on the fund heading into 2020. Looking back, this sentiment was vindicated, although likely not bearish enough, as PTY has seen a sharp drop since that review:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given PTY's fall of grace, and subsequent rebound from the March lows, I wanted to take the opportunity to reassess PTY to see if I should change my outlook from here. After review, I continue to see too many headwinds on the horizon to warrant a "bullish" rating, and believe holding a "neutral" outlook remains appropriate, and I will explain why in detail below.

Premium Won't Entice Value Investors

Similar to my reviews in the past, a primary reason for caution remains the fund's valuation. While PTY's market price moved into a discount back in March, this is extremely rare for the fund, and investors would have had to move fast to take advantage of it. To illustrate, consider the graph below, which shows the price action for PTY over the past six months:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As you can see, PTY saw a sharp move downward, but its partial rebound was also fairly quick. The net result for potential investors now is the fund's premium is not anywhere near what one would consider "value".

To see why, consider PTY's current premium, compared against its short-term trading history as shown in the chart below:

Metric Premium Current Premium 22.9% Premium in Dec. Review 30.1% YTD High 32.5% YTD Low (9.0%) Average Premium - 2020 24.3%

Source: PIMCO

The good news is PTY, while expensive on the surface, is actually in-line with its normal trading range. The current premium of 23% is slightly under its average for the year, and well below its high for the year. However, the chart also shows PTY can trade much lower, and even into discount territory. This tells me the "easy money" has been made, and investors need to consider the likelihood of PTY re-testing previous highs in this environment.

The other part to this equation is the fund's underlying value, and how that has been impacted during this volatile year. Unfortunately, this story is not a good one. As investors may have noticed, PTY's premium is only down 7% from my December review, yet its market price is down substantially more than that. The reason for this disparity is the sharp decline in the fund's NAV. To illustrate, the chart below has the current NAV of PTY, compared against where it started the year:

NAV 1/1/20 NAV 4/24/20 YTD Gain $14.64/share $11.12/share (24.0%)

Source: PIMCO

My takeaway here is PTY has had difficulty maintaining its value during recent market volatility. While investors should be forward looking, the fund's premium does not give me confidence this is the right time to bet on further gains. While PTY could certainly head higher from here, the fund is already priced assuming a recovery will occur, and I would prefer funds that are trading below their short-term averages instead.

Income Metrics Are Still Concerning

My second point concerns income production, which was one of the most important attributes for high yield funds. The good news is PTY has a strong track record of paying its distribution, and announced a continuation of its current distribution rate at the beginning of April. While a positive development, which also helps explain PTY's rebound, I have to consider how realistic it will be that PTY is able to maintain this income rate going forward. In this respect, I am not overly optimistic.

The reason for this is there continues to be immense challenges in debt markets, especially in the sectors that make up the bulk of PTY, which are not receiving direct Fed support (more on this later). Further, concern over income metrics was something I had noted back in December, but I was willing to write-off the concern if it turned out to be temporary. Unfortunately, the income story remains quite negative. To illustrate, consider PTY's UNII reports from back in December and the current report, shown below, respectively:

Source: PIMCO

From looking at these charts, it is hard to decipher much positive news. True, the short-term coverage ratios have improved. But that improvement is off very weak numbers, and they still sit at uncomfortable levels. Equally worrisome is PTY's UNII balance, which has dropped substantially. The fund now has a negative balance of more than one whole month of distributions, and the short-term coverage ratios do not lead me to believe this figure will markedly correct any time soon.

My takeaway continues to be a note of caution on PTY, as the fund is priced for perfection, yet its income story is far from perfect. Until I see these metrics improve, it will be hard to give this fund a "bullish" rating.

High Yield Credit and Non-Agency MBS Face Headwinds

I now want to shift my gears and discuss some developments that could impact the underlying holdings in PTY, to get a better sense of how the fund will perform going forward. When considering PTY, two important sectors to discuss are non-agency MBS and high yield credit. Both of these sectors have seen their weighting within PTY increase by a few percentage points since December, and combined they make up roughly 60% of total fund assets:

Source: PIMCO

Clearly, these are two areas that are vital to PTY. Unfortunately, they are both areas where I have broad concerns as we move deeper into 2020.

First, I will summarize my concerns about non-agency MBS. I am not going to focus at length on this sector, because I recently gave a very detailed overview of my thoughts in an article published earlier in the week on the PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund (PCI). This is another CEF option from PIMCO, but holds an even more substantial position in non-agency MBS than PTY.

My outlook on non-agency MBS is mixed for two key reasons, one positive and one negative. On the bright side, I expect the supply of non-agency MBS to remain tight in the following quarters. This will support the underlying value of the bonds in the market (all other things being equal). The driver behind this is mortgage lenders are in a difficult cash position, and are tightening lending standard on new mortgages. The result has been the desire to lend to borrowers with high FICO scores, and those who can put more money down. Consequently, there has been a turn away from borrowers with lower credit scores or those who are looking for so-called "jumbo" loans. These types of loans are not backed by government agencies because the borrowers do not have the credit history to qualify and because the jumbo mortgages often exceed the price limit criteria for government agency backing, respectively.

These are important trends, as they impact the availability of new bonds that could wind up in funds like PTY. If demand remains stable, or even increases, then the value of these underlying bonds will rise, helping to improve PTY's NAV. And the drop in new origination could be sharp. When looking at the broader MBS market, we see new applications for mortgages have fallen to the lowest level in five years, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Bloomberg

This declining supply is a tailwind for PTY, but I believe investors need to be careful with respect to non-agency MBS because this is an area that is not receiving support from the Fed at this time. This brings me to my negative point, which somewhat negates the positive tailwind on supply. Over the past month, the Fed has announced support for many sectors, but has been explicit in its support for only agency MBS. Simply, the Fed has launched a massive stimulus program aimed directly at stemming losses in MBS, but not in the type that is really relevant to PTY. While the fund does have 2% exposure to this sector, the vast majority of its housing market exposure resides within the non-agency arena. Therefore, the Fed's stimulus measures offer little direct support for PTY's mortgage position, and that limits my interest in the fund.

High Yield Defaults On The Rise

I will now turn to the high yield credit market, which is another area where I am reluctant to put capital right now. Similar to the non-agency MBS sector, Fed support in this area is limited, with the Fed extending support to high yield bonds, but only when they have been recently downgraded from investment grade debt. This is a limited purview, and does not help PTY in a meaningful way. However, it is worth noting that many investors are not currently sharing my concern. While not specific to PTY, investors have been piling in to high yield bonds over the past few weeks, as the market rebounded. This helps explain why PTY, and other high yield CEFs, have seen their share prices rebound in a difficult climate. In fact, inflows in to high yield have been rising throughout April, and are high on a historical basis, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

On the surface, this presents a tailwind for PTY. Investors clearly have been willing to pile back into high yield assets, and that supports the underlying value of the debt within PTY and the demand for the fund. However, my concern is that investors may be getting a bit too optimistic, and that these inflow levels will not be sustainable going forward. For investors who got in ahead of this aggressive buying, they are sitting with some quick profit, but for those looking to add now, we have to consider if this trend will continue.

My takeaway is this bullishness is not likely to continue, as investors come to terms with a high yield sector that is in a very challenging spot. In the U.S. and abroad, high yield default rates are on the rise. On average, corporations went in to this pandemic with weak cash positions, but this was especially true in the high yield market. As economic growth has come to a standstill, revenues and profits are way down, promoting a new wave of defaults. While Energy has been the hardest hit, due to the steady decline in oil prices, the graph below shows that defaults are up across the board, even when excluding the Energy sector:

Source: S&P Global

My takeaway here is investors seem to be speculating on a near-term improvement in economic conditions, but the broad rise in default rates may be a reality check. As investors digest the weakening macro-economic data, it may encourage them to take some profits and rotate back to safer asset classes. If that becomes the case, PTY will undoubtedly face some pressure.

Bottom-line

PTY's story remains a mixed one. For long-term investors in the fund, the rewards have been apparent, but even great funds go through difficult periods. Currently, it is difficult for me to recommend any fund at a premium, but near impossible for a premium above 20%. To compound these concerns, PTY's income metrics are quite weak, and its top sectors face immense challenges, with little direct Fed support. That said, PTY could push higher if investors remain in risk-on mode, as they have been for the month of April. This tells me a "bearish" rating on the fund would not be fair either. Therefore, I must reiterate my "neutral" outlook on PTY, and would suggest investors carefully consider the risks before initiating new positions in the fund.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.