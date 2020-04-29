Growth Plus Stability, The McDonald's Combo Menu

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) stock price has declined by 14% over the past two months, offering a great long-term investment opportunity, since the market has incorrectly penalized the company’s exposure to the current lockdowns imposed by many of the countries in which McDonald's operates.

The company’s intrinsic value is likely close to $219.16 per share (18.17% upside considering price as of 04/27/2020 of $185.89), and even if the investment thesis is wrong, the company would have a limited downside, given the very predictable cash flow and good performance during economic downturns.

Key investment risks include the prolongation of the lockdown policy around the world, the deterioration of the relationship with franchisees, and the limited ability to conduct share repurchases or give dividends.

Company Background

McDonald's is the world’s largest fast-food chain with more than $100 billion in Systemwide sales and $21.1 billion of consolidated revenue in 2019. It has over 38,000 locations in more than 100 countries. Currently, 93% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are under a franchise model.

The company launched in 2015 the Velocity Growth Plan. This strategy is based on three pillars: Experience of the Future (focusing on restaurant modernization), digital, and delivery.

In the last fiscal year, McDonald's generated $7.76 earnings per share. Its current Market Cap is $138.212 billion, and its Enterprise Value is $171.99 billion (FY19 EV/EBITDA of 16.49 and P/E of 23.94x).

Investment Thesis

McDonald's presents a great investment opportunity due to the current health crisis. Many of its restaurants have been imposed total or partial closures throughout countries such as China, Italy, Spain or the United States, among others. Even though McDonald’s shares had behaved exceptionally during other economic crises, this time, they have fallen strongly, even more than the market’s average. This panic that McDonald's investors have suffered offers a great opportunity to invest in a company that has been pursuing a growth strategy in recent years, from which some results can already be seen. In normal market conditions, McDonald's income is highly predictable and has a high cash flow conversion ratio. The main strengths that have not been considered by the market are the following.

McDonald's has proved to be highly resilient and predictable due to its huge moat. It is one of the most well-known brands across the world, ranking among the favourite fast-food restaurants of the US, whose future is guaranteed by being the chain where gen z eat more. Financially, this translates into higher margins and greater resilience than other companies in the industry. A very good example is that, during the great recession of 2008, McDonald's net income raised 5.51%, and it could be expected that, in similar extreme economic conditions, the profits behave in the same way, since the brand is strong and has cheap prices, and McDonald's gains market share compared to other more expensive restaurants during economic downturns. Moreover, since 2005, the company has seen only 6 years of operating cash flow decline. The impact has not been significant since, on these years, the average decline was of 4.9%, which compares to an average 12.64% of the increase in operating cash flow in the positive years.

Furthermore, there are more upsides in terms of future growth than the market is assessing. It is true that revenue has stagnated for the last few years, but this is due to the impact of the refranchising strategy, which negatively affects the revenue line but has a huge positive impact on the bottom line (since the Velocity Growth Plan was presented, the operating cash flow has increased in a compounded annual growth rate of 5.57%).

Also, comparable sales are growing at an average rate of 5.23% since 2017. This upward trend is sustainable since the pillars of future growth have already been developed. Growth in comparable sales could be split into average check and number of customers growth. The main actions that the company is undertaking to increase the average check are based on the increased spending on technology. Some examples of this efforts comprise the acquisition of Dynamic Yield, a sales application that uses machine learning to offer tailored recommendations to customers and has been already tested with a positive impact in 11,000 drive-throughs (mainly in Australia) and is going to be deployed in the rest of the markets in which McDonald's operates.

Moreover, more data gathered by McDonald's, thanks to new features of its app and the collaboration with delivery companies such as Uber Eats, will also help to improve pricing strategies and customer segmentation. An increasing number of customers is enhanced by the EOTF restaurants and its ability to serve more customers per minute thanks to self-ordering kiosks, voice recognition in drive-throughs and delivery. These new improvements also increase engagement since new stores and menu options offer a better customer experience, which also results in more visits per customer.

Valuation

McDonald's has been valued with a DCF method, using the following base assumptions:

a) Base year: revenues have been adjusted to account for the fact that 25% of the McDonald's restaurants are closed around the globe, while others have limited operations (only drive-thru, delivery, and/or takeaway). Consequently, operating margins are also going to be affected. Thus, the calculated EBIT margin is of 28.7%. Working capital is also expected to rise due to the assistance to franchisees that McDonald's has planned, such as rent deferrals.

b) Revenue growth of 5% for the years 2021-2023 (2021 revenue has been calculated by applying the expected rate to the 2019 figure, due to the exceptionality of the year 2020). This growth figure is in line with fundamental growth, based on projected net Capex, expected return on invested capital, and has been contrasted with the company's guidance. Afterwards, the growth decreases proportionally every 3 years until it reaches a perpetual growth of 2.24% in the year 2030.

c) EBIT Margin of 44.5% that goes up to 45.5% in the year 2023 and 46% in 2026. This figure is in line with the margin improvement due to the refranchising strategy that the company has undertaken alongside technological improvements.

d) Discount Rate: 5.82% based on WACC using 0.68% risk-free rate, market risk premium of 6.02% (Damodaran for mature markets), bottom-up levered Beta of 0.97, country risk premium of 0.7% and debt spread of 2.37% (Damodaran for BBB companies).

e) Net Capex established as 14.75% of EBIT for the period 2021-2023, afterwards due to fewer investment needs after EOTF is fully deployed, proportionally decreases to 9.33% of EBIT. (Currently, 70% of restaurants in the US have been remodeled to EOTF features and more than half worldwide).

This is the considered parameters, which are the inputs for the DCF model:

Source: Compilation based on the assumptions above mentioned.

In the base case, the value obtained per share is $219.66 after considering net debt and other adjustments, which implies that McDonald's would be undervalued, having a potential increase of 18.17% from its current price.

In order to measure the impact of changes in the key assumptions, a sensitivity analysis of WACC, terminal growth, initial growth, and segment EBIT margin has been conducted.

Source: Own elaboration.

The valuation is highly sensitive to the discount rate and the terminal growth rate. These factors should be monitored, especially given the current market conditions, in which the volatility deeply affects the cost of capital. The considered long-term growth is conservative since the company has shown a great moat over the years and the ability to be a long-term compounder.

The next table summarizes the impact of initial revenue growth (falling proportionately during the whole period) and operating margin.

Source: Own elaboration.

According to the above chart, McDonald's would be trading at a discount even in most of the downside scenarios. It is also necessary to highlight that it would be important for McDonald's to protect its operating margin.

From a relative valuation perspective, McDonald's would be trading at discount around 2016’s level. This is especially relevant, given the strategy conducted that has set the grounds of the future growth and justifies PE multiple expansion.

Source: Own elaboration.

Main risks

It is important to address the risk of a longer than expected lockdown in the countries where McDonald's has restaurants. This would affect revenues, not only from its owned restaurants but also from the franchisees since some of the generated revenue is linked to sales. Also, working capital needs will increase, due to the liquidity constraints and financial assistance, then many of the owners of McDonald's establishments would need. This would have a great impact in price, but not that much in the implied value of the Company, since even zero operating margin in 2020 would cost around 2% of its fair value. In this case, the implied per share value would be of $214-217.

Relations between franchisees and the company could worsen due to the current situation, both parts having different positions about key elements that the company should provide such as financial support or rent deferrals vs cancellation. This could have long-term effects on the company’s operating margin in case it has to give up some profits in favour of its franchisees. In this case, the implied per share value would be of $191-201.

Finally, it is important to consider that McDonald's may lose the ability to do share repurchases or give out dividends in case it asks for government financial aid. This has been a huge driver in the last few years’ price and has allowed the per-share figures expansion. In this case, the capital allocation may be affected and the management may be tempted to use the excess cash unwisely. This scenario is quite unlikely to come true since, for the past few years, capital has been used in a very smart way, though the inability to give out dividends or perform share repurchases may expel part of the shareholders' base that expects some kind of inflow from their investments.

Conclusion

To value companies at current times, it is necessary to think about the medium- and long-term consequences of the health crisis and its economic impact, and not in the short-term circumstances. This is one of the most important points that favour McDonald's, it has a great resilience during economic downturns. Also, the company has made significant efforts in recent years that have set the grounds of future growth and stable cash flows.

These characteristics allow investors to require a smaller margin of safety to such companies since they offset most of the problems that arise when forecasting future cash flows. Thus, from a valuation perspective, McDonald's would be a clear buy, but from a momentum standpoint, it may be wise to wait for the dip, if the potential investor thinks that any of the risks scenarios discussed may come true since most of them will have a clear impact in price but not that much in value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.