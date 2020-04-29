ViacomCBS: I Suspect Dividend Cut Is On The Cards

This stock is too risky and does not carry enough upside potential.

ViacomCBS raised debt once again, making its net position worth twice its market cap.

Dividend payout is highly likely to be cut with its upcoming earnings.

Investment Thesis

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) has seen its shares stabilize the past several weeks. This could lead many investors to believe that the worse is now over. I do not believe this is the case.

ViacomCBS is more troubled than meets the eye. ViacomCBS's most important revenue stream, advertising, is likely to be meaningfully impacted as the economy contracts, having a pronounced effect on its revenues in 2020.

It has an over-extended balance sheet that leaves no flexibility to pay its very high dividend yield.

This investment is still too risky and does not carry enough upside potential. Here's why:

What To Think About Looking Ahead?

ViacomCBS anticipates revenue losses in 2020, as it notes this in its business update late last month. This was largely anticipated, given the well-known impact of COVID-19.

ViacomCBS states that it remains focused on cutting back expenses while attempting to mitigate the impact of weakness in advertising and reduced filmed entertainment revenues.

However, advertising revenues are an essential aspect of ViacomCBS's business model. In fact, the reason why ViacomCBS was able to deliver 2% of full-year growth in 2019 was in large part driven by an increase in advertising.

Furthermore, as ViacomCBS exited Q4 2019, the company's overall momentum had already turned negative:

(Source): author's adjustments

Given that we know from numerous peers that advertising dynamics are weak and that domestic advertising was the main driving force behind ViacomCBS's revenue deceleration rate staying close to flat throughout 2019, any weakness from the revenue stream that was holding up the company during 2019 will have a very negative impact on ViacomCBS's total revenue in 2020.

Debt, Debt, and Uncertainty

ViacomCBS was forced to raise debt during this troubled time. ViacomCBS raised $2.5 billion with notes carrying approximately 4.750% to 4.950%.

Further, these senior notes were sold at a small discount. Consequently, given the abnormally low-interest period, to be raising debt with this sort of interest rates attached demonstrates how the credit market must be viewing ViacomCBS as a troubled company.

Prior to this latest capital raise, ViacomCBS already carried a balance sheet with $18 billion of net debt. Thus, we should roughly expect that when ViacomCBS reports next week, it will point to its net debt being slightly more than double its market cap.

Personally, I'm a deep value investor, and consider myself fairly well-disposed towards investing in highly leveraged companies. However, the key here is to be highly selective. This company's stock does not carry a sufficient margin of safety.

Valuation - Lacking a Margin of Safety

How does an investor go about valuing a company with consistently declining revenues, outdated business model, intense competition, and an over-extended balance sheet?

Part of the appeal of investing in ViacomCBS has been its high dividend yield which approximates 5.7%. However, during 2019, ViacomCBS deployed nearly $600 million towards its dividend, which amounted to close to 70% of its total free cash flow.

In other words, if ViacomCBS's free cash flow was $877 million in 2019, and it is likely to decline in 2020, there is little chance that ViacomCBS will be able to pay $600 million as dividends. Why?

This would leave less than $100 million of free cash flow to pay back $20 billion of debt. Consequently, when ViacomCBS announces its results next week, I believe that ViacomCBS will be forced to cut its dividend policy.

The Bottom Line

ViacomCBS carries too much leverage, with its net debt now amounting to twice its market cap. This speaks loudly of investors' lack of confidence over its business prospects.

Also, there's still too much uncertainty about whether it has the potential to successfully transition its business model from linear operations towards a digital platform.

These are overreaching themes that are likely to continue to plague ViacomCBS over the coming several years. Then, further compounding concerns for ViacomCBS is its ability to navigate overall weakness in advertising.

With so much uncertainty and no light at the end of the tunnel, the company is likely to cut its dividend. For now, investors would do well to sidestep this investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.