Lithia Motors: I Dislike The Risk/Reward After A 60% Rally

It's time to discuss Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD), one of America's largest car dealerships with both significant new and used vehicle exposure just reported its first-quarter earnings. The Oregon-based corporation was able to beat both guidance and analyst expectations but saw a significant decline in new car sales. While used cars were able to take some pressure off the company's bottom line, we are increasingly facing a situation where imploding consumer sentiment and a contracting economy will hurt the company's financials. While the stock has recovered 60% from its bottom after losing 60%, I do not believe we are dealing with a no-brainer trade at this point. The economy will remain weak for a while, and I am looking to buy the stock at lower prices - if possible.

Here's What Happened In Q1

Let's start by mentioning that Lithia, which has been known for rapid double-digit EPS growth, has reported its first quarter of negative EPS growth. The first quarter results came in at $2.01. This is above analyst expectations of $1.96 and slightly above the higher end of guidance. Unfortunately, it's still an ugly quarterly decline of 18%.

Before I discuss any further financial details, let me quickly tell you why Lithia Motors is on my radar. Right now, the company is the seventh-largest stock listed car dealership. Note that this list includes online dealership services as well. Either way, the company is focused on both new and used vehicles, which makes it an even more interesting stock to look at. At this point, and excluding online sales services, the stock is the 3rd largest dealership group with 92% domestic coverage based on 187 centers. On top of that, the company has the second largest owned vehicle marketplace. One of the company's cornerstones is its focus to connect its network coverage and its digital technology to create a successful retail experience within a highly fragmented market and to benefit from the modernization of personal transportation. As a result, the company was able to generate a 5-year revenue CAGR of 19% and a 5-year EPS growth of 18% (CAGR).

One way the company has achieved this massive footprint in the United States is by acquiring a lot of dealerships. For example, in 2019, the company spent 65% of its capital on acquisitions. 25% went towards internal investments and modernization measures. 10% was spent on share repurchases and dividends. On average, the company has spent 56% of its capital on acquisitions.

While the company's measures like simple customer-centered solutions, mobile buying, and selling, as well as AI-powered vehicle pricing, have created a solid business model in a competitive market, the company benefited from one major force: rising consumer satisfaction.

As you can see below, consumer sentiment has risen sharply in 2012. Back then, the housing market started to gain upside momentum as prices bottomed in 2010. This resulted in a long-term rise to roughly 100. The index has been at these levels since the 2016 general election.

Right now, this index is crashing to levels not seen since the very start of the uptrend as COVID-19 measures have shut down the world's largest economies. So, obviously, spending drops as millions lose their jobs.

Unfortunately, Lithia is selling big-ticket items. Even used cars are in a category of spending that will only be required when incomes rise again.

With this in mind, let's look at the company's first quarter financials. Note that the quarter ended on March 31, meaning that only a part of the last quarter was hit by shelter in place measure. As a result, total sales were down 'only' 1.6% to $2.8 billion. While new vehicle retail was down 6.0%, used vehicle sales added 5.6%. Used vehicle wholesale was down 13.8%. The difference between new and used vehicles has caused the revenue mix to shift. In the first quarter, 31.2% of total sales were generated by used vehicles. This is up from 29.1% in the prior-year quarter. New vehicles accounted for 49.0% of the total sales. This is a decline of 130 basis points. As Lithia Motors is extending its customer base through acquisitions, it is more important to look at same-store sales in order to assess the industry's health. New vehicle same-store sales were down 10.6%. Used vehicle same-store sales were up 2.7%. The finance and insurance segment was up 6.1%. Service, body, and part sales increased by 0.5%.

Per unit gross profit improved by 2.3% to $3,697. Total first-quarter gross profit margin rose by 60 basis points to 16.4%. The average selling price of new vehicles rose by 3.9% to $38,252 despite lower sales as I already mentioned.

Lithia bought back roughly 564 thousand shares in its first quarter and approved a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share. This dividend will be paid on May 22. The repurchases are suspended until further notice as the company braces for tough economic times.

The impact on Lithia Motors is hard to predict. The one thing that is for sure is that the second quarter of 2020 will be very ugly. In addition to that, we are starting to see supply chain issues that are increasing food prices. While these issues can be resolved as soon as the economy returns back to its 'normal' state, it adds to the worst-case scenario for car dealerships as spending on high-ticket items might be subdued for an extended period of time. The problem is that, like many car dealerships, Lithia has somewhat elevated debt levels. Its liabilities are valued at 75.8% of total assets. Its interest expenses are covered 3.0x by its EBIT. That's a good number, but I expect EBIT to take a deep dive Q2 and likely Q3. Liquidity is solid as the current ratio is at 1.20. Unfortunately, when adjusted for inventories (quick ratio), this number drops to 0.15. Sure, we will not see a situation where the company will be unable to sell its inventory, but an extended lockdown could cause liquidity issued - hence the company suspended all buybacks. The total debt/equity ratio is 259% as the company is largely debt-financed. Note that most of it is short-term debt as the long-term debt/equity ratio is roughly 100%.

Takeaway

I have to say that we are indeed in challenging economic times. I have liked Lithia as the company has a strong business model in a tough business. However, a worst-case scenario is currently unfolding as the consumer is getting crushed. Millions are losing their jobs while meat prices are accelerating. Even if shelter in place measures are being loosened, it might take a few months until auto dealers are able to see rising sales again. The company's leverage and the fact that Lithia has rallied more than 60% from its lows create a situation with an unfavorable risk/reward.

While I am obviously hoping that consumer sentiment is quickly going to rebound, I will not be investing in Lithia Motors as I would not be surprised if a second sell-off were to take the stock lower.

