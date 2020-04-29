Fed Day Should Be Stock Market Bullish (Video)

There should be risk by Q4 if the consumer doesn't come through.

The Fed, not fundamentals, is pushing up the market, and the Fed has its day now, which should be bullish.

We've gone topside of our 281 SPY and looks like we can keep going.

We go through the step-by-step ladder of better news helping market upside from here.

The Fed meets tomorrow. It should send stocks up. The market's certainly not up because of fundamentals, so it must be the Fed. Well, the Fed has their day tomorrow. I don't think the Fed's message is going to change. All systems are go for the anything-you-want Fed. With the stock market (NYSEARCA:SPY) showing upside from key levels I think Wednesday's meeting can get things going further. Plus the coronavirus data just got much better.

Topside Of 281 SPY

The market rally is not for depression-like fundamentals. It's the Fed's massive historic level of support. With the Fed speaking tomorrow that should be good for stocks.

Here's the recent Fed support. This is the week-to-week change in their balance sheet - big numbers.

Total Per Week Per Day 2020-04-01 $4,768,238,706,062 $432,227,323,097 $61,746,760,442 2020-04-8 $5,060,118,230,012 $291,879,523,950 $41,697,074,850 2020-04-15 $5,319,687,288,500 $259,569,058,488 $37,081,294,070 2020-04-22 $5,492,341,792,900 $172,654,504,400 $24,664,929,200

The Fed was doing as much as $60b a day four weeks ago. Their highs in the last decade were $60b a month. So even last week's $24b a day was higher than any time in the 2010s.

People complain that the market should be going down on fundamentals, but really nobody has any experience with this amount of immense support for markets. Not even the Fed has any experience with where they are right now.

Obviously it's making its impact on the market.

Tomorrow's Fed day will showcase the Fed's work which should be good for stocks.

Coronavirus Data Improved

The number of new cases day-to-day dropped nicely yesterday both globally and in the US. That's a great sign. That can get markets to start thinking about ending the lockdown. Then there can be a surge of pent-up demand. So near term there's market catalysts.

Conclusion

Even though news is terrible, the market is taking anything a little better than terrible as great. The Fed day tomorrow and a gradual coming off lockdown could be that "better" and "better than terrible" is what the market needs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. The information provided is for information purposes only and can be wrong. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC, and their related parties harmless. All model portfolio trades are hypothetical to show direction, conviction and timing. Performance excludes all relevant transaction costs. Elazar and its employees do not take individual stock positions to avoid front running and other potential customer related issues.