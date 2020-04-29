Northern Oil And Gas: Hedges Driving Advantageous Future

With no near-term debt maturities and strong projected cash flow ahead from hedging with minimal capital expenditures, Northern is positioned to thrive both during and after the collapse.

Operators curtailing production and suspending completions could lead to Northern getting "free reserves" at margins better than if the wells were producing, while saving capital.

Profit from these hedges has already amounted to $33MM and is projected to accumulate $277MM over 2020 and $162MM over 2021 at current forward strip pricing.

Northern Oil and Gas has a strong hedge position, with 75% of 2020 and 55% of 2021 production hedged at $58 and $55 per barrel, respectively.

Investment Thesis

Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) is in a unique situation due to strong hedging and no near-term debt maturities to build substantial cash flow during the downturn, and emerge strong and ready to capitalize on opportunities.

When Hedging Works as Designed

Hedges can be a distasteful topic in the oil and gas E&P social and investor circles, but in situations like we find ourselves in here in 2020, risk-averse hedging can make all the difference for a company.

Few examples of this are greater than with Northern Oil and Gas, who not only is superbly hedged at a great price for 2020, but has substantial volumes hedged at another great price for 2021. With the oil price crash well below its prices and the futures remaining well below, the hedges Northern has are tremendous in value.

According to Northern, it has > 75% of its 2020 production, or 10,106,344 barrels, hedged at $58.02/bbl, and >55% of 2021 production, or 7,261,124 barrels, hedged at $55.36/bbl:

Source - April Presentation - With red highlights by author

Substantial Profits to Date, With More to Come

To assess the base value of Northern's hedges, we simply compare their volumes with historical and future strip prices throughout the contract periods.

Here are the futures going forward for West Texas Intermediate and Henry Hub. Note that the WTI contract has already rolled over, but the Henry Hub contract front month doesn't roll over until the 28th:

Source - CME WTI Futures

Source - CME Henry Hub Futures

Below, then, are the realized (Q1 2020) and forecast future net cash flow from Northern's hedges through 2021:

Source - Author

As you can see, Northern has already realized $31MM in cash flow from its hedges in Q1 of this year. It is currently projected to realize another $99MM in Q2, and over the life of these hedges, a whopping $439MM.

Curtailment Could Equal "Free Reserves"

After ConocoPhillips (COP) got the ball rolling with announced curtailments likely focusing in the Bakken, and subsequently revealed that it was dropping rigs and deferring completions in the Bakken, numerous other operators have joined in. Combined with curtailments, budgets are being slashed across the industry, and rigs are being laid down. Much of this is due to prices continuing to drop and stay down, and as the Clearbrook basis has blown out with pipelines and storage filling.

This is of particular benefit to NOG, as COP operates 7% of NOG's wells, most of which are in the core, and as COP was one of the top operators for NOG's 2020 wells in process. Not only does it help with curtailment, it saves NOG the capital expense:

Source - April Presentation

Remember that NOG has "75% of 2020 volumes" hedged. That is likely not taking into account curtailments, deferred completions, etc. So how does this benefit NOG?

Of even more relevance than COP, as of Friday morning, rumors have come out that Continental Resources (CLR), which per the above slide operates 11% of NOG's wells and is included heavily in the 2020 wells in process, is curtailing nearly all of its Bakken production, according to Reuters.

If production is curtailed to a level lower than NOG's hedged volume, then any barrel it is "over hedged" on has an even higher profit margin to NOG than it does were that barrel producing. This is because the prices received by NOG net of deducts, taxes, and operating costs on its oil are substantially lower than WTI, and indeed are negative in the near months. Therefore, NOG would see two benefits:

1) Receiving higher net cash flow due to the hedge gains plus not incurring the losses associated with producing at negative net pricing.

2) Reserves would be preserved for future pricing environments where they would realize higher values than they are while being produced now, and the company would "get paid" for those reserves via its hedges, now. In essence, "Free Reserves!"

To illustrate this, we can grab the following data and make assumptions as follows:

Data:

WTI futures (shown above)

Clearbrook differential futures (shown below)

Northern's $/bbl of oil net operating costs and production taxes

Assumptions:

Curtailments and deferrals impact Q2 such that net volumes drop 40%, then improve 5% per quarter as supply/demand and pricing improve.

Gathering/Transport and other fees are $3/bbl.

Per the below explanation, Clearbrook Q2 average would be $6.92 off WTI.

Below are the Clearbrook forward differentials. Note that the May contract closed at -$13.07/bbl (click on the settlements tab on CME and go back a few days), though prior days within the trading month for May varied at lower and slightly higher numbers. For the sake of this hypothetical evaluation, we'll assume May differentials are $12/bbl off WTI for Clearbrook, the differential plus fees for April was -$7/bbl, and we'll take the forward futures at snapshot value shown below:

Source - CME Clearbrook Futures

Below are Northern's metrics showing operating costs and production taxes:

Source - April Presentation

Looking at this data, we can convert the production expenses and taxes to a $/bbl oil metric by:

1) Multiplying the $8.84/BOE for 4Q 2019 production expenses by the 4,042.6MBOE in 4Q 2019, which gives us $35,736.6M. We then divide that by the 3,219.9MBO produced in 4Q 2019 to arrive at $11.10/BO in production expenses.

2) Multiplying the $3.92/BOE for 4Q 2019 production taxes by the 4,042.6MBOE in 4Q 2019 gives us $15,847M. We then divide that by the 3,219.9MBO produced in 4Q 2019 to arrive at $4.92/BO. Note that this tax will vary with price. Therefore, we can divide that by the received price of $51.91/BO in 4Q 2019 and get a percentage of roughly 9.5%.

We then put these numbers together with our curtailment assumptions, and in this hypothetical situation, we can solve for how much extra value Northern would realize with current price forecasts:

Source - Author

With these assumptions and data, we can see that if the operators of the "overhedged" volumes were to operate the wells that produce those volumes, Northern would incur a $1.492MM loss in Q2, as costs exceed revenues by $2.80/bbl. However, as prices were to improve in Q3 and Q4, producing those volumes would generate moderate cash flow to Northern, though it would be a waste of reserves to produce at such low nets.

Sure, $1.492MM isn't going to knock your socks off, but there's no guarantee that pricing will improve in Q3 or even Q4, and thus there could be more curtailment savings to Northern.

Indeed, in a perfect world where 100% of its hedged volumes could be curtailed during Q1, Northern would realize the following margin differences to even a normal operating situation with no supply/demand/price blowout:

1) Margin if oil was $58/bbl and operating with normal basis in Q2:

$58 less $4 Clearbrook less $3 Fees = $51 less 9.5% taxes = $46.15 less $11.10 expenses = $35.05/bbl margin

2) Margin if curtailed production and pure hedge capture in Q2:

$58 less $19.09 WTI = $38.91/bbl margin

Though obviously there won't be 100% curtailment, if there were, Northern would realize $3.85/bbl better margins than had there been no price blowouts, times 2.664MM BO hedged in Q2 would be $10.25MM better cash flow!

As it stands, Northern's hedge values will be partially offset should operators choose to operate wells at a loss, as Northern would incur losses as described above at the physical well level.

These are very strange times.

Positioned to Thrive

Northern's debt maturities are upcoming in 2022 and 2023:

Source - April Presentation

While the company currently appears to have only $14MM in cash and $220MM in available liquidity, its hedge position, curtailments in drilling, completions, and unprotected volumes, should lead to a massive cash build in 2020 and into 2021. This cash build should be plenty to pay off the 2022 notes, as well as have plenty of cash left over to fund what may be very attractive, low price acquisitions of distressed assets.

Building a war chest of cash to take advantage of the most significant buying opportunity in modern industry history could be huge for the company, and with that, its stock.

Conclusion

Northern's hedge position is set to not only help it survive these trying times, but lead to a massive growth in cash on hand. Further benefits may come about if curtailments exceed the hedge volume, as the margin of the hedges in Q2 exceeds normal operating margins. With considerable cash build throughout the year on behalf of the strong hedge position, Northern will be in a great position to make acquisitions and meet debt obligations into the future. This all sets up for an intriguing opportunity for those looking for investment opportunities as the industry bottoms out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As an owner in oil and gas wells and properties, I have a business relationship with multiple public oil and gas companies. This relationship is limited solely as a minor, 3rd party owner in the wells, wherein my only authorities are to make elections on participating in proposed wells, and subsequent operations on those wells. While I am able to discuss operations with operators, I have to make my own elections and decisions, and the operators control the process. As NOG is a non-operating company only, I do not have any business relationships with them.