Oil: Global Crude Storage Builds In April Are Nowhere Near Analyst Estimates

This would set up bullishly for oil prices in 2021.

If we come out of this demand drop with less-than-expected inventory build, we could see global oil inventories reach normality by the end of the year.

April was a special month too since Saudis decided to shock the world by pushing production to ~12.3 mb/d.

This is an implied surplus of ~10 to ~11 mb/d, or less than half of the estimated surplus out there.

Welcome to the storage build edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Last week, we wrote an OMF titled, "Global Oil Market - Let's Talk Data." The conclusion of that article was that global oil inventory builds have so far been well below the analyst demand destruction projections out there.

And in today's report, we look to compare the actual data to the analyst estimates out there currently for global crude storage (not including products).

For the month of April, Energy Aspects is forecasting a ~20 mb/d crude storage build. This would be the equivalent of ~600 million barrels added to global crude storage.

We looked at estimates from Kayrros and Kpler, and the figures for both onshore storage and oil-on-water are nowhere near the estimate of a ~20 mb/d oversupply in crude.

Global Oil-on-Water

Source: Kpler

From the end of March to today, global oil-on-water saw an increase of ~120 million bbls.

For global onshore inventories, Kayrros pegs the increase month-to-date at ~140 million bbls.

You combine the two and we get ~260 million bbls of storage increase. This is compared to the theoretical increase of ~480 million bbls as of April 24th.

On an implied basis, we are talking about ~10 to ~11 mb/d of oversupply in crude versus the theoretical oversupply of ~20 mb/d.

April was a special month too

Now that you see the actual oversupply is less than half of the estimated oversupply out there, it's important to remember that April was a special month.

It's a special month because Saudi decided to ramp up production to ~12.3 mb/d and boost crude exports to ~9 mb/d. This increase came at a time when the world is on total lockdown. So, the combination of demand hit and supply shock set the precedence for this oversupply both onshore and on the water.

Why does this matter?

How much we build in crude storage and oil products will determine the recovery shape of oil prices. If we build less than expected over the next 2-3 months, then it is very possible that global oil inventories are back to normal by the end of the year.

This, combined with the global conventional capex falloff and decline in US oil production, will push the world into a material deficit in 2021.

